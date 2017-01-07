NES Classic gets a tool for custom ROMs thanks to ‘hackers’

As retro video gaming has become ‘vintage’ and nostalgic for many adults who grew up with older consoles, several companies have attempted to cash in on popular older games and systems in the last year. One such retro product release is the NES Classic, a miniature version of the Nintendo Entertainment System that lets its users play up to 30 different classic Nintendo games. The consoles were quickly back ordered, and hackers quickly set out to see if they could put any arbitrary NES game on to the system.

Now, a group of enterprising Nintendo fans have put together a relatively straightforward set of instructions to put other games on the device via USB. It’s not too difficult to find games online that have been pulled off of discs or cartridges — if you know where to look. Once you have the game ROM, you’ll just have to follow a set of instructions on Pastebin to play any NES game you want.

Obviously, if you’re making modifications to your system like this, especially if you’re not too well-versed in this kind of thing, you run the risk of damaging or bricking your NES Classic. It might be easier to find somebody selling an actual NES console and games than to make these changes. But for some fans, the thrill of the challenge will definitely be worth it.

Source Reddit