Google accidentally releases Android security test build update to the Pixel XL

In a strange blunder, Google has accidentally released an OTA update to the Pixel XL with a description that reads “confidential Googlers-only OTA” to a number of devices.
The test build, amusingly entitled Dogfood, is part of a planned security patch update set to be released to the public in May 2017. This particular update, however, seems like it was only supposed to be released to Google employees.
The patch weighs in at 62MB and doesn’t bring any visible changes or new features to the operating system. Some users, however, are reporting that the Play Store’s UI has been overhauled following the update.
Thanks for the tip @eshaanistic.
