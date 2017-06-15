Public Mobile attempts to lure Freedom Mobile customers with 4GB data promotion

As part of its ongoing rivalry with Freedom Mobile, Public Mobile has launched a new limited time data offer to lure subscribers away from the Shaw-owned carrier.
From now until June 30th, existing Freedom Mobile customers can get 4GB of data per month on a 90 day $120 CAD prepaid plan when they switch to Public Mobile. The plan, which breaks down to $40 per month, includes unlimited province-wide talk time, unlimited global text and picture messaging, as well as voicemail and call display.
Potential customers who sign up for the carrier’s ‘AutoPay on Activation’ service can earn an additional $6 off the plan.
Public Mobile launched a similar promotion back in October of 2016.
Source: Public Mobile
