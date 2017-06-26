News
PREVIOUS|

Bell Samsung Galaxy S8 update page reveals RCS service is ‘coming soon in select areas’

Jun 26, 2017

10:34 AM EDT

0 comments

Bell store sign

Bell’s update page for the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ has revealed that the carrier will soon launch Rich Communications Services (RCS) in “select areas.”

The update, which puts the device at Android 7.0 Nougat with firmware G955WVLU1AQEJ, states that it “adds support for Rich Communication Services (RCS) — service coming soon in select areas.”

It also brings with it voice and voice over LTE (VoLTE) improvements.

The update is now available and can be found by travelling to settings > Software update > Download updates manually. So far, it appears the RCS update is only available for the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+.

RCS is a next-generation SMS messaging protocol for Android phones that allows users to take advantage of features common to Apple’s iMessage or over-the-top messaging apps like WhatsApp.

For instance, RCS users will see typing indicators and get read receipt and be able to send high-resolution images and videos. Unlike SMS messages, RCS are messages are sent via the user’s data connection or a nearby Wi-Fi link.

So far, only Rogers and Fido support RCS in Canada. Bell’s adoption of the advanced messaging service will mean two of the largest Canadian carriers will support the feature, giving it potential for mainstream use.

For more information on RCS in Canada and how to take advantage of the new protocol, check out MobileSyrup‘s ‘The state of RCS in Canada, explained‘ feature.

MobileSyrup has reached out to Bell to confirm which locations will be the first to receive RCS, as well as when other devices will receive the update.

Thanks Chris!

Source: Bell

Related Articles

News

Jun 25, 2017

10:04 PM EDT

Bell and Virgin offering customers $250 port-in credit if they switch from Videotron

Business

Jun 17, 2017

9:24 AM EDT

New Bell ‘NumberShare’ trademark might allow cross-platform texts

News

Feb 28, 2017

10:30 AM EDT

Samsung to use technology built by Canada’s NewNet to build its RCS solution

Resources

May 11, 2017

1:14 PM EDT

The state of RCS messaging in Canada, explained

Comments