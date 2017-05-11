Resources
PREVIOUS|

The state of RCS messaging in Canada, explained

May 11, 2017

1:14 PM EDT

74 comments

RCS

To compile this article, MobileSyrup interviewed Amir Surhangi, head of the carrier messaging program at Google, and Upinder Saini, vice-president of wireless product management at Rogers.

What is RCS?

Short for Rich Communication Services (alternatively known as Advanced Messaging), RCS is a next-generation SMS messaging protocol. It allows users to take advantage of a number of features that were previously exclusive to over-the-top messaging apps like WhatsApp and iMessage.

For instance, when messaging a friend or family member, RCS users will see typing indicators and read receipts (it’s possible to turn both these features off in the Android Messages preferences menu). RCS also enables proper group chat, as well as allows users to send high-resolution images and videos.

Moreover, unlike SMS messages, RCS are messages are sent via the user’s data connection or a nearby Wi-Fi link.

Who are the major stakeholders behind RCS?

Within the Canadian context, there two major groups working toward making RCS a success beyond the usual cast of carriers.

First, there’s the GSMA. It’s a trade body that represents the interests of carriers across the globe. Every major Canadian carrier, including Bell, Bell MTS, Eastlink, Freedom Mobile, Rogers, SaskTel, Telus and Videotron, is a full member of the organization. Additionally, the three national carriers have all pledged to support RCS. When Rogers launched support for RCS last December, it became the second carrier in the world to support RCS in its current iteration.

Google is the second major stakeholder in RCS. In some ways, the company helps provide the glue that enables the ecosystem. In 2015, the company acquired Jibe Mobile. Jibe’s product became the basis of Google’s Android Messages platform. Earlier this year, the company announced that several major smartphone OEMs, including HTC, Sony and Motorola, have agreed to install Android Messages on all their future devices.

Missing from the list is Samsung. The world’s biggest Android manufacturer does not plan to ship Android Messages pre-installed on its devices. Instead, it’s working on its own RCS solution. However, the company’s native RCS app will be compatible with all other RCS solutions, including Android Messages, due to the fact it too will built to comply with the GSMA’s Universal Profile.

Cool, how do I use RCS?

In practice, the requirements to take advantage of RCS are straightforward. As the end user, you need:

a) An Android smartphone.

b) A data plan with a carrier that supports the protocol.

c) The Android Messages app (or another app that supports Univeral Profile — more on that in a moment).

Additionally, the person you’re messaging also needs to meet all of the above requirements. When both parties don’t meet all the requirements to take advantage of RCS, apps like Android Messages revert to SMS/MMS. From the user’s perspective, this part of the experience is seamless.

Where things get complicated, at least currently, is that few carriers support RCS. At the time of the writing of this article, only Rogers and Fido support the protocol in Canada.

Does Android Messages work with other RCS apps?

In short, yes.

While the number of RCS-enabled apps may eventually prove confusing to end users, they’ll all be compatible with another. That’s because every modern RCS app, including Android Messages and Samsung’s upcoming native solution, is built on top of the GSMA’s Universal Profile standard.

“Whoever does RCS is working with a standard,” says Surhangi. “In the case of Samsung, they have a native experience on their devices and those devices are tested on our backend and they work just fine. We already work with Samsung in different regions that has a native experience, users can either use that native experience or they can download Android Messages. Both are standards-based and will work out of the box.

How many Canadians are currently using RCS?

According to Rogers, there are currently a 125,000 RCS users on its network. To put that number in perspective, during its most recent earnings call, Rogers announced it had 10,274,000 wireless subscribers across all of its brands.

Google, meanwhile, said it couldn’t provide aggregate data, at least not yet, due to the fact that said data is owned by the carriers. That said, it’s unlikely the aggregate numbers are much higher.

Again, for users to take advantage of the features that come with RCS, not only do they need to be on a carrier that supports the protocol, the same applies to the person they’re messaging. With only two carriers supporting the protocol in North America at the moment, and neither of them in the same country, even the most tech savvy user is unlikely to see a huge benefit from downloading Android Messages.

That said, Surhangi did note that Google has seen strong engagement among those users who are using Android Messages. Moreover, he says RCS will hit critical mass in the not too distant future.

“Sometime in Q1 or Q2 of next year, you’re going to have a very large percentage of users that will have access to RCS. They’ll be able to either buy a new phone or download the app on their existing phone.”

Surhangi did name specific companies, but he did intimate that a number of other major North American carriers, both in Canada and the U.S., will announce support for the protocol before the end of the year.

How secure is RCS?

RCS employs client-to-server encryption, which is the same encryption model Google uses for Gmail. Any message sent via Android Messages is encrypted on device before being sent out to one of the company’s servers. Once the message arrives at said server, it’s decrypted by the company. Google then encrypts the message again before sending it to its intended recipient. While the message is unencrypted, the company can, much like it does with emails sent through Gmail, mine it for data that’s relevant to its business.

Sarhangi says Android Messages cannot employ end-to-end encryption due to local intercept laws. However, he was quick to note that Google treats private information “very carefully.”

One additional privacy wrinkle is that all messages sent through Android Messages are routed through the company’s servers. While the company has data centres in Canada, Google did not provide us with a definitive answer as to whether RCS messages that originate in Canada are routed through in-country servers.

How do RCS and Google Messages fit within Google’s messaging strategy?

As with anything messaging-related, how RCS fits within Google’s overall strategy is complicated. One point Sarhangi is quick to reiterate multiple times throughout our interview is that RCS “is not a Google service.” He repeated that same point four times during our 20-minute phone interview.

On the other hand, when we asked Rogers how messages routed through Android Messages are administered, Saini said, “It’s a Google managed service,” later adding, “Google’s role is very large.”

Based on the contrast between Sarhangi and Saini’s comments, it appears there’s some difference between how Google sees its role within the RCS ecosystem and how a carrier like Rogers sees that relationship. It’s unclear if other carriers that plan to implement RCS share a similar viewpoint. However, what is clear is that Google wants to be very careful about how it manages the optics of Android Messages.

Whether or not Android Messages is a “Google Service” does little to change the fact that if you’re an Android user, you have one more messaging app you now have to download. For better or worse, that’s unlikely to change anytime. Speaking to the existence of Allo, Sarhangi said he doesn’t see overlap between the company’s different messaging offerings.

“We want to serve users in different ways when it comes to messaging. With Android Messages, our roadmap of what we plan to do very much aligns with the needs of the end user but also very closely with the needs of carriers and the GSMA. It’s not Google service, and it’s not a Google roadmap.

“Think of us essentially as being part of the ecosystem and providing technology and capabilities to carriers. At the end of the day, it’s the carrier service and brand that ends up providing that to the end user. With Allo, it’s much more of a Google service and we’re innovating and working directly with users in a slightly different ways.”

What happens next?

The state of RCS in Canada is likely to change dramatically over the coming weeks and months. As such, MobileSyrup plans to update this piece as things change. In the meantime, if you have additional questions, feel free to ask them in the comments section.

Rose Behar contributed research to this story. 

Comments

  • Tim3Tripp3r

    Quote: Does Android Messages with other RCS apps?

    Once more in English please.

  • Andrew English

    No thanks. I will stick to my WeChat which has a few billion followers and is so much better than WhatsApp or iMessage or anything else you want to throw at it. 🙂

    • John Lofwire

      And when someone dont use WeChat what do you do? use sms like everyone else lol.

  • fred

    Just like I expected, RCS is there, and I can’t send RCS from my PC without using my phone.

    RCS is made by the carriers for the carriers. Not for the users. Just like SMS, they can bill it if they want. They can spy on us. It’s really a bad technology, and should be avoided.

    • John Lofwire

      Unless you do illegal stuff you have nothing to worry.

      As for security any smartphone communication can be intercepted even data packet sent over wifi.
      With a powerful enuf computer they can break your encryption.

      So dont do illegal crap on your phone.

      Dont worry they dont care about your porn habit.

    • fred

      Sure they can. It just makes it harder.
      Privacy is not about doing illegal stuff.

    • John Lofwire

      10 years working in cellphone industry and tons of user using normal SMS and never complained about this.

      So again i dont see anything wrong that its continue with similar policy.

      Did you know that only 2-3 persons can access those at carrier level?
      CRTC rules are clear we must block the access for all employee and only authorised one with a police mandate can access them.

      So i dont see any issues there unless you do illegal stuff of course.

    • fred

      Maybe only 2-3 persons can access the data (SMS content) but the meta data (phone number of who you wrote to) is much easier to get and should be secret.
      Anyway, we can’t trust the carriers to control a messaging solution. They should be dumb pipes providing us internet access. They should not thinker or analyze the data. And we should be free to use encryption if we want to.
      RCS is disqualified for many reasons, privacy is just one of them.

    • John Lofwire

      Again more Fallacy…

      Its impossible to access those meta data without : Account number , cellphone number and the NIP that protect the account.

      So without the NIP its not possible even for the carrier itself ( excluding those 2-3 persons )

      Also those data are not kept for more than 90 days per CRTC rulling.

      Did you know those 2-3 person have full access to all data packet you sent?
      They can tell if needed get all website you accessed and when and how many time ect.

      They can see if you used an encrypted messaging service and can then go see the company thats do those service and get the information from them.

      You obviously think those software protect you well sadly they dont.

      Based on your reasoning we should all be free to use Armored car , wear guns ect.

      Why not be allowed to use a tank to go to work its would be more secure than a car no?

      You want privacy? dont use any electronic.

    • fred

      The police can very easily get the meta data of SMS.
      They can’t easily know who I contacted over a messaging application, even if not encrypted.

    • John Lofwire

      You really like talking with no knowledge of the rules right?

      Police need to contact carrier to get those information and whitout an official search warrant they cannot get the information.

      And if they have one then you did something bad.

      End of the story.

    • fred

      It’s easier for the police to get the meta data than the data. The warrant is not the same in both cases.

    • John Lofwire

      Maybe in others countries but in Canada its the same search warrant thats are needed for both.

      Canada is not USa

    • fred

      At least before 2014 I am 100% sure no mandate was needed for meta data.
      Also police can easily get tower dumps, with information on users others than the one they got the mandate for. You didn’t read the news if you didn’t know that, just search “police tower dump” on google.

    • John Lofwire

      We are in 2017 not 2014 now its 100% need a warrant.

      Police cannot get tower dumps in Canada its as simple as thats Warrant or not its a technician thats will go get the information for them and will only give them information based on the name on the warrant nothing else.

      They did get it in the past but not anymore since its been ruled as not constitutional by a judge.

      Come on plz do your research correctly 🙁

    • fred

      It has been ruled unconstitutional this year. It means before that the carriers happily gave tower dumps to the police, and before 2014 even gave metadata without a warrant. This is a proof we can’t trust the carriers for our privacy.

    • John Lofwire

      In fact its was in 2015 thats the first judge ruled it as unconstitutional so from thats point its was game over.

      Also we are today and now the rules are clear so there is no grey zone anymore.
      What happened yesterday cant happen tomorow 😉

    • fred

      It still proved carriers can’t be trusted. I’m sure they are still doing stuff which will be ruled unconstitutional one day. And even if it isn’t, it might still be wrong.

    • John Lofwire

      thats called paranoia you do know that right?

      Again if you have nothing to hide you have nothing to fear.

    • fred

      You might not care about privacy but others do. Anyways, privacy is not the only reason to not let carriers control our messaging, as I already explained.

    • John Lofwire

      Stop been so melodramatic go live in the wood with no electronics if you like but advancements won’t stop for you sorry

    • fred

      I’m all for technology. It just doesn’t have to go backward. Giving control of messaging to carriers is going backward.

    • John Lofwire

      You never stop do you.

      Again if you are unhappy get a tablet plan on a sim card and only use data based app.

    • fred

      Of course. But I am free to express my opinion on the many shortcomings of RCS. If you don’t like my opinion, nobody is forcing you to reply or even read.

      You do not agree, because you think privacy is not important and carriers take good care of users. So you don’t see any problem in giving the carriers control of the protocol. I do.

    • John Lofwire

      Ofcourse you are.

      but i have more than 10 years of experience in the industry and worked for all the big 3 so i do have access to more precise information than you do.

      Sadly you base yourself on wrong info and dont understand reality.

      Its up to you but i stand on my ground 🙂

    • fred

      Sometimes you need a step back to see the whole picture. You clearly don’t have it. 10 or 20 more years for the big three won’t change that.

    • John Lofwire

      To see the whole picture you need to see both side of the medal.

      One side is to work in the industry and the others side is to be a consumers.

      I have a personal cellphone ( my wife as well )

      You need to take a step back yourself all you see is the dark side and not the others one.

    • fred

      so you are saying carriers would never do stupid, anti-consumer stuff such as charging for international messages?

    • John Lofwire

      humans love doing stupid thing.

      corporation like the Carrier are in this to make cash.
      As all big carrier charge for thats service they all follow the market.

      thats how a market work btw.

      I do not condone this practice as i beleive they should charge less we are indeed overpriced in Canada and USA as well.

      If the market change then everyone will slowly follow.

      I remember back in the day we did not had unlimited calls and had 50 mb package for a whooping 80$ a months. (Blackberry plans )

      So thing evolved now you dont pay less but you get much more for your money ( still not enuf and thats i agree )

      So dont mix up thing i was speaking about data privacy when i say there is two side to the medal.

      The carrier i work now have VERY harsh rules concerning this No Telus agent can access your account with your PIN and a cellphone number or account number.

      Just by your name or your adress they cant access anything and whitout the pin they cannot access anything.

      The system for changing PIN number is very restricted.

      Nothing perfect thats i agree but still its getting better all the time and as i said before if you have nothing to hide you wont have any problem with privacy.

      I can say 100% at the carrier i work thats its impossible to have your informations accessed whitout your explicit permission and NIP or a warrant.

      For pricing well i agree with you on thats end mostly ( we cannot get same pricing as Europe or asia by example but we could easily get better rate at least 25% lower than what everyone pay now.)

    • fred

      The question is why even give the option to the carrier to have access to my metadata?
      Even with my pin I bet the average Telus employee can’t get a list of who I wrote emails or Facebook messages to.

      With SMS/RCS it’s very easy. It makes the user vulnerable. Not only to bad carrier practices, but also hacking.

    • John Lofwire

      The response is if you are unhappy use a third party messaging app.

      Crying won’t change anything.

    • fred

      So the response is that you do not give a response and dodge the question. Thanks for you (non) contribution to the whole discussion.

    • fred

      I understand the response is that you do not answer the question.
      Thanks for your non-contribution to the whole discussion. At least we understand why Canadian carriers suck so much.

  • Aaron Hoyland

    “Sarhangi says Android Messages cannot employ end-to-end encryption due to local intercept laws.”

    Bull. iMessage supports end-to-end encryption. So does WhatsApp. Why would Android Messages be any different?

    • fred

      I agree it’s 100% BS, but there is still a difference, RCS aims to replace SMS. Police forces can intercept SMS and they don’t want to loose that privilege.
      The GSMA being a sold out organization, it is not surprising that they designed the protocol this way.

    • Facchetti

      It’s not a sold out organization. It was created in partnership with carriers around the world, so really what did you expect?

    • fred

      Were it not a sold out organization, they could stand for user rights and privacy.
      Instead, they focus on being able to control, spy and bill messages.

    • John Lofwire

      You know corporation thats are not in to bill you for the service?
      The rest is fallacy at best but thats part is logic.

    • fred

      Carriers want double dipping. They want to charge you for data and for messages, even tough messages are a rounding error in your data plan.

    • John Lofwire

      Again more Fallacy…

      I work at a carrier and ALL the plan i mean ALL of them include free texting , caller id , voicemail , call foward , call waiting and 3 way conferencing.

      So if your carrier charge you for those you might wish to go shopping..

    • fred

      Sure, it’s included on your $30 plan. My plan is much cheaper.
      And even your average $70 plan doesn’t include international SMS.
      That’s why we need a messaging protocol on which the carriers have absolutely no control. Just like they do not control email. They can’t bill for international emails because they do not control email. They can’t bill for Facebook messages. They can’t bill for Skype calls. Carriers should carry data, on a neutral matter, and nothing else. SMS shouldn’t even exist anymore, just like morse code it’s outdated.

    • John Lofwire

      Strange i have an 15$ plan with 100 min and unlimited international sms.

      The advantages of RCS are for ppl with no data plan thats want better texting options.

      There already load of messaging tool thats you can do as you wish use them if you are unhappy.

      Seriously you the kind of customers i would never want!

    • fred

      $15 for no data sucks

    • John Lofwire

      Go learn how its work in the world for market pricing.

      Here an example why in Canada pricing are higher than US or Europe.

      We are what 38 million ppl.
      We have to cover a bigger territory than US or Europe.

      The ratio of population and territory make it much much more pricy to have the amount of tower , transportation cable ect needed to have a speedy network.

      Thats one part of the equation thats at least explain part of the higher price.

      Go learn how thing work before speaking plz.

    • fred

      You would have a point if you covered all of Canada, but you only cover a tiny part of the territory.

    • John Lofwire

      Bell and Telus cover over 99% of Canadian population.
      the size of our network is easily bigger in total amount of tower than any US or europe based carrier.

      Again plz check correctly before speaking.

    • fred

      Wow, you are so wrong. USA and probably even europe carriers have much more towers.
      99% of the canadian population is a tiny part of the territory.

    • John Lofwire

      Go on google.
      Write tower locator with country name.
      Compare all you want before talking i did compare so you should do the same instead of assuming plz.

    • fred

      What is your source? I couldn’t find anything reputable.
      On the other hand, just by looking at coverage maps, you see that US providers have WAY more coverage than any Canadian carrier, so I expect them to have more towers.

    • John Lofwire

      Hello,

      My source is internal material for carrier only ( internal roaming map ) so i sadly cannot share it.

      The higher the Generation the more tower you need.

      CDMA 2.5G network need much less tower than 4G LTE network.

      5G network will almost need a tower every corner of the street.

      In Canada we have almost 100% of the cellphone coverage as LTE so we need much more tower..

      In USA they still use a lots of CDMA and GSM tower.

      Still the end reality is Cost of a network is always based on the amount of clients versus the size of the territory.

      An example is Europe Carrier have a bigger concentration of population than both USA and Canada and as a result a much lower monthly fee.

      USA is still a bit cheaper than Canadian carrier but way more costly than europe carrier.

      Thats an easy information to check.

    • fred

      Also Norway, Sweden and Finland have similar population density than Canada and much lower prices.

    • John Lofwire

      Mostly all european carrier are owned by the same 3-4 big entity.

      Its like comparing Rogers and Fido in Canada… two name two different branding same network same owners.

      They are also part of the same market ( european unified market ) so they need to be very competitive or they will get smash by others european carrier.

      many carrier in europe offer europe wide calling btw.
      They also have more strict rule concerning roaming between european country.

      If we could get similar rules for north america the price would go down fast but sadly in the USA you have the 4 big mafia and in Canada the 3 big mafia thats control all the price.

      in Europe you have like 30 carriers lol.

    • John Lofwire

      Because iMessage is a unique platform.

      RCS is a replacement of SMS so need to be easy to access by law enforcement just like sms.

  • I’m not sure I entirely understand why I have to wait for my carrier to support RCS? Why can’t I just activate it in Android Messenger if it’s all done over data? Couldn’t I just configure a Google/Jibe/public RCS server and go with that? And if it is just data why can’t I have a tablet & desktop/web client?

    Is Google doing it this way to suck-up to the carriers for some reason?

    Or is there some real reason why availability of RCS depends on the carriers?

    • fred

      You have to stop thinking rationally and use carrier’s logic instead.
      RCS is made by a carrier association. Of course the carriers will keep the control. Otherwise, how would they bill you per message sent and/or received?

    • Igor Bonifacic

      It comes back to the fact that it’s not an over-the-top messaging app. For better and worse, the entire service is tied to your existing phone number. There are several advantages to this approach (one being that Android Messages can fall back to SMS if one or more participants don’t meet the requirements for RCS), but also disadvantages as you point out.

    • There is at least one, if not more, chat system that ties to your phone number but is carrier independent.

      But just thinking about logically, even today with SMS/MMS if I send you a message there must be a way for my carrier to discover where to send the message – who your carrier is and forward the message there for delivery.

      Generally speaking there needs to be a federation of RCS servers that communicate with each other – that’s nothing new, think DNS. And if the recipient doesn’t show-up on any RCS server then fallback to SMS can happen at the application level.

      I really see no reason, other than business deals, to require carrier involvement.

    • 3stars1sun

      sms is granddaddy of RCS. a new protocol carriers will provide. Yes there is already LTE but SMS is almost free and more reliable in most countries. Moreover, RCS will break the barrier SMS set (at least in a developers’ point of view)

    • John Lofwire

      RCS like SMS work based on your mobile phone and must pass by the Carrier…

  • David Nyarko

    I believe the article writers left out key components in the answer to ‘What is RCS’ which would have prevented some of the questions in this comment section. The article should have clarified that RCS is the next evolution of SMS and still a communication protocol BETWEEN MOBILE-TELEPHONE CARRIERS and BETWEEN PHONE AND CARRIER. It however aims to replace SMS messages with a text-message system that is more rich, provide phonebook polling (for service discovery), and transmit in-call multimedia. SO you will still get the CARRIER involved. So it is not the same as ‘iMessage, Whatsup etc’.

    • So its basically SIP?

      Repost obligatory xkcd cartoon about standards here.

    • Rimtu Kahn

      Please stop spreading misinformation. RCS is not a replacement for SMS, nor does it serve a purpose close to it. SMS is fully unsecured but easily transferred message across the globe. Anyone with a GSM phone world over can receive SMS, even those from the very first cellphone supporting SMS. RCS requires data in fact minimum 3G cellular connection, or wifi. RCS cannot be received by phones without active data connection, forget sending.

      RCS is an attempt to make a smoother user interface by converging rich text multimedia messaging of whatsapp with SMS. In fact there’s also the MMS standard which does not require data connection but due to carrier greed, many of them do not support it consistently. So the goal of RCS is to ultimately stand as an easily accessible alternative to whatsapp, viber etc. But not to replace SMS. Maybe replace MMS.

    • David Nyarko

      Please spend time reading the recent GSMA RCS Universal Profile Service Definition Document before disputing my assertions. Also do not spread misinformation. “So the goal of RCS is to ultimately stand as an easily accessible alternative to whatsapp, viber etc.” Can you point to any part of any standards documents that confirms your statement?. RCS is an evolution of SMS and still has a fallback to SMS so still aiming to replace SMS does not mean existing sms setups will not work. Take an example phone client such as the Android message app, although you still have RCS capability among Rogers and Fido customers, SMS still works,

    • John Lofwire

      I would recommend Rimtu thats you dont talk whitout knowledge.

      Its fully possible to have data based service on a phone with no data plan.
      We do it at carrier level for various thing like lil flip phone with PTT by example.

      RCS is the future replacement of SMS end of the story.

      As for MMS its do require a data connection ( but not automatically a data plan thats up to the carrier )

      MMS is like a cheap version of RCS.

      So plz dont talk if you dont work for a carrier and know what you talk about okay?

  • Luiz Amaral ★彡

    Ha, no end-to-end encryption, (probably) no desktop app, carrier dependent… yeah right.

    I’ll keep using Signal.

  • JD

    See based on point #1. It’s already not going to take off.
    As much as I hate Apple, they dictate so much of what’s going to be the Standard in the North American mobile space it’s not even funny.

    • John Lofwire

      I dont like apple iphone much.

      Forced to use one at work ( got a LG G5 as personal device )

      iMessage is turn off on the iphone as i dont trust apple and dont need it anyway ( sms work fine )

  • CANADAMETALFAN

    So no real point in me switching from textra…

    Rcs Would be useful if I could message with my friend using imessages as he has a iPhone and I am on android. Sms is a bit slower but still doable.

    • John Lofwire

      Well if Apple dont want to play ball its apple fault.

      And the android messaging app available on iOS no?

  • RS

    This is a work around not a solution. Features are nice but the biggest problem is not having group messaging with anyone I want. Google has dropped the ball time and time again with all their messaging apps. BBM lacks features. Nobody I know uses what’s app, Kik, Allo, Viber, we chat, etc.
    To be honest, Facebook messenger has the biggest user base in my contact list, feature Rich, desktop accessible and you don’t need a Facebook account to use it.

  • Frank King

    So who is the second RCS carrier, exactly?

    Google Fi?

  • Francois Nguyen

    Disappointing. As a user who NEVER puts mobile data on all day (way too much battery drain, whatever the phone is), I was expecting RCS as SMS 2.0 with the same requirements as SMS. Oh well, I’ll skip that.

    • gommer strike

      Then you aren’t the intended audience, plain and simple. For SMS 2.0, the requirements are higher. They cannot stuff everything that you want into the small little space that SMS 1.0 currently occupies. Read up how SMS works and get a better understanding of why, what you’re asking for is impossible without data.

      You said yourself that you don’t use mobile data. Meaning that you aren’t on social media or make use of all the things that mobile data provides. I don’t imagine you’re the type to constantly hunt for hotspots either.

