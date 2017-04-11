News
PREVIOUS|

Samsung says the Galaxy S8 will launch without Bixby Voice

Apr 11, 2017

9:24 PM EDT

7 comments

Samsung Galaxy S8 with water on it

While Samsung’s flagship smartphone will launch with some of Bixby’s features, including Vision, Home and Reminder, the Galaxy S8 and S8+‘s heavily touted Bixby Voice feature has been delayed.

Samsung stated to Engadget, as well as a variety of other U.S. publicationsthat Bixby Voice will launch in the U.S. “later this spring.” The full statement from Samsung U.S. is below:

“With its intelligent interface and contextual awareness, Bixby will make your phone more helpful by assisting in completing tasks, telling you what you’re looking at, learning your routine and remembering what you need to do. Key features of Bixby, including Vision, Home, and Reminder, will be available with the global launch of the Samsung Galaxy S8 on April 21. Bixby Voice will be available in the U.S. on the Galaxy S8 later this spring.”

There’s no word yet on why Bixby’s voice features have been delayed, but it’s likely the less than stellar reception Samsung received from press based on early hands-on impressions.

In order to compete with Google’s Assistant, Amazon’s Echo and Apple’s Siri, three solid, established voice-activated assistants, Samsung’s Bixby needs to come to market ready with unique offerings at launch.

While the Galaxy S8 and S8+ will officially launch in Canada on April 21st, Bell, as well as other Canadian carriers, have stated that customers who pre-order the phone will receive it by April 17th. We’ve reached out to Samsung Canada to confirm if Bixby Voice is also delayed in Canada, though we assume that is likely the case.

MobileSyrup will have more on the S8 and S8+ next week leading up to the phone’s official launch.

Via: Engadget

Related Articles

News

Apr 12, 2017

12:14 PM EDT

The ‘Galaxy X’ is rumoured to be Samsung’s foldable smartphone prototype

News

Apr 7, 2017

12:20 PM EDT

The BlackBerry Priv is one of the most secure Android devices on the market, Google reports

Features

Apr 8, 2017

1:20 PM EDT

Shift your perspective with Ellie & Max [Game of the Week]

SyrupCast

Mar 31, 2017

1:52 PM EDT

SyrupCast Podcast Ep. 114: Will the Galaxy S8 redeem Samsung?

Comments

  • hunkyleepickle

    So your new flagship phone, that you just spent over a grand on, has a dedicated button that does…..nothing? If they just gave the option out of the box to designate the button to any task, it would be a genuinely useful feature. I suspect it will just end up being like S-voice, disabled almost immediately by most.

    • thereasoner

      It’s been reported several days ago on many sites, they won’t allow a link for some reason and they didn’t report on it here either as far as I know but you can remap the Bixby button with a free app on the PlayStore called – All In One Gestures.

    • h2oflyer

      Unless you can remap it for something useful like a dedicated camera shutter button, it’s a useless pimple on the side of the phone.

    • Garrett Cooper

      But that’s the point, you will be able to remap that button. Which is good because been if Bixby was offered in full at launch, it still shouldn’t have a button, that’s stupid. A hands free solution shouldn’t require you to touch your phone.

    • Do Do

      Which should be built in the settings. I’m personally getting sick and tired of Samsung doubling every built in android app with their own, usually not as good apps. I’ve got 34 apps disabled on my phone right now. That’s ridiculous and it should be illegal for all these junk apps can be included and not “removed”

  • h2oflyer

    Typical….Another reason to stay with my S7. Really trying to be positive to Samsung, but after bringing us the great 7’s they’ve gone sloppy. You would think that after the Note7 they would care about consumer confidence, THEY DON’T. The S8 is becoming just another new launch with a bunch of desperate promises.

    They’re big enough to stay on top of the Android pile for a while until they start sliding downhill like Sony.

  • TP

    Yet another proof that S7 was rushed.
    First, the location of fingerprint sensor
    Second, features presented at launch, but announced ‘available later’
    I just hope they didn’t rush on the battery this time.