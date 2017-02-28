News
Samsung to use technology built by Canada’s NewNet to build its RCS solution

Feb 28, 2017

10:30 AM EDT

10 comments

samsung galaxy a5

Midway through last week, Google announced it was rebranding Messenger, its RCS-enabled SMS app, to Android Messages. It was an important milestone for a company attempting to solidify RCS as the de-facto next generation messaging standard.

However, it was hard to be overly enthusiastic about the announcement for one major reason. In addition to the rebranding, Google also announced several major Android OEMs, including LG, HTC and Motorola, had agreed to pre-install Android Messages on all their devices instead of their own third-party solution. Missing from the list was Samsung.

On Monday, it became clear why; Samsung announced at Mobile World Congress that it will build out its own RCS solution based on technology acquired from NewNet, a Canadian RCS operator.

All Galaxy phones running Android Marshmallow and above will have access to the company’s RCS app. Moreover, Samsung says its RCS solution is fully compatible with the GSMA’s RCS specification, which should lead to a seamless messaging experience between different devices. The company is also partnering with a number of carriers across the globe, including Deutsche Telekom, SK Telecom, T-Mobile and Vodafone, to help spur the adoption of RCS.

For the time being, it’s unclear how Samsung’s RCS move will play out in Canada.

For instance, Rogers announced late last year that every Android device it sells moving forward will come with Android Messages preinstalled. Following this announcement, it seems now any Galaxy devices Rogers sells will instead include Samsung’s RCS solution.

We’ve sent an email to Samsung, asking the company to clarify some of the finer points of today’s announcement. We’ll update this article once we hear back from Samsung.

Source: Samsung

Comments

  • It’s Me

    RCS will be great once the cross compatibiilty issues between carriers, devices, and OSes/platforms are all worked out.

  • RS

    Regardless of whether it’s samsung messages or android messages, will RCS group chats be only for andrdoid or will it be with ios users as well?

    • Igor Bonifacic

      Only Android until Apple supports the protocol. Messages between Android and iOS users will revert to regular SMS.

    • It’s Me

      With Samsung’s implementation be compatible with Google’s? if not, then they also will revert to regular SMS, I suppose.

    • Igor Bonifacic

      I’m 99 percent sure — the other one percent is why I sent Samsung an email — that it will be compatible with Android Messages. Samsung doesn’t mention Universal Profile by name in its press release, the most recent version of the RCS protocol that Android Messages is built on. but they do say it’s fully compatible with the GSMA’s RCS specification.

    • It’s Me

      Thanks. It does look like Samsung has signed up for UP.
      http://www.gsma.com/network2020/universal-profile/

  • Victor Creed

    More bloat from Samesong, they need to quit with this duplicating app nonsense

    • It’s Me

      They’ve long wanted to distinguish themselves from other Android OEMs, including software. Can’t blame them for wanting to control their own product as much as possible. There’s a fair chance that they could promote their implementation as better for privacy than Google’s.

  • Word

    Could this be why some Rogers users with Samsung devices had RCS features initially, and now they have disappeared?

