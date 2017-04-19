News
Google accidentally releases Android security test build update to the Pixel XL

Apr 19, 2017

11:09 AM EDT

Google Pixel

In a strange blunder, Google has accidentally released an OTA update to the Pixel XL with a description that reads “confidential Googlers-only OTA” to a number of devices.

The test build, amusingly entitled Dogfood, is part of a planned security patch update set to be released to the public in May 2017. This particular update, however, seems like it was only supposed to be released to Google employees.

Pixel Update

The patch weighs in at 62MB and doesn’t bring any visible changes or new features to the operating system. Some users, however, are reporting that the Play Store’s UI has been overhauled following the update.

Are you a Google Pixel owner that received this strange, accidental update? Let us know in the comments section.

Thanks for the tip @eshaanistic.

Comments

  • LeTricolore

    I didn’t receive the update, but I do have the new Play Store on my Pixel XL.

  • Tyler Hardeman

    Yea that play store update is independent of this. I have that new update on my 6P.