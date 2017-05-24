News
PREVIOUS|

Android Pay to launch in Canada on May 31

May 24, 2017

10:17 AM EDT

227 comments

Android Pay

Android Pay is finally set to launch in Canada on May 31st, according to sources that have reached out to MobileSyrup with internal documents.

There are still, however, a number of questions that need to be answered regarding the long-awaited mobile payment service, including specific bank partners and how setting up the payment platform with a Canadian debit and credit cards will work.

For example, Apple Pay launched in Canada with support only for American Express cards back in November 2015, before expanding to additional cards and Canadian financial institutions in May 2016. It’s unclear how widespread bank support will be for Android Pay when it launches.

We do, however, know that Android Pay will work with “major credit and debit cards in Canada” and that the platform can be used “anywhere contactless is accepted,” according to the documents.

The payment platform will also work with any NFC-compatible devices running Android KitKat 4.4 and above.

Android Pay most recently launched in Russia, making the country the 11th nation in the world to launch the payment platform. This is also a sign that Google is ready to release the platform in global markets.

Furthermore, at Google’s I/O 2017 developer conference, Gerardo Capiel and Varouj Chitilian, from the tech giant’s consumer payments team, confirmed that Android Pay would be launching in Brazil, Spain, Taiwan, Russia and Canada “in the coming months.”

Update 05/25/17 1:30pm: PC Financial, which works with CIBC, has confirmed the launch of Android Pay in Canada. On Twitter, PC Financial stated that “Android Pay will be available for the PC MasterCard.”
Android Pay Canada

Related Articles

News

Jun 14, 2017

10:37 AM EDT

Google has sold approximately 1 million Pixel smartphones, according to Play Store downloads

News

Jun 13, 2017

3:13 PM EDT

Google launches Android Excellence as a way to filter through the Play Store

News

Jun 5, 2017

12:05 AM EDT

Android Pay is now available in Canada [Video]

News

Jun 19, 2017

2:43 PM EDT

HTC U11 in Solar Red now available to purchase in Canada

Comments

  • ToniCipriani ✓pǝᴉɟᴉɹǝʌ

    “Major”… I assume that means the big banks are going to restrict it to their flagship fee pits, e.g. Scotiabank but not Tangerine.

    • Mr Dog

      There are rumors of Apple Pay coming to Tangerine with references to it on both websites.

      Perhaps they will do a Apple/Android Pay launch at the same time. I don’t necessarily think it is a restriction Scotia is placing on Tangerine.

    • LeTricolore

      When I tweeted at Tangerine last week they said that they couldn’t comment on it (obviously..) but that they’re working on several mobile platforms.

    • ToniCipriani ✓pǝᴉɟᴉɹǝʌ

      Yeah I saw those updates in the agreement last time, but the wording was specific for Apple Pay only.

    • ChrisPollard77

      Yeah, I doubt I’ll ever see it work with my local Credit Union … but I’ll hold out hope for my Tangerine account!

    • Brian G.

      Credit Unions have Mobile Pay from Interac.

    • ToniCipriani ✓pǝᴉɟᴉɹǝʌ

      Don’t most credit unions use The Exchange more than Interac?

    • alexb88

      The Exchange is just a network of ATMs. It has nothing to do with Interac.

    • Brian G.

      They can add Mobile Pay to their apps for NFC Interac payments.

    • ChrisPollard77

      Mine doesn’t.

    • Brian G.

      Contact them and ask them for it. It is a service set up with Interac by the major credit unions for credit unions.

    • ChrisPollard77

      I did actually contact them … they said they have no current or future plans to support it. Waiting to see if Tangerine launches support on Monday.

    • It’s Me

      It might work with credit unions. Apple gets a small fee for each trx which might be enough to dissuade the credit unions. Android Pay is free so maybe that’s enough to get them on board.

  • Mr Dog

    I hope the banks learned their lessons from Apple Pay and do a better job at verifying the addition of cards.

  • Pingback: Android Pay said to launch May 31st in Canada – Eh! for Android()

  • John W

    If I use Android Pay does Google get a record of what I’m buying or is all of that anonymous?

    • gommer strike

      Android Pay is not Apple Pay. Yes Google will see everything you’re doing with it. But being that you’re already on the platform and deep in using the Google ecosystem, then surely you’d be OK with all that.

    • John W

      No reason to lock by bootloader then… if there’s no benefit why bother.

    • Chris Palmer

      If the benefit you’re looking for is anonymity, there is this new paper-based payment technology available that you should try. Sure, it doesn’t have the convenience of mobile payments, but it has everything you’re looking for.

    • John W

      I just don’t need google to know how much lube I buy… I can just imagine the targeted ad’s I’ll start getting…

    • alexb88

      Unless you’re buying your lube from a store called Lube Emporium, that shouldn’t be an issue. 😉

    • It’s Me

      Why? In fact google receives transaction info from the merchants. Further, a big selling point for merchants with android pay is support for rewards systems, which often require detailed info on purchases (buy brand x get extra point).

      How is google to reward you for buying XXL buckets of lube unless they know you bought lube?

    • thereasoner

      Its not an issue no matter what you’re buying, as usual “It’s Me” is clueless when it comes to Google/Android. Google took years to develop a computer algorithm that assigns a “unique ID” to transactions/personal information;

      “Google says it anonymizes the data it uses to identify users in ad tracking by converting all personal information to a string of characters. Neither Google nor third-parties can connect that value to a real person. So, technically all an advertiser knows is that unique ID saw an ad online and then showed up in a store to buy something. The only difference now is that your unique ID will be popping up in real life.”
      “If you’re still getting the heebie-jeebies from this, Google does include ample privacy tools to limit what data it can collect and use. Swing by your Google Dashboard and log in with your account. You can turn off ad personalization and use your activity controls to stop Google from collecting data from searches, location, and more.”

      Reward points are handled the same way, the details as to what was purchased are tied to the unique ID, not the person so no privacy issues there either.

    • It’s Me

      You are obviously very confused again. You can’t even explain what you are quoting. Let me help you again.

      First, why would it take years to develop a simply GUID? Do you understand, even at a basic level, what an algorithm is? Making information anonymous means removing identifiable information. Crafting a unique ID creates an identifiable piece of information by definition. If you don’t believe me, look up what ID means. You might be surprised.

      Do you have any idea what the “unique ID” is for? Here’s a clue…it’s unique and it’s an ID. Do you know why a company like google would want to assign you a unique ID of their own? Because there does o exist another piece of information about you that is unique, available to everyone, always accessible, common across the world and permanent. Not your name, not your SIN, not your phone number, not your street address, not your card numbers. Nothing.

      That’s what took google time to develop. A permanent, trackable ID that they control, that no one else can co-opt, that no one can remove. It’s basically the same as when a scientist tags a bear’s ear.

    • Stephen B Morris

      Well if you pay your cellphone bill in person, I’m sure they can ballpark it based on location of which carrier you visit each month. Lol.

    • Mitchell Leitman

      I’m unaware of a paper-based payment system in Canada. Unless you mean cheques? But then it’s not anonymous.

    • KrispyInTO

      Really? I guess technically they are not paper anymore.

    • Mitchell Leitman

      It makes my wife groan, but I like to joke in stores, asking if they accept “plastic” and then handing over cash.

    • Harold Mitchell

      CASH

    • Mitchell Leitman

      Cash hasn’t been “paper-based” for a few years now. Feeble attempt at humour on my part.

    • Harold Mitchell

      True, I stand corrected. Our currency will melt, not burn

    • thereasoner

      You are anonymous with mobile payments;

      “Google says it anonymizes the data it uses to identify users in ad tracking by converting all personal information to a string of characters. Neither Google nor third-parties can connect that value to a real person. So, technically all an advertiser knows is that unique ID saw an ad online and then showed up in a store to buy something. The only difference now is that your unique ID will be popping up in real life.”

      “If you’re still getting the heebie-jeebies from this, Google does include ample privacy tools to limit what data it can collect and use. Swing by your Google Dashboard and log in with your account. You can turn off ad personalization and use your activity controls to stop Google from collecting data from searches, location, and more.”

    • John Lofwire

      Gommer you are wrong..

      Apple pay see the amount date and the merchant name.
      Same thing thats android pay see.

      you apple user need to stop acting like you know a product if you do not.

    • It’s Me

      Information Google May Collect
      In order for Google to provide and improve Android Pay services, you permit Google to collect transaction, account, and other personal information from third parties, including merchants and your card’s issuer.

      Apple Pay was designed so that when you pay in stores, Apple doesn’t collect any transaction information that can be tied back to you. If you have Location Services turned on, the location of your device and the approximate date and time of the transaction may be sent anonymously to Apple. Apple uses this information to help Apple Pay improve the accuracy of business names in your transaction history and may be retained in the aggregate to improve Apple Pay and other Apple products and services.

      sounds exactly the same.

    • John Lofwire

      Every credit card now give point based on type of purchases you do and they work with Apple Pay and accumulate points. So they magically know what you purchased that’s what you say right? Read the full contract when you setup Apple Pay next time instead of marketing stuff from apple website.

    • It’s Me

      No, no every. Where did you read that? But many do. Many points systems are designed explicitly for that. “Buy X brand or Y product and receive bonus points”.

      And yes, those points system might also work with Apple Pay, but Apple is explicit that they do not receive any info but the payment.

      When you use rewards passes with Apple Pay, Apple doesn’t receive any information about the rewards transaction other than what’s displayed on the pass.

      I guess you can just keep making things up, if that works better for you.

    • John Lofwire

      Go read the full disclaimers… the info is encrypted then unencrypted on Apple server then reencrypted with the merchant encryption so at some point its not crypted and on Apple server.

    • It’s Me

      /smfh

    • John Lofwire

      Here a list of what apple collect and share.

      My cards issuers

      The payment system itself

      With any company my card issuers wish to share the info with

      The informations shared : amount of call you do, type and amount of purshases on App Store , the number of your credit card or debit card , name and billing address associated with your Apple ID.

      If you use Apple Pay on a website or in any app : full address with postal code.

      Its also clearly stated that’s the transaction information can be accessed by the card issuers as well.

      As for the usage of those localisations information its include the right address for stores as well as they keep the informations to help Apple others product which include App Store.

      Others information might be conserved as well to help Apple various products.

      The policy of your card issuers might be different and might include others confidentiality clauses.

      So basically Apple Pay do collect lots of informations much more than you think.

      My iPhone 7 in French so I had to translate but this is comming directly from the disclaimers

    • It’s Me

      You’ll notice that nowhere does it say Apple collects any of the transaction info, other than the payment info itself and anonymous location.

      Even in French you ought to able to understand that. Just stop making stuff up.

    • John Lofwire

      Its take many informations and the worst it’s also share many informations like your App Store usage habits ect. Anyway as I said read it. As I said last time I won’t reply to more if your reply on the subject as what I said is true based on the disclaimers you can see when adding a card to your wallet

    • It’s Me

      Just so we can avoid you spreading anymore inaccurate/dishonest FUD and more of you butchering English and French, here’s the full text. No collection of data. The only data that Apple receives and briefly decrypts and re-encrypts is the shipping info when shopping online, so they can provide it to the seller in a form the can decrypt.

      Honestly not sure whether you are simply unable to understand what you’re reading or if you are intentionally being dishonest.

      About Apple Pay & Privacy
      When you choose to add a payment card to Apple Pay, information you provide about your card may be collected in order to determine your eligibility and enable use of the feature. Information about your payment card, including your credit and debit card number, the name and billing address associated with your account, general information about your iTunes and App Store account activity (e.g., whether you have a long history of transactions within iTunes), information about your device (e.g., the name of your device), as well as your location at the time you add your card (if you have Location Services enabled), may be sent to Apple and provided by Apple to your card issuer and payment network in order to determine the eligibility of your card, for fraud detection purposes and to facilitate your use of the Apple Pay feature.
      When you make an Apple Pay transaction, your payment information will be provided to the merchant where you make a purchase. The card number from your credit or debit card is not provided to the merchant by Apple.
      In addition to this information, when you choose to use Apple Pay to make payments in apps, your zip code will be provided to merchants in order to enable tax and shipping cost calculation. Other information you provide when finalizing your payment (e.g., a shipping address) will also be provided to the merchant with your consent. In order to securely transmit this information to merchants when you use Apple Pay to make payments in apps, the information is sent to Apple in encrypted form where it is briefly decrypted and re-encrypted with a key which only the merchant can read. Apple does not retain any of this information in a form that personally identifies you.
      If you have Location Services turned on, the location of your iOS Device at the time you use your iOS Device to make purchases in stores may be sent anonymously to apple and will be used to help Apple Pay improve the accuracy of business names in the Passbook card transaction history and may be retained in the aggregate to improve other Apple products and services. You may disable the location- based functionality of Apple Pay by going to the Location Services setting on your iOS Device and turning off the individual location setting for Passbook.
      By using Apple Pay, you agree and consent to Apple’s and its subsidiaries’ and agents’ transmission, collection, maintenance, processing, and use of all of the foregoing information, to provide Apple Pay functionality. Apple Pay data that has been disassociated from you may be retained for a limited period of time to generally improve Apple Pay and other Apple products and services.
      At all times your information will be treated in accordance with Apple’s Privacy Policy, which is incorporated by reference into this License and can be viewed at: http://www.apple.com/privacy/.

    • gommer strike

      You are dead wrong. See here:

      “Apple Pay doesn’t collect any transaction information that can be tied back to you. Payment transactions are between you, the merchant (or developer for payments made within apps and websites), and your bank”

      You need to stop assuming things are people that are incorrect. How long have you been an Android user? I’ve done it all – rooting, S-OFF, replacing the kernel, undervolting and underclocking since the Gingerbread days, and helped others do likewise. I’ve had people come to me with their bricked Android devices that they messed up from ROM Flash gone wrong, and brought it back to life.

      What have you done with respect to Android and the community? I’m curious to know.

      You need to put aside that blind hatred you have of people who happen to own iOS devices and get into your head that people are people. We buy and use the technology, no more no less. I’m a multi-platform user of Windows/Linux/iOS/Android/MacOS.

    • John Lofwire

      I am currently using an iphone 7.

      open up wallet add a card and read the disclaimers i wont waste my time with you.
      All what apple do with your information is written in the disclaimers.

      By example they can share all your itunes usages with all merchant you use apple pay with ( example wallmart will know what type of app you download type of music you listen to ect )

      I been using android since nearly 10 years and i had the Nexus one and at least 2-3 devices a years since then.

      Also had an iphone 5 , 5S and now a 7 and i own an ipad air 2.

      So again go read disclaimers and not only apple marketing on apple webpage.

    • It’s Me

      You misread the disclaimer again, in both French and English.

      That iTunes information is not provided to merchants. You made that up. It is provided to your bank/payment network in order to allow them to more quickly authorize adding your card to Apple Pay. It’s like quick credit check without having to go through the credit agencies.

      Please stop post about things you don’t understand. Between you and thereasoner the level of ignorance on this story is out of control.

    • John Lofwire

      As i said go read it bellow is exactly word for words what written on it in french and its clearly state its use many of your info.

      lorsque vous ajoutez une carte de paiement a apple pay, telle q’une carte de credit, de debit, de magasin, prépayé ou de transport, les informations que vous fournissez a propos de votre carte, a savoir si certains réglages d’appareil sont activés , et l’historique d”utilisation sur l’appareil ( par example, le pourcentage de temps ou l’appareil est en mouvement et le nombre aproximatif d’appels par semaine) peuvent etre envoyés a apple afin d’établir votre admissibilité et activé apple pay.

      Apple pourrait fournir ces informations a l’émetteur de votre carte , au réseau de paiment ou a tout fournisseur auto par l’éméteur de votre carte pour actier apple pay et pour prevenir la fraude lorsque vous configurez et utilisez apple pay, y compris :

      Le numéro de votre carte de crédit , de débit , de magasin , prépayée ou de transport

      Le nom et l’adresse de facturation associées a votre compte itunes ou app store.

      des informations general sur l’activité de votre comptes itunes et app store ( par exemple, si vous effectuez souvent des transactions dans itunes et le type de transactions.

      Des informations sur votre appareil et, si vous utilisez une apple watch, sur l’appareil iOS auquel celle-ci est jumelée ( par exemple, le numéro de téléphone , le nom et le modele de l’appareil.

      lorsque vous effectuez des paiements avec apple pay, vos informations de paiement sont fournis a l’app, au site web ou au commercant dans le cadre de cette transaction. la seule information non fournis est le numéro de carte de crédit, de débit ou prépayés qui n’est pas fourni au commercant par Apple. ( so basically everything is given beside the card number )
      lorsque vous choississez d’utiliser apple pay pour effectuer des paiements , votre code postal ou toute information équivalente sera fournie a l’app , au site web ou au commercant afin de calculer les taxes et les frais de port. D’autre informations que vous avez fournis telle que l’adresse de livraison seront egalement fournis avec votre autorisation. Afin de transmettre vos informations de paiment en securité , c’est informations sont envoyes a apple sous forme chiffrée et seront brievement déchiffrées puis rechiffrées avec une cle specifique au commercant, que seuls ce dernier , le developpeur ou le processeur de paiment puissent les déchiffrer. Lorsque vous effectuez un paiement sur un mac auquel il n’est pas possible d’ajouter une carte, celui-ci et l’appareil d’autorisation communiquent sur un canal chiffré par les serveurs d’apple.

      Si le service de localisation est activé, la position geograpgique de votre appareil au moment de sont utuilisation pour des achats dans les magasins peut etre envoyeé de maniere anonyme a apple et aidera apple pay a ameliorer la precision des nom de magasin dans l’historique des transaction de la carte dans wallet. Cette position peut egalement etre conservé par apple pour amélioré d’autres produits et services.

      Des données apple pay sont susceptibles d’etre conservées pendant une periode limité afin d’améluirer apple pay et d’autres produits et services apple.

      Les modalité contrctuelle qui vous lient a l’émetteur de votre carte ou le réseau de paiments continuent de regir l’utilisation des cartes et des modalités peuvent inclure des politiques de confidentialité supplémentaires.

    • It’s Me

      Now read it slowly. The part about iTunes tenute shared with bank not stores.

      Maybe have someone that can read French read it to you. You’re clearly unable.

    • John Lofwire

      Reseau de paiements = payment network
      Tout fournisseur autorisé par l’éméteur de votre carte = Anyone your card issuers autorize to see the info.

      Also lower its show thats when you use apple pay on a website or app store even more info is shared with the developper of those ( the merchant )

      Thats was my last reply to you on the subject.

    • It’s Me

      I certainly hope it is. I honestly think you are pretending to be this thick, so holding your hand obviously is a waste of time.

    • thereasoner

      Some facts for you,

      “Google says it anonymizes the data it uses to identify users in ad tracking by converting all personal information to a string of characters. Neither Google nor third-parties can connect that value to a real person. So, technically all an advertiser knows is that unique ID saw an ad online and then showed up in a store to buy something. The only difference now is that your unique ID will be popping up in real life.

      If you’re still getting the heebie-jeebies from this, Google does include ample privacy tools to limit what data it can collect and use. Swing by your Google Dashboard and log in with your account. You can turn off ad personalization and use your activity controls to stop Google from collecting data from searches, location, and more.”

    • Roger

      Yet, they already show facebook ads for stuff that I researched using Google. There is no privacy anymore.

    • It’s Me

      but but but, Google lets you press a little button to toggle privacy controls. Surely they respect privacy controls. They even said so.

    • thereasoner

      Actually it’s a computer algorithm years in development that assigns a unique ID to said transaction info and ;

      “Neither Google nor third-parties can connect that value (ID) to a real person. So, technically all an advertiser knows is that unique ID saw an ad online and then showed up in a store to buy something.”

      It makes sense, it’s not as if the identity of the particular “unique ID” the algorithm assigned is even necessary to accomplish what they’re after. It’s actually very smart the way they’re making it anonymous, it reminds me of the way a mobile payment services uses tokens in place of personal information to keep transactions private and secure.

      You’re right about users being able to opt out of this altogether though. You can choose to not share anything at all, including permissions given when signing up for a service, that catch is that those services will not offer the related features when one does that.

    • It’s Me

      http://rs262.pbsrc.com/albums/ii118/emfashion/gifs/jedbartletheaddesk.gif~c200

      One hopes you are pretending to be this thick.

      First, why would it take years to develop a simple GUID? Making information anonymous means removing identifiable information. Crafting a unique ID creates an identifiable piece of information by definition. If you don’t believe me, look up what ID means. You might be surprised.

      Do you have any idea what the “unique ID” is for? Here’s a clue…it’s unique and it’s an ID. Do you know why a company like google would want to assign you a unique ID of their own? Because there does o exist another piece of information about you that is unique, available to everyone, always accessible, common across the world and permanent. Not your name, not your SIN, not your phone number, not your street address, not your card numbers. Nothing.

      That’s what took google time to develop. A permanent, trackable ID that they control, that no one else can co-opt, that no one can remove. It’s basically the same as when a scientist tags a bear’s ear.

    • thereasoner

      Lol, you forgot that;

      “Neither Google nor third-parties can connect that value (ID) to a real person. So, technically all an advertiser knows is that unique ID saw an ad online and then showed up in a store to buy something.”

      You actually prefer that they track by name instead? It’s anonymous, NOTHING is connected to the person in such a way that violates privacy because no one besides the algorithm knows which ID belongs to whom.

      I understand that between your fanatical lust for ithings and your dislike for those who dare compete with them that it’s easy for you to conclude that Google is lying and that they can access individuals computer generated ID any identify said individuals but that doesn’t make it so just because you desperately want it to be that way.

    • It’s Me

      Why would they want to track your name? A name is not unique. Duh. That’s the point. Google doesn’t want your name because your name isn’t unique and has little value. They want to identify you uniquely. Completely. Absolutely. Permanently. And the only way to do that is with a new ID. So they created one. Exactly as you say.

      Google isn’t lying here. You are just completely misunderstanding what you are reading. You are confused. Mostly from ignorance but it does seem it’s partly intentional.

      You are still having difficulty with what ID means, aren’t you? IDentifier.

    • John Lofwire

      Apple do the same thing lol

      They dont share your identity with the seller ( unless its a website , app developper ) with normal merchant they share a unique ID ( a token )

      Google do exactly the same.

      Anyway wont reply more to you on the subject as everything is written black on white on the disclaimers.

    • It’s Me
    • It’s Me

      Now you’re brining in the payment token. Completely different conversation.

      Please stop. You’ve posted enough stupidity for the week.

    • thereasoner

      . “The only part you are right about is that Google and the parties Google shares it with can’t track it back to your name”

      Only part? I’m also correct about being able to opt out of tracking via your Google dashboard/page. So even if someone is still unsatisfied with being completely​ anonymous they don’t​ have to be a participant. Not to mention that your bear tag analogy is ridiculous. When you tag a bear you know which bear got which tag, Google or partners have no idea who gets which randomly generated ID. That’s why it’s anonymous, how could you have problems understanding what anonymous means?

      I know it’s your job to demonize Google best you can whether it’s because you actually do work for Apple or because your cult like fanaticism demands as much but what you people choose to think or how you choose to spin is irrelevant. You haters are not expected to do anything but hate, have fun with that 🙂

    • It’s Me

      First, google has been caught repeatedly circumventing and ignoring privacy/tracking settings so blow that smoke up someone else’s bum. Secondly, you’ll never be able to fully disable tracking. Ever.

      You keep wanting to be the lead fluffer for google. They don’t need it. They make no secret of their desire to collect info. Not sure why you have taken on the task of denying what they openly admit.

      There’s no google hate here. They are what they are, which is a data collection company. Just common sense and trying to help you out of your complete and utter ignorance.

      Also: does your factory offer any adult education courses? Might be worth looking into whether they provide dictionaries. Look up ID 😀

    • thereasoner

      Yes, I already covered your angle. Everything you say is based off a presumption that Google is lying, so? Like I said, it’s not like you Apple cult guys matter.

    • It’s Me

      Common sense and honesty isn’t an angle. You shouldn’t look at it like that. You can’t “cover” the angle of honest.

      Google lying? Lying about what? I don’t think they are lying about this. They provide detailed explanation about their uber-tracking ID and you completely misunderstood what you read about it. I’m not surprised it went over your head but I am surprised at how tenaciously you try to defend your mistakes.

      Have they lied? Sure. They lied when they said they weren’t circumventing privacy setting before and then got caught doing it again. They lied when they said they weren’t collecting wifi data during their maps drives and then got caught repeatedly doing so. But I don’t think they are lying about this new super identifier.

    • thereasoner

      You honest? Lmao!! and there is absolutely no common sense in your cult like Apple fanaticism or any credibly in anything you day about Google but I know that won’t stop you from trying to contact people anyways.
      Like I said, have fun 🙂 but you’ll have to find someone else to read your nonsense, I’m done as I couldn’t get past the first sentence, just too much BS in the way!

    • It’s Me

      I see. Still trying to be a fluffer. Common sense, facts and reality are to be ignored in your world.

      Be sure to keep fluffing by trying to convince people a new identifier isn’t and identifier. Your ability to reason is astounding! Must be all those years working at the genius factory 😉

    • mola2alex

      the only reason Android pay exists is to do advertising attribution

    • It’s Me

      Yup. That’s actually why Android itself exists, to ensure continuing access to mobile users for ads and ad/user tracking. Google has always been very clear about that.

      It’s amazing how many people will try so hard to deny that, inspite of reason, common sense and Google’s own business model and statements.

      A company that exists primarily for advertising, data collection and data analysis acting to gather data? Shocking. These same geniuses will be surprised to learn that Disney is getting into toys and movies, Netflix is getting into the content distribution game and Samsung is going to start selling electronics. Shocking that some companies actually act according to their business model.

    • mola2alex

      I guess that is goggles mission, organizing the works information. We are all part of the world so it makes perfect sense. Can’t really blame Google but more consumerism.

    • It’s Me

      Exactly. No need to blame them for anything. They are being who they are supposed to be and doing what they are supposed to do as a business.

      Which makes it all the more puzzling when the brain trust shows up to “defend” them. There’s nothing to defend. But these geniuses think there is so they will deny reality itself.

    • thereasoner

      You can shut off tracking and targeted ads from Google on the Google My Account page, personally I prefer ads based on a my interests. I’m not sure if you can do anything for Facebook though, I don’t do the Facebook thing myself but some say they get more information on people and their friends/family then anybody else including Google.

    • Alec Munro

      I suspect they will have a record of the amount, the date, and the seller, but not the items being purchased.

  • gommer strike

    “…a number of questions that need to be answered regarding the long-awaited mobile payment service, including specific bank partners and how setting up the payment platform with a Canadian debit and credit cards will work”

    That’s an awfully long-winded way of saying “we don’t know which banks will support Android Pay”.

    • Chris Johnston

      Well Scotiabank had there snafu and CIBC had a page up about it. Visa had a page go live. I have a feeling we’ll see mass adoption since they are all basically on board with the process at this point.

    • thereasoner

      Yeah, it seems like the banks are gearing up for a simultaneous launch after a year long trial period with Apple Pay presumably working out okay.

  • Brian G.

    Android Pay announcements have always come on Tuesdays.

  • JD

    When is WeChat Pay coming to Canada?

    • gommer strike

      rofl WeChat Pay are you kidding? Oh I know it works in China. But no, don’t expect that to work here.

    • G-Money41

      It launched in Toronto on May 16th! (but only for Chinese tourists…)

  • vn33

    “The payment platform will also work with any NFC-compatible devices running Android KitKat 4.4 and above.”
    I tried installing Android Pay on my Mate 9 but it showed “incompatible with your device”.
    Would this change after May 31st?

    • Brian G.

      No sorry.

    • Milan Cosovic

      why not?

    • Brian G.

      Didn’t meet Google’s certification.

  • Joel Fuoco

    It’s nice to finally see ubiquitous mobile payment services becoming available in Canada. I was frustrated every time I became aware of yet another country’s eligibility for Apple/Android Pay that wasn’t here. Our payment infrastructure is years ahead of the U.S. and perhaps others who have received it before us.

    I guess it was only a matter of time and definitely worth the wait. I’ll be there day 1…granted support from my financial institution.

  • AZ

    I wonder if PC Financial Debit Cards (PC MasterCard already is for Apple Pay) will ever be on Apple Pay or Andriod Pay? Only one can hope.

  • Ben

    Well would you look at that, right on time for my birthday! I have accounts with BMO, Desjardins, tangerine… And cc with Scotia, Amex, cap 1. If I can’t get one of these to work on may 31st, I will resort to paying everything with coins only moving forward.

    • Goodluck with BMO, I think they launched apple pay last ???? and thats why I switched banks lol

  • Victor Creed

    MobileSyrup has already botched an “Android Pay is launching” story once. Credibility is tarnished for me. I’ll believe it when it launches.

    That said, I really hope it happens this time.

    • Portaljacker

      How did they botch it? It literally worked for Scotiabank Visa cards for about 4 hours then stopped working.

    • Victor Creed

      Did it launch last time they reported it?
      I’ll wait

    • milfou

      Well this time Google confirmed it’s coming.

  • Pingback: Everything you need to know about Android PayTech News Expert | Tech News Expert()

  • Pingback: Everything you need to know about Android Pay – infoJuice()

  • matus201

    I already use contactless payments with my TD visa card through the TD app. It works well, although it doesn’t show any confirmation that a payment is happening (I just unlock my phone, hold it next to the terminal, and suddenly beep, it’s approved). I really wish for Samsung pay to come here..

    • Samsung Pay is available in Canada however it’s currently only available to CIBC customers who have an eligible CIBC credit card and a compatible Samsung phone (Galaxy S6, S6 edge and edge+, note 5, S7, S7 edge, A5 and other newer Samsung phones like the S8 and S8+)

  • Allyouranusarebelongtous

    wooo Great to hear!

    • Dennis Dong

      Agreed! Been waiting forever!

  • Harold Mitchell

    Was just able now to download the android Pay app onto my S8Plus, but couldn’t add any cards.

    • its in my system on the LG G6 but I still can’t download the app, it doesnt show up to download.

    • Brian G.

      Sounds like you need to enable it.

    • how?

    • Brian G.

      To clarify, what do you mean by it’s in your system? And secondly you should be able to see it in Play store and enable it there.

    • Brian G.

      That is so strange. Hopefully it’ll be enabled when it launches.

    • Hopefully, we will see in the 31st..

  • Brian G.

    That’s TD Bank in the US.

  • Just in Time for the KeyOne. Perfect timing

  • Eddie_Brock

    As a rooted user passing SafetyNet currently, I also have a sneaking suspicion that this will come with an update to Safety Net, preventing those of us using Magisk from using AP (for awhile).

    • milfou

      I doubt it. Don’t forget people are using AP in US that way for a while. What bugs me is I fail safety net with just unlocked bootloader.

  • john smith

    google is slow

    • gremlin0007

      shh! don’t get them angry! This is the closest we’ve got so far!

  • Now hopefully its for debit also and not just credit cards..

    • gremlin0007

      Legit question: what’s the advantage of debit over credit?

    • I don’t use credit cards because I don’t use money I don’t have.

    • Harold Mitchell

      Use your credit cards to accumulate points, rewards, etc. and as soon as you can get to a computer just make a payment from your bank account to the credit card account you just used. That way you aren’t carrying any outstanding balances (so long as you’re a responsible person, and it sounds like you are) and you can accumulate rewards.

    • mola2alex

      The point is though that prices are inflated because of points and credit card transaction fees. Walmart not accepting Visa for instance. Each vendor that inserts itself into the equation gets a cut.

    • Brian G.

      Watch Walmart go with a Chinese payment processor like Alipay next and start issuing their credit cards. Cheeto head would explode!

    • Carl Hall

      except merchants often charge more for credit, as those POINTS cost merchants more….that’s why Walmart tried to go after Visa and MasterCard….even AMEX charges significantly more than interac debit

    • Harold Mitchell

      I do know that credit card companies/Interact take their cut of all processed transactions…but I don’t see ANY reputable merchants offering two separate costs at checkout…one for credit card payment and a lower one for cash/debit card payment.

    • Carl Hall

      Lots of small mom and pop bike stores, computer repair shops, even Pilot Flying J charge 1cent more for diesel on credit

    • Chris Palmer

      Charging a credit card surcharge is actually a violation of most credit processing vendor agreements and is cause of termination. It’s a great way to lose your ability to take credit cards at all. This is why you don’t see it very often.

    • Carl Hall

      as long as they advertise it, and are up front, it isn’t a violation, 2 tiered pricing is perfectly allowed

    • Francis L-R

      What is strange is that small shops often charge more ($0.25) to the customer for debit, but not credit cards,

    • southerndinner

      Points, insurance and consumer safety. Using a credit card over debit has many benefits that aren’t just giving money to credit card companies.

    • mola2alex

      Who do you think pays for those points? Do you really think you just ‘get’ points and they get you free stuff? Come on. Points are a scam but unfortunately we all bought into them…

    • Babaghan

      People who are unwilling or unable to pay off their credit balance on a monthly basis pay for the points. People who pay their balance owing monthly are the main beneficiary of any points or rewards.

    • mola2alex

      That’s like saying Walmart pays Visa for use of their services. No, it’s baked into the office we pay. All costs are paid by the consumer.

    • Francis L-R

      It’s not “spending money you don’t have” if you pay your statement in full every month.

  • jefftam

    It’s too bad all of these payment systems are tied to the banks. It would be nice to just have some kind of digital cash. Download it from your bank account, and then it just goes from phone to phone or whatever device you may a payment to. There’s too many restrictions when the bank controls every transaction.

    • Mawhayden

      How would you suggest it be done differently, I am asking because I cannot think of any other way for security and acceptance reasons.

    • elevtechlift

      I would like to see prepaid transit cards like Compass Card, PRESTO, and OPUS available on Android Pay regardless of device, location, and cell subscription (yes, this includes visitors from around the world). Then users don’t need to obtain a physical card themselves when visiting a region with one of these transit card supported. Also not every user want to use their credit or debit card if they have a transit pass loaded in their card.

  • DownwithRobellus

    None of the other tech blogs have mentioned anything about this nor did Google so I’m a bit skeptical.

    • Chris Palmer

      Most of those other blogs are using MobileSyrup as the source. It sounds like MobileSyrup got a scoop, but I would still take it with some cautious optimism until confirmed.

  • Pingback: Everything you need to know about Android Pay – Buzzabe.com()

  • Pingback: Android Pay set to launch in Canada on May 31 – Techie.Buzz()

  • Kevin Anders

    Does that include world elite cause it didn’t on Ugo wallet for some unexplained reason

  • Portaljacker

    They just deleted the tweet.

  • Pingback: Android Pay To Land In Canada This Month – My Blog()

  • Chris

    *yawn* should’ve been like 6 years ago.

    Had my rooted Galaxy Nexus purchase some Tim Horton’s on Google’s dime ($10 free from them) way back. They just prevented us from their services. Same old thing…

  • Many99

    Does anyone know what happening with Samsung pay it seems that they have gone quiet on answering twitter comments lately on when it will be available to more Canadian banks

    • Mawhayden

      At this time, Samsung pay only works with CIBC only…more banks Coming soon…..what is soon I do not know.

    • Many99

      I knew that is only available for cibc credit cards, my question was about how they no longer answer twitter comments on samsungpay Canada

    • Brian G.

      They’re tired of the same questions ????

  • Tim

    You say that May 31 is the definitive launch date for Android Pay in Canada, yet you don’t provide anything that actually shows that date. Just a now-deleted tweet that says PCF will support it when it’s available.

    • Carl Hall

      I could show you the stuff that our company sent out 3 different times stating support was coming back in January, March and April…..google has pushed it back so often, they have to be close

  • Thomas C. Riddell

    Royal has own system Doubt the Join Android pay

  • Huỳnh Sơn Tùng

    I use Scotia Mobile Wallet and it already works pretty sweet. Not sure they will join Android Pay though

  • Steve Aldred

    I saw an Android pay sticker on the window of a local Petro Canada today

    • RidgeBoyGenius

      i saw it at a Tim Hortons! I think in Alberta or Saskatchewan?

    • Carl Hall

      they weren’t supposed to put it out yet…..we’ve been told many times not to by Suncor Energy

  • WHAT TIME?!! so I continuously look!

    • Brian G.

      Does this mean the app is showing on your phone now?

    • No still not able to download it on my phone, not in the play store; I tried downloading it via apk but i couldnt even add my card so it would’t matter anyways lol

  • NeilX

    Hope it comes tomorrow. Only thing I miss from having an iPhone

  • gremlin0007

    support cards from BMO, CIBC, Banque Nationale, Scotiabank, Desjardins, President’s Choice Financial, ATB Financial and Canadian Tire Financial Services. Sauce:9to5google

  • Rian

    Was FINALLY able to add my CIBC cards! Now I just need to get the actual app.

    • Dennis D.

      Successfully added Scotiabank Visa and BMO Mastercard but not my Scotiabank debit.

    • Rian

      On second look, I wasn’t able to add my CIBC debit card (my primary card). Is this because of Samsung Pay?

    • Dennis D.

      I would think not because I see people on the reddit forum also report not being able to add their debit cards

  • Sebastien

    Was able to install the app and set up my Desjardins Visa card!

  • Mayoo

    Update: It’s live!

    • Dennis D.

      were you able to add your debit?

    • Mayoo

      I was able to add credit for Banque Nationale, debit is not working for me. I do have a very old card though (no wireless on it)

      I also added my Edge card but it is listed under EBGames US (which is Gamestop … dafqu lol)

    • Dennis D.

      Seems as though no one is able to get their debit to work. As for the edge card, same outcome for me

  • Word

    Doesn’t support TD? I just can’t win.

    • Chris Palmer

      I’m not super surprised, given how deep TD is in with the Ugo platform. Disappointing regardless. Options are good.

  • Pierre-André Bergeron

    Master card from National Bank is recognized since this morning.

  • PΞTΞЯ™

    Well that’s pointless… both my RBC accounts and my AMEX charge card don’t work.

  • NeilX

    Added my Scotia Infinite Visa but won’t accept my debit just yet

  • Zaptor99

    Got the app update this morning, Added Capital one MC, MBNA Visa and Tangerine MC, none supported 🙁

    • hakkers519

      what app version did it update too?

    • Zaptor99

      I have 1.23.155555280 on Note 4

    • hakkers519

      i thought it wasnt working but i had to call cibc to activate my card on pay. now its working fine.

  • FlamesFan89

    My PC MC, and Canadian Tire MC were accepted no problem, and I added my Air Miles and Aeroplan cards too.

    It’s been far too long of a time coming, but glad that it’s here now.

  • Pitrick

    It works! BMO Mastercard here. Also all promo cards (canadian tire, metro, airmiles)

    • Hasanzu

      Have you tried BMO debit? My MC works but debit doesn’t seem to work.

    • Pitrick

      Yes. Doesn’t work but I don’t mind I use my Credit Card 100% of the time when the store accepts it.

  • I used it this morning at Tim Horton’s, but it only takes my CIBC Visa, and not my Advantage Visa (Interac) card yet. It says it’s coming soon and will let me know when it will be active.

    Other than that it took my loyalty cards (AirMiles and Shopper’s Optimum) as well as a Domino’s gift card I had.

    It’s about time!

    • Zaptor99

      how did you enter your airmiles? I tried to scan the card and enter manually, but it won’t recognize it

    • I scanned it and it worked fine. Not sure why yours didn’t work.

  • Pingback: Canadian retailers view mobile commerce as ‘way of the future,’ says report | Daily Update()

  • Pingback: Canadian retailers view mobile commerce as ‘way of the future,’ says report – pintfy()

  • Stephen B Morris

    Why is it always credit cards?! Ugh!

  • Pingback: Android Pay expands to Canada – A N I T H()

  • Pingback: Android Pay expands to Canada | Awesome tech News()

  • Pingback: Android Pay is now officially available in Canada – pintfy()

  • Pingback: AY TRIPS - BLOG | Android Pay expands to Canada()

  • Pingback: Android Pay expands to Canada - Tech News River()

  • Pingback: Android Pay expands to Canada - ECIG CANADA ZONE()

  • Pingback: Android Pay expands to Canada | TechANerd()

  • Pingback: Android Pay expands to Canada - | Top Blogs()

  • Pingback: Latest News Updates | Telugu News | Online News | devine | all devine | Entertainment News | Gossips | latest telugu news | telugu gossips | telugu | latest news updates()

  • Pingback: Android Pay expands to Canada - EcoTech 24()

  • Pingback: Android Pay expands to Canada – Trending News()

  • Pingback: Android Pay expands to Canada - Tech News Titan()

  • Pingback: Android Pay expands to Canada - IT AND US()

  • Pingback: Android Pay expands to Canada - Tech News World()

  • Pingback: Android Pay expands to Canada - World Big News()

  • Pingback: Android Pay expands to Canada - Domains4Change()

  • Pingback: Android Pay expands to Canada – PJ Tec – Latest Tech News & Reviews()

  • Pingback: Android Pay expands to Canada • TECHCPU.NET()

  • Pingback: Android Pay expands to Canada - Tech Armies()

  • Pingback: Android Pay expands to Canada - DailyScene.com |()

  • Pingback: Android Pay expands to Canada - Digit Cool()

  • Pingback: Android Pay expands to CanadaTech News Expert | Tech News Expert()

  • Pingback: Android Pay expands to Canada | The Silicon Times Technology News()

  • Pingback: Android Pay expands to Canada - Tech Scenes()

  • Pingback: Android Pay expands to Canada - The News Reflection()

  • Pingback: Android Pay expands to Canada - The News Reflection()

  • Pingback: Android Pay expands to Canada | The News Reflection()

  • Pingback: Android Pay expands to Canada - Tech News Junkies()

  • Pingback: Android Pay expands to Canada – kasa()

  • Pingback: Android Pay expands to Canada - Webbiest Power()

  • Pingback: Android Pay expands to Canada - Technology Scenes()

  • Pingback: Android Pay expands to Canada - Tech News Hub()

  • Pingback: Android Pay expands to CanadaTech Giant News()

  • Pingback: Android Pay expands to Canada - All Tech New()

  • Pingback: Android Pay expands to Canada | android planets()

  • Pingback: Android Pay expands to Canada – Tech Snip Tech Snip()

  • Pingback: Android Pay expands to Canada - Tech News Finder()

  • Pingback: Android Pay expands to Canada | Tech News Release()

  • Pingback: Android Pay expands to Canada | APK Android Apps and Games()

  • Pingback: Android Pay expands to Canada – KAVRE KOSELI()

  • Pingback: Android Pay expands to Canada()

  • Pingback: Android Pay expands to Canada – Technology Up2date()

  • Pingback: Android Pay expands to Canada | nairobiHUB - tech news, reviews, opinions, and deals()

  • Pingback: Android Pay expands to Canada – Tech News Headline()

  • Pingback: Android Pay expands to Canada | Kasa Tech()

  • Pingback: Android Pay expands to Canada »()