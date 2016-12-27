The Galaxy S8’s new voice assistant ‘Bixby’ will integrate with Samsung’s native apps

With Christmas come and gone, many tech enthusiasts have set their sights squarely on the new year, and all of the hardware likely to be released in 2017. Likely the most anticipated product of early 2017 is the Samsung Galaxy S8, especially since many disappointed Galaxy Note 7 buyers are potentially holding out for new Samsung hardware.

Over the last couple of months, Samsung has made a few notable acquisitions to help its mobile business interests, including the acquisition Viv, an artificial intelligence startup founded by some of the creators of Siri. The startup’s tech is set to power Samsung’s upcoming voice assistant, codenamed Bixby, and is reportedly significantly more advanced than the current S Voice technology found in the S7 and other previous Galaxy smartphones.

Samsung did confirm earlier this year that the S8 would contain a new digital assistant, but not too much is known about the extent of its capabilities except the fact that Samsung’s native apps will all be able to make use of the assistant.

From what we’ve heard so far, the S8 will be released a little behind last year’s schedule, likely in April of 2017. The device is rumoured to feature a QHD AMOLED screen, improved cameras, and USB-C data and charging. The device could also lose its headphone jack like the iPhone 7. However, none of this information is known confidently just yet. Samsung also acquired audio company Harman, but it’s unlikely the next generation of the Galaxy S line will include new speaker tech from that purchase.