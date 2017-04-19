News
Apple makes GarageBand, iWork and iMovie free for all iOS and macOS users

Apr 19, 2017

2:00 PM EDT

1 comments

iOS iMovie, iwork Garageband

Apple has quietly updated GarageBand, iMovie and its iWork suite of productivity apps on both iOS and macOS to make them completely free.

Previously, these apps were “free with new device purchase,” which meant that many but not all Apple device users had them; Apple started bundling the apps with new iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Mac devices in 2013.

Now, however, anyone with and iPhone, iPad, iPod touch or Mac can download the apps for free, even if they bought their device before 2013. The change was first spotted by MacRumors and subsequently confirmed by TechCrunch.

Download GarageBand, iWork (Pages, Keynote and Numbers) and iMovie from the iTunes App Store.

Source: MacRumors Via: TechCrunch

