Disney-ABC to partner with Snapchat on new original spinoff of ‘The Bachelor’

Snapchat recently announced a new partnership with Disney-ABC Television Group to produce new original content for the social platform.

While Disney-ABC will reportedly produce several original shows for the social platform, the only one confirmed is a watch-party after show to ABC’s The Bachelor, reports Variety.

The show will debut on Snapchat on January 3rd, the morning after the premier of the 21st season of the franchise. Episodes are expected to run about three to five minutes each and will star two-time “The Bachelorrette” runner-up Nick Viall.

The episodes will be available on Snapchat for 24 hours and will appear in the Discover section. The finale will be produced as a Snapchat Live Story.

Snapchat parent company, Snap has already run original shows from NBCUniversal including skits from “The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon,” a series from The Voice and a weekly talk show from E!. Furthermore, ESPN and the NFL also produce original shows to be aired on Snapchat.

Disney-ABC tells Variety that the partnership is an attempt to attract younger users to the platform, as over 50 percent of Snapchat’s user base is between the ages of 16 and 24.

The 11-episode series will be produced by ABC in partnership with Warner Horizon Television and Snapchat.