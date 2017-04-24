Tesla to double its charging network by the end of 2017

Tesla will be doubling its charging networkÂ across the world this year,Â the automaker has announced.
Currently, there are over 5,000 SuperchargerÂ connectorsÂ across the world that recharge Tesla vehicles within minutes. There are also 9,000 Destination Charging connectors around the world, which provide hotels, resorts and restaurants with Tesla Wall Connectors. By the end of 2017,Â Tesla says it will double bring the global number ofÂ Superchargers to over 10,000 and the amount of Destination Charging connectors to over 15,000.
In North America, the number of Superchargers will increaseÂ 150 percent. Many new sites will soon enter construction to open in advance of the summer travel season.
Going forward,Â Tesla says it will build larger sites along busy travel routes that canÂ accommodate several dozen Teslas Supercharging simultaneously. The company is also looking to build more sites off of main highways toÂ benefit people who drive locally.
In Canada, thereÂ are currently 22 Superchargers installed acrossÂ Ontario, Vancouver and Quebec, among other provinces. Canadian feesÂ for using these stationsÂ were revealed in January. Earlier this year, the company alsoÂ opened upÂ its eighth Canadian dealership in Oakville, Ontario.
An interactive Supercharger map that also showsÂ expansion plans can be found here.
Source: Tesla
