Apple delays release of Carpool Karaoke original series

Apple’s has delayed the release of its first original series Carpool Karaoke on its Apple Music streaming service.
The show, which isÂ an adaptation ofÂ comedian James Corden’s popular segment of the same name, was originally supposed to be released exclusively for Apple Music subscribers in April.
No reason was given for the delay, withÂ Apple simply tellingÂ ReutersÂ thatÂ “Carpool Karaoke: The Series will premiere on Apple Music later this year.”
Carpool Karaoke will be made up of 16 half-hour episodesÂ that pairÂ two celebrities who spend the day driving around together and singing.
Another Apple Music original series, the reality showÂ Planet of the Apps, is still slated to be “coming soon” thisÂ Spring.
Image credit: Wikimedia CommonsÂ
Source: Reuters
