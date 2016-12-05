BlackBerry 10.3.3 begins rolling out to Canadian BB10 smartphones

Rose Behar December 5, 2016 5:48pm

The newest version of BlackBerry’s operating system, 10.3.3, is now rolling out to Canadians. The update is the most significant update since the 10.3.2 rollout in July 2015 and features mainly maintenance and security updates, with no notable feature additions.

The update was originally scheduled to hit devices in March 2016, officially delayed until June 2016 then pushed off further until its recent December debut. During BlackBerry’s April 2016 quarterly earnings call, CEO John Chen stated that 10.3.4 is planned for later in the 2017 fiscal year or early in the 2018 fiscal year.

The 1.6GB update was reported to us by a Virgin Mobile customer. Let us know in the comments if you’re seeing the update as well and through which carrier.

Thanks for the tip, Jesse!

