Nexus 6P, Nexus 6 and BlackBerry Priv reach ‘End of Life’ status at Telus

New smartphone season is upon us and that means 2016 flagship devices are reaching the dreaded “end of life” status.
According to an internal document received by MobileSyrup, Telus is retiring BlackBerry Leap, BlackBerry Priv, Motorola Nexus 6 and the Huawei Nexus 6P, from its device lineup.
It’s worth noting that all of these devices are now a few years old. The BlackBerry Leap was first released in May 2016, followed by the Priv in November 2015. The Motorola Nexus 6 dates back to 2014 and the Huawei Nexus 6P is the most recent of the “end of life” devices from September 2015. The remaining inventory of these devices will be available online and in-store until stock in depleted.
While the Nexus devices have been replaced by Google’s Pixel brand, the next BlackBerry smartphone is the Android-powered Mercury, which is expected to be revealed at Mobile World Congress on February 25th.
