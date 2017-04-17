News
Poll: What current or upcoming smartphone are you buying?

Apr 17, 2017

8:28 AM EDT

5 comments

LG g6 samsung s8

It’s that time of year when phone manufacturers start launching their latest phone models. Samsung is preparing to release the Galaxy S8 and S8+, LG has launched the G6 and HTC is pushing ahead with the U Ultra. Then there are phones we know are coming, such as the BlackBerry KeyOne and Sony’s Xperia XZ Premium and the Huawei P10 and P10 Plus, or the possible return of the Galaxy Note 8.

With all the new devices on the horizon, we wanted to poll the MobileSyrup community to find out what device you’re looking to pick up.

Comment in the poll below and if we’ve included a device that you’re interested in buying, let us know in the comments below.



Comments

  • Andrew Gallagher

    Pixel XL 2

  • samsvoc

    Nokia 8 or 9.

  • Cole Cadieux

    Keyone

  • 1messager

    So people are ok to pay a lot and don’t have a simple headphone jack for the iphone?!

  • Benoit Bourdua

    I like the G6, just not until price drops.