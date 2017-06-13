News
WhatsApp will no longer support BlackBerry 10 and BBOS after June 30th

Jun 13, 2017

It’s been a long time coming, but on June 30th, WhatsApp will finally discontinue support for BB10 and BBOS, the company announced.

Once that date rolls around later this month, the popular chat app will no longer work on smartphones that run either of those two operating systems.

As justification for the move, the Facebook-owned company says, “These platforms don’t offer the kind of capabilities we need to expand our app’s features in the future.” Other platforms affected by the move include Nokia S40 and Symbian S60.

WhatsApp goes on to recommend that anyone affected by its decision move to a device that runs one of Android 2.3.3 and above, iOS 7 and above or Windows Phone 8 and above. In two separate posts, the company details how BlackBerry OS and BB10 users can transfer their chat history using email.

WhatsApp made the decision to discontinue support for BlackBerry-made operating systems at the start of 2016. The company had initially planned to drop support for BB10 and BBOS by the end of 2016.

At the time, BlackBerry issued a statement, saying, “we are extremely disappointed in [Facebook’s] decision as we know so many users love these apps. We fought back to work with WhatsApp and Facebook to change their minds, but at this time, their decision stands.”

