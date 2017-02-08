Netflix reveals sneak peek at 2017 original content line-up

Netflix has revealed sneak peeks at many of its highly-anticipated TV series and film releases for 2017 during a livestreamed event that took place in New York City on February 8th. The streaming platform says it has created over 1,000 hours of content for its over 93 million global users.
Among the announcements: SNL improviser and actor Kate McKinnon will voice Ms. Frizzle in Netflix’s upcoming Magic School Bus Rides Again and popular original House of Cards is gaining the talents of Patricia Clarkson and Campbell Scott in season 5.
Find the new content announcements and specific premier dates below.
- Bill Nye Saves The World — premiering April 21st, 2017
- Orange Is The New Black Season 5 — premiering June 9th, 2017
- Marvel’s Iron Fist First — premiering March 17th, 2017
- The OA Part II
- Love Season 3
- Chef’s Table Season 3
- Anne — premiering May 12th, 2017
- Dear White People — premiering April 28th, 2017
- Project MC2 — special episode launching on February 14th, 2017, picked up for seasons 4 and 5
- Buddy Thunderstruck — premiering March 10th, 2017
- Castlevania Season 1, Part 1
- Free Rein
- Girlboss — premiering April 21st, 2017
13 Reasons Why
- Travelers Season 2
- Casting JonBenet will premiere April 28th, 2017
- Grace and Frankie — premiering March 24th, 2017
- Julie’s Greenroom
Comments
Pingback: Netflix reveals sneak peek at original content line-up for 2017 | Daily Update()