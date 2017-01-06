The new photography-focused Kodak Extra Smartphone is coming to Canada for $549

Rose Behar January 6, 2017 5:54pm

Kodak, in collaboration with consumer electronics manufacturer Bullitt, has unveiled its Kodak Ektra photography-focused smartphone to the American market at CES 2017. The companies have also revealed that the $549 device will be available for pre-order in Canada and the U.S. in April 2017, following a previous December 2016 release in Europe.

The Android Marshmallow-powered Ektra features a 21 megapixel main camera with non-reflective lens coating, optical image stabilization (OIS), auto focus and an aperture of f/2.0. It also supports 4K video capture. The 13-megapixel selfie shooter is the real stand-out, with a f/2.2 aperture and phase detection auto focus.

The specs list further reveals a MediaTek Helio X-20 decacore processor, 3,000mAh battery with USB Type-C fast-charging, 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage (expandable by MicroSD). As for display, it features a 5-inch Full HD IPS display with a 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution and 441 ppi density.

Apart from the camera setup, the most noteworthy part of the device may be its design, however, which captures the old school appearance of some of Kodak’s classic cameras, especially when paired with the accompany carrying case accessory.

“Since it was first unveiled, the Kodak Ektra Smartphone has generated extraordinary interest from those who appreciate its classic retro design combined with the latest innovations in smartphone photography,” said Kodak CEO Jeff Clarke in a statement.

The camera app itself features a touchscreen dial with haptic feedback that looks like the physical dial you’d find on a DSLR. Modes include smart auto, panorama, portrait and macro and in manual, users can adjust exposure, ISO, focus, white balance and shutter speed. The company also notes in its promotional materials that the device is ergonomically weighted and features a dual-press shutter button on its side.

Photography fans in both Europe and North America will no doubt find this smartphone tempting considering Kodak’s brand appeal, however, it’s perhaps more important to consider the brand of Bullitt, which chiefly designed and manufactured the device. Bullitt is a U.K.-based company that has previously created rugged smartphones for CAT and JCB and audio equipment for Ted Baker and Ministry of Sound.

Kodak, too, is a much-changed brand from what it once was, bouncing back from 2012 bankruptcy with a focus on printing technology and two divisions dedicated to software and consumer and film.

Those interested in the phone can register for updates (and eventually pre-order) here.