News
PREVIOUS|

Public Mobile attempts to lure Freedom Mobile customers with 4GB data promotion

Jun 15, 2017

3:06 PM EDT

55 comments

Public Mobile

As part of its ongoing rivalry with Freedom Mobile, Public Mobile has launched a new limited time data offer to lure subscribers away from the Shaw-owned carrier.

From now until June 30th, existing Freedom Mobile customers can get 4GB of data per month on a 90 day $120 CAD prepaid plan when they switch to Public Mobile. The plan, which breaks down to $40 per month, includes unlimited province-wide talk time, unlimited global text and picture messaging, as well as voicemail and call display.

Potential customers who sign up for the carrier’s ‘AutoPay on Activation’ service can earn an additional $6 off the plan.

Public Mobile launched a similar promotion back in October of 2016.

Source: Public Mobile

Related Articles

News

May 24, 2017

6:15 PM EDT

Freedom Mobile welcomes a new ZTE phone to the LTE-ready family

Business

Feb 3, 2017

3:12 PM EDT

This is the last day to get Public Mobile’s late-2016 promo plan, if you already have a SIM

Reviews

Jun 18, 2017

5:35 PM EDT

Tiny Titans’ Dash Quest lets you dash into an endless adventure [Game of the Week]

News

Jun 19, 2017

6:08 PM EDT

Rogers offers variety of deals on iPhone, internet and more for Canada 150

Comments

  • Techguru86

    Pm has been a joke since they got bought out, now that Freedom finally has the spectrum to compete, they’re scared now.

    • Lukeiphone

      Huh? Yeah right..

    • Techguru86

      They finally have access to the 700 MHZ and 2500 spectrum, now the network reliability just went through the roof.

    • monkeymo

      PM is just Telus, how are they scared? please do say

    • Techguru86

      Freedom finally has Shaw’s money to compete, they have LTE now, even though band 66 applies, they hve Everywhere Plans that the big 3 can’t match and now they have access to the same spectrum that they use, so churn will decrease incredibly and service will vastly improve, now with unlocking fees going, people can leave the providers.

    • monkeymo

      Shaw is not that rich. TELUS could outspend them for decades and not feel worried.

    • Brandon Arneson

      Shaw has a TON of money now and they sold their stuff to focus on freedom.

    • Jacob A

      Shaw is very rich. Forbes has the company worth at 10 billion. They have Telus at around 15 I think.

    • Omis

      They just bought it. It’ll take awhile before things get better. This is good though. It’ll probably force Freedom to beef up their LTE pricing.

  • james

    With the crappy non-customer service, good luck to them.

  • Arman

    Publicmobile has been great for me, Wind used to be really crappy, not sure how their service is now. But if its still bad get PM, you won’t regret it.

  • Croc Ography

    I would like the extra coverage, but this is for Ontario calling only I think.

  • netnomad

    I was on Public Mobile for about two minutes after Telus bought them. The customer service was unacceptable even if they gave the service for free.

    • monkeymo

      their is no customer service; Koodo and Telus share the same support staff members (Willingdon office) but Public Mobile is all you serve your self. Its what you get for what you pay…

  • MrQ

    It’s actually 12GB/90 days, not 4GB/month.

    • fred

      Which is much better. You can use 10 GB the first month and 1 GB in each other without any surcharge.

    • Iain Davidson

      I get 10gb every month and can’t see going over I watch movies at home on the big screen not on the tiny screen

  • David

    This is an initial reply by the Big 3. It’s more of a Telus VS Shaw battle and a showing that they won’t be intimidated by the “millions” of customers Freedom wants to lure. I look forward to competition and I’d like to see if Freedom responds to this $40 VS $40 plan by adding a little more value to their offering since Public has the upper hand as far as network dependability.

  • Rimtu Kahn

    The Big3 continues to treat Canadians as stupid… prepaid 12 GB vs postpaid unlimited. Freedoms comparable plan includes nation wide calling, not just province wide as Pubic Mobile, in addition to unlimited data (speed limited after HSPA+/LTE full speed quota)

    • Brandon Arneson

      This also applies when roaming off Rogers 3G&LTE as well as Telus 3G on the Everywhere59 plan

    • lbwc

      postpaid “unlimited”…which is deceiving. You get 3-5 GB of actual usable data…exceed that and you get throttled to the point that’s not even worth using. And bad reception inside buildings too. I’m happy to have made the switch from Freedom to Public.

    • Jacob A

      3-5 GB of.usable data?!?! And what plan is that? For 59 dollars I get 8 GBs of usable data plus another 1GB for US and away roaming. Also, I can go over these totals and not get charged and the data is stlil “usable”. The rest of the plan, along with the data is considerably better than anything you’ll get with Public.

      Better I switched to the everywhere plan, I had 10 GBs of “usable” data for $40 with Wind.

    • Omis

      The data is not useable once you go over the limit. The data at full speed is barely acceptable on Freedoms 3G network.

      I’m going to go out on limb and say most Canadians do not need Canada wide. Most Canadians don’t need US calling and roaming. Freedom entices people with crap that they don’t need because their network is garbage.

      You get Canada wide talk but you sound muffled and hard to hear. You get 8gb but data is slow as molasses. You may be used it but the difference is astounding. I speak from experience I was with wind for years until I finally got fed up with Wind. Never had one issue with Public Mobile.

    • Jacob A

      Funny, I’m not having issues with my data at all. I’m out west. Also, now that LTEhas been implemented everywhere, issues with speed is not a topic. Guess you wouldn’t know that. In terms of crap being enticed with, I sure enjoy said crap like voicemail, no surprise charges, ability to use my plan in the states, unlimited calling to the US and Canada, unlimited worldwide texting, 8 gigs of LTE data, another 1 gig roaming, and more. Oh and once I go over the plan, I’ve still been able use my data without extra charges.

      Is the service perfect? No. It is getting better and better though and this latest development only means Freedom is not settling.

      Oh, one more thing. Customer service, my main complaint in the past with wind, has improved dramatically.

    • Omis

      The PM plan has voicemail included. It’s useless. If some doesn’t reach you, they can text you to leave a message.
      It also has global texting included as well. So it’s moot as well. And also useless. Between Facebook, whatsapp, FaceTime, Skype, email. I can’t think of any instance where I would ever need to send an international text.
      Canada wide and US calling is also useless for the vast majority of people. I know one person in the states and we FaceTime when we talk. In Canada, everyone I talk to lives in my province. I’m going to go out on a limb and say this is the norm for the majority of people. For other people there are other options. The apps I listed above or PM addons. That people can buy and pay when they need them instead of paying for them even though I’m not using it.
      Is the data on the low side? Possibly. I’ve never come close to hitting the limit. But for $21 a month, I’m not going to complain.

    • Jacob A

      Ok, like I said, my plan, the everywhere plan is very useful and is extremely useful to many people.

      Also, public is not a threat at all to freedom and does not have any influence on their strategy at all. To suggest otherwise is silly.

      Anyways I’m moving on from this nonsensical discussion. I’ve got a great plan, with great service, zero extra charges, it keeps getting better and most important, I am not giving my dollars to robelus.

    • Jacob A

      One more thing. I guarantee you if Wind/Freedom didn’t continue to exist, your Public mobile option would not exist at whatever price you are paying.

    • Omis

      I don’t doubt that. But if public mobile didn’t exist, Freedom would have continued pretending that network is on par with the big 3. See how fast they changed their tune with the LTE plan.
      “You want LTE? You have to buy this 3Gb plan. ”
      Everyone jumps ship to public mobile.
      “Wait I mean 6gb plan!”

    • Techguru86

      Freedom has to make money somewhere to offset building a larger network. , PM plans are no cheaper than Koodo, I’ve seen the website, plans are pretty crap

  • Tom Adams

    but Freedoms coverage is crap and Publics coverage is the entire Telus network

    • Techguru86

      Freedom has everywhere plans for those who live in the major cities but may travel outside. Remember Freedom isn’t owned by the Big 3, but we need them to spur competition as we’re not getting it from any of the big 3

    • Brandon Arneson

      I’m on their Everywhere 59 plan with free Canada and USA roaming and my data is unlimited whether I’m roaming off Rogers 3G&LTE as well as Telus 3G or when I’m on freedoms 3G and LTE networks with my Galaxy A5

    • The deal only works provincially; not out of your province and not in the USA for 3 months. After that They can raise your rates!

    • MrQ

      It is canada wide data/sms and provincial talk. You can get Canada wide talk if you want.

      Public also has USA roaming options.

      Public mobile has never raised rates in its history.

      Please don’t comment if you don’t know what you’re talking about.

    • lbwc

      You are locked in to pay that amount every 3 months…trust me. I’m on my 4th pay cycle on that same plan. Coverage and reception are much better than Freedom.

    • Omis

      1. How often do you leave the province?

      2. Who uses long distance anymore? Between apps like WhatsApp, Skype, and FaceTime long distance minutes are irrelevant. Like unlimited texting.

      3. How often are you in the states? Public mobile has US roaming addons when you need it.

      4. Freedom can raise your rates as well.

      I’ll take reception and call quality over extra features I don’t use any day.

    • I go to the States every week or so and I live in a border town. My rate only changes if I choose to pick a different plan. I have been paying only $39 a month less as 2nd line discount of $2.50 since 2013 & have unlimited talk, text and data in both Canada and the USA not including voicemail. Try to beat that.

    • Omis

      I pay $21 a month for this public mobile offer. There’s nothing that Freedoms shoddy reception can offer to entice me to switch back to them.

    • Techguru86

      They now have access to the 700 and 2500 MHZ which previous ownership never put money into, reception is no longer an issue with Freedom.

  • TheTechSmith

    They should offer this to everyone.

  • What happens after 3 month? And you can only use the deal provincially. No coverage in the USA or out of province with the deal. Word to the wise; stick to your Freedom Mobile plan or choose a new Freedom plan.

    Why get trick into paying more after 3 months?

    • It’s the same deal every 3 months. You just pay 3 months at a time.

    • Brandon Arneson

      I’m sticking to my Everywhere 59 plan with Canada and USA wide roaming and my data is unlimited Canada and USA wide while roaming and on freedoms 3G and LTE Network

    • MrQ

      It renews every 90 days as already stated. Coverage is Canada wide for Data/sms. It’s just the Talk that is limited to province, but you can get Canada wide coverage for Talk also.

      Remember it is the full Telus LTE network

    • Omis

      With all the referrals and discounts I am playin $21 a month. You can’t beat that.

  • Benoit Bourdua

    Been on this plan since last fall and couldn’t be happier.

  • EvilWalnuts

    Is there any way to take them up on this deal without being a freedom mobile member?

    • Omis

      Sign up with Freedoms cheapest plan then port over to public mobile?

  • Amanda Scott

    But my Freedom plan is only $37.50 per month with a phone on a tab and 5gb then after that it’s just slower data. I don’t see the appeal at all. Also including the unlimited texting and some amount of minutes, I never use anyway.

    • jshmeek

      No zones. Better building penetration and reception. Widely supported LTE.

    • Techguru86

      No longer an issue thanks to 700 and 2500 MHZ spectrum, just needs deploying now and most new phones have band 66 anyways

    • Omis

      The appeal is that people you are talking to on the phone can understand what you are saying.

  • Dmitry Avdeev

    Been with Wind since they just started. Use it for personal use only (no business, no time or speed sensitive stuff). Won’t flee to PM or anyone else from big 3, as I want Wind to succeed. Eventually. Whatever the bait is thrown by big 3 – screw them.

    • Captain Pokemon

      Great decision right there! I wouldn’t trust the big 3. One day, they will just send you a letter that they’ll raise your bill at 20% due to infrastructure upgrade, blah blah blah….

  • Pingback: Fido responds to Public Mobile promo with 4GB loyalty offer for $45 | Daily Update()