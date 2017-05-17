News
PREVIOUS|

Android adds its first new programming language in 8 years: Kotlin

May 17, 2017

3:06 PM EDT

32 comments

Kotlin-Android-O

In a surprising twist aimed at developers, Google is adding a new programming language to Android.

At Google’s I/O developer conference, Stephanie Saad Cuthbertson — director of product management for Android — announced that Kotlin will be an “officially supported language in Android.”

Kotlin is a programming language created by Czech developers JetBrains. It’s a programming language meant to be a successor to the more ubiquitous Java language, but one that works within the Java framework.

Kotlin will hopefully make it easier for developers to create apps for Android, while also speeding up the development cycle.

In many ways, Kotlin seems like Google’s response to Apple’s Swift programming language. However, unlike Swift — which is an Apple product — Kotlin will continue to be developed by JetBrains.

Related Articles

News

May 17, 2017

2:16 PM EDT

Google Photos is doubling down on sharing

Business

May 24, 2017

7:00 AM EDT

CanCon Podcast Ep. 68: Is Google’s new AI chip a game changer?

News

Jul 7, 2017

11:38 AM EDT

LG likely to miss Q2 profit estimates due to continued mobile struggles

News

May 16, 2017

2:28 PM EDT

Toronto-based DevHub to hosts Google I/O Extended event

Comments

  • Pingback: Android adds its first new programming language in 8 years: Kotlin | Daily Update()

  • Smanny

    Androids Java and Kotlin are both agnostic. Swift language and runtime just brought the agnostic nature to Apple’s platforms recently. The major difference is Androids app ecosystem has been agnostic from day one, and has a vast agnostic ecosystem to prove it. Apple does not.

    • ciderrules

      Too bad developers still prefer iOS.

    • Smanny

      Is that why there is a lot more apps for Android now on the play store then there is for Apple’s app store.

    • ciderrules

      Oh look, the old “moar is better” argument.

      All the developers making money are doing so on iOS, where revenue payouts are 4X higher than on Android. A bunch of kids uploading Apps to Google Play just so they can tell their friends they made an App don’t count.

    • Smanny

      Clearly you are not keeping up to date with what’s happening out there in the world. There is a lot more free apps on Android than iOS. Free apps can make a lot more money on Android than on iOS, hands down. You know with things like ads, or IAP. As a matter of fact the top revenues come from free apps. That includes Apple’s app store as well. But if you have your head up your butt, then I guess you wouldn’t know that fact.

    • John Lofwire

      Well he is right that apple app store generate more revenue that not a doubt that a reality.

      but!

      The Gap is melting away i remember about 3-4 years ago Apple was making at least 10 time the revenue on app store than google.

      by 2021 Google will have overtaken Apple at that game unless Apple really change the way its work.

      No need to be insulting Smanny dont fall into the same categories as those who love downgrading other to feel better.

    • John Lofwire

      Agreed the more is better argument is a joke.

      Like when some Apple lover say apple sell more iphone than any others single model smartphone 😉

      Glad to see some Apple user agree on simple logic.

      As for your 4X revenue payouts that might be exaggerated a bit and again the Gap is melting away. Last quarter of 2016 as an example Apple seen an increase of year over year revenue by 60% where Google play store seen an increase year over year of 82%

      Back in January 2016 Apple app store was making 4 time more than google play store now its less

      An example is a report on 5tomac explain that when taking into account third party official app store for android the total amount of revenue will surpass Apple this year.

      As for Google play store alone its will surpass apple by 2021 or before.

      All that coming from an apple based website btw.

      Why do Apple user need to always try and insult or downgrade others? that pathetic..

    • John Lofwire

      Thats a misconception.

      Developers make more money on iOS so money hungry one will prefer iOS.

      The Gap on thats end is melting away pretty fast too.

    • It’s Me

      What do you mean agnostic? Their languages generally believe in a higher power?

    • Smanny

      Agnostic also means “without knowledge”. Or in this case Androids apps are without knowledge of a specific CPU and GPU (SoC). So Android apps can run on any processor you throw at it.

    • It’s Me

      So, Apple’ previous languages, like ObjC, were only for specific processors?

    • Smanny

      “So, Apple’ previous languages, like ObjC, were only for specific processors?”

      Clearly you are not familiar with the process of compiling and linking. Oh and yes, iOS apps are specifically compiled and optimized for Apple’s Ax SoCs. Unlike Android apps where they are compiled and optimized at install time. Older Android versions were compiled and optimized at runtime.

    • It’s Me

      Actually, I’m asking these questions as a developer for the last couple decades. Your view is…interesting.

      As far as whether android apps are compiled at install time, I would just suggest you read up on JIT, ART and ART with JIT. It’s basically a mess. JIT was the old crappy, method and was one reason android apps like like pigshit. ART tried to fix this by compiling ahead of time but it created massive binaries. ART with JIT bring back JIT along with ART to try find a balance between the two.

      And no kidding that iOS apps are optimized for Apple platforms, that’s their advantage. But obj c apps can run on other platforms, assuming there is a runtime…much like java’s ability to run on various platforms depends on the the JVM.

    • Smanny

      “Actually, I’m asking these questions as a developer for the last couple decades. Your view is…interesting.

      As far as whether android apps are compiled at install time, I would just suggest you read up on JIT, ART and ART with JIT. It’s basically a mess. JIT was the old crappy, method and was one reason android apps like like pigshit. ART tried to fix this by compiling ahead of time but it created massive binaries. ART with JIT bring back JIT along with ART to try find a balance between the two.

      And no kidding that iOS apps are optimized for Apple platforms, that’s their advantage. But obj c apps can run on other platforms, assuming there is a runtime…much like java’s ability to run on various platforms depends on the the JVM.

      Prior to swift, most Apple apps were obj c. These ran on PPC, x86, ARM, x64, etc, etc, etc. Obj c was supported on OSX, legacy MacOS, windows, NeXT, Linux.”

      If Androids ART is a mess and so bad in your eyes. Then why did Apple adopt something so similar with their Swift language and runtime?

      Years ago people looked at Androids VM as it’s Achilles heel. However Androids VM has become one of its best features. Because those Android apps can run on any Arm, MIPS, X86, or run on top of any OS it wants to run on. That is why we see Android run on more hardware or platforms, than any other OS or other platform known to man. You can run Android apps on many Linux distributions, Chrome OS, Windows, it runs on IoT, SBCs, Cars, fridges, and other appliances. Naturally Android runs on smartphones, phablets, tablets, laptops, TVs, watches, standalone speakers, toys and so much more.

      People like you think it’s a hot mess. But as it turns out both Apple and Microsoft saw Androids agnostic platform and ecosystem, and said we want that going forward. Apple with their Swift language and runtime, and Microsoft with their Universal apps. At the end of the day “It’s Me” you should retire grandpa. You have proven to me that you don’t know your head from your @$$.

      At the end of all this Apple’s approach to its iOS apps was it’s Achilles heel. Optimizing apps for a specific platform and SoC in the long haul is a bad thing, and definitely not future proof. Why else do you think Apple released their Swift language and runtime? Which is so similar to Android. Swift even has a low level virtual machine. Since Swift has taken Androids agnostic nature. Apple can now run Swift code on Linux found on SBCs and other IoT devices. I guess that is why Apple made a Swift runtime for Linux as well.

      You can cut up Android all you like “It’s Me”, but at the end of the day Apple made something similar to Android, and it’s called Swift. You might want to look it up.

    • It’s Me

      So in other words, you really have no idea what you’re talking about. Nice.

      Swift is no more “agnostic” than obj c nor java. Obj c had runtimes for multiple platforms as far as platforms go.

      “Agnostic” language. What an f’n joke. It’s always kind of hilarious when janitors start trying to talk about things way over their heads. You should honestly stick to pushing a mop.

    • Smanny

      All those apps on Apple’s app store are optimized, compiled and linked to Apple’s specific ARM SoCs. Those apps don’t run on X86, MIPS, or support any other ARM processor for that matter. Or any other platforms for that matter. Those apps on Apple’s app store only run on iOS. They don’t run on any other platform, including Apple’s own OS/X. Unless you wrote a 100% Swift app. But hey “it’s Me” you can continue down your ignorant path and pretend to know what your talking about. Like I said earlier, it’s time to retire grandpa.

    • It’s Me

      If they don’t run on other platforms that’s not a limitation of the language. That’s dependant on specific APIs used and the target platform. Duh.

      My god are you trying to prove you have no idea what you are talking about? Are you really trying to show how ignorant you are? If so, then we’ll done.

      Stick to mops. That might be more your speed. Im guessing you took a college course once in programming and now you think you have a clue. It’s amazing how actually clueless you are.

    • GoldenD

      @ItsTheRealMe:disqus My god. As a software developer myself (and actually studied computer science before you say anything), chill out. You proved your point. No need to get all emotional at something like this.

    • It’s Me

      Normally wouldn’t bother me in the slightest and I appreciate reading what people outside of the development world think. Hell, when I was doing my compsci at UW I loved talking to the arts students about technology.

      But when spammy starts to get personal because I asked him to explain his misconceptions, then I’ll get personal too. No reason to take the high road with apes.

    • John Lofwire

      He proven nothing beside thats he is an Apple troll as usual 🙂

    • John Lofwire

      As i said before go read about Agnostic programming and Agnostic platform.i wont waste more time trying to explain something so easily accessible on google

    • It’s Me

      What you posted before was ridiculous. You posted about teams not being tied to a specific language. and using multiple languages. None of which has anything to do with java being “agnostic”. Please stop.

      https://media.giphy.com/media/9mWg0JLV4NwM8/giphy.gif

    • John Lofwire

      Even me a non developper i understand what Smanny say.

      a Real Agnostic programming language make an app able to run on almost any OS and hardware configuration whitout having a programmer modify it.
      Apple approach before Swift was thats its needed to be optimized for each hardware manually.

      PS: loved the grandad comment thats was funny!

    • It’s Me

      I fully expect another no -programmer to understand what he was trying to say. Not only was he wrong in his position, his defence of it was even more off base. Of course you agree with him and understand his mess of an explanation. Only someone like you could.

    • John Lofwire

      As i said before go read about Agnostic programming and Agnostic platform.i wont waste more time trying to explain something so easily accessible on google.

    • It’s Me

      https://media.giphy.com/media/9mWg0JLV4NwM8/giphy.gif x2

      So, you honestly think that by agnostic he meant being able to program in any language? And therefore that’s the advantage of java, that you can choose something other than java?

      OMG you guys, please stop. The world is running out of stupid. You are using it all up.

    • John Lofwire

      “Language Agnostic” describes a software development paradigm where a particular language is chosen because of its appropriateness for a particular task (taking into consideration all factors, including ecosystem, developer skill-sets, performance, etc.), and not purely because of the skill-set available within a development team.

      For example, a language agnostic Java development team might choose to use Ruby or Perl for some development work, where Ruby or Perl would be more appropriate than Java.

      “Cross-Language” in programming and scripting describes a program in which two or more languages must be implemented into the program code alongside the core programming language chosen to write the program. Whether this means including a script as a source, to be used when needed, running code within Language-Independent Virtual Machines such as JVM, or Object Models such as COM to cooperate with each other, or choosing languages that work well together natively. ( From Wikipedia )

      Basically its mean thats programmation language make app developped by it compatible with about any combo of CPU/GPU and even OS.

      I guess its might be too complex to understand for some.

    • It’s Me

      Dude. None of what you pasted relates to an “agnostic” language and certain doesn’t mean, at all, being compatible with all (or even multiple) processors or OSes.

      Please stop. Between you and spammy it’s just too much.

    • John Lofwire

      Go read more about platform agnostic you obviously dont understand 😉

    • It’s Me

  • Pingback: URL()