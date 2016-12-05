BlackBerry 10.3.3 begins rolling out to Canadian BB10 smartphones

blackberryclassiccomparison-5065

Rose Behar

December 5, 2016 5:48pm

The newest version of BlackBerry’s operating system, 10.3.3, is now rolling out to Canadians. The update is the most significant update since the 10.3.2 rollout in July 2015 and features mainly maintenance and security updates, with no notable feature additions.

blackberry update

The update was originally scheduled to hit devices in March 2016, officially delayed until June 2016 then pushed off further until its recent December debut. During BlackBerry’s April 2016 quarterly earnings call, CEO John Chen stated that 10.3.4 is planned for later in the 2017 fiscal year or early in the 2018 fiscal year.

The 1.6GB update was reported to us by a Virgin Mobile customer. Let us know in the comments if you’re seeing the update as well and through which carrier.

Thanks for the tip, Jesse!

    • Yes the BB10 might not be sold anymore but there are still many devices that are out there that people spent money on. BlackBerry is supporting what they sold. This is what every business needs to make sure they do.

    • Ski Baron

      Companies update their OS whether it is relevant or not. If it is still used it will get updated.

    • Ski Baron

      No they are providing a needed software update like software and EVERY other phone company does period. Wrong again.

      I laugh at people that make a big stink about what device people use… it really shows their insecurities. OMG.. I can’t believe that person uses a device that must meet his needs…. he isn’t using an iPhone so he is definitely a second class citizen.

  • Adderbox76

    1.6 gigs for “maintenance and security” with no new features? WTH?

  • Sweet

    It was released on November 30th in North America. The delay was caused by the NIAP certification, which was being done by EWA Canada. There’s been no word on why the certification took so long.

    There isn’t really any new features to be added to the OS. Several small tweaks would be nice, but certainly no big features are needed. It’s pretty much feature complete. It just needs more of the popular apps. That’s BB10’s only drawback.

    And despite what the haters and the ignorant say, there are native BB10 apps for Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, etc.

    • Chug that haterade

      Face10 is a native FB app… granted, it isn’t made by Facebook but it still does exactly what I need it to do. Same for the various 3rd party native Instagram apps…

      yes the face10 app is subpar, I think its not written properly to support blackberry’s new update. soon as I updated the blackberry with new update. screen started flickering on the hub and text message app. but as soon as I uninstalled the face10 app, have had zero screen flickering. And I’ve not reinstalled the app. the app developer needs to make an update to their face10 app to support blackberry’s new update because there seems to be an issue with their app. And also the same developer who has a instagram app also has an issue with that app. because everyday after 12am the app resets and you need to sign in again to the app even on pro version. The app developer needs to work on their apps better.

    • Zach Gilbert

      Guessing you have a BB10? Did you have issues after the update? Some people are saying Face10 is causing some issues.

    • Chug that haterade

      I’ve heard about occasional flickering but deleting and reinstalling Face 10 seems to work

    • Zach Gilbert

      I’ve heard flickering in HUB, overheating, and power loss. all fixed when the app is removed. Not sure about when it’s installed again.

    • Chug that haterade

      A few people I know reinstalled it and it worked fine… not sure if that is an official fix or just dumb luck…

    • Matt

      yep I noticed face10 caused my passport to have a screen flickering issue for 2 days after I updated the new blackberry update. I uninstalled the face10 app, and have had zero screen flickering. I think the face10 app isn’t written properly for blackberry’s new update.

    • Vidhya Kumar

      I do have BB10 – a Passport. My mobile company hasn’t pushed the update to me yet, so I can’t say if there are Face10 issues.

    • Matt

      face10 app causes the blackberry to have screen flickering issues. Soon as I uninstalled the app yesterday , have had zero screen flickering after the new blackberry update of 10.3.3. I think the face10 app isn’t written properly to work with blackberry’s new update.

    • Ski Baron

  • Sweet

    Many users have noticed an improvement in performance and battery life after installing 10.3.3.

    • hoo dat

  • Matt

    I’ve noticed since the update. My passport screen sometimes flickers now when opening the hub or text message app. Never did this before the update.

    • Matt

      just an update to the flickering issue. I uninstalled the Face10 blackberry app. And the flickering never happened again. I think there’s an issue with the face10 blackberry app which may not be written properly and causes the blackberry to have a screen flickering issue. Soon as I uninstalled it yesterday. hasn’t had any screen flickering whats so ever.

    • Cowpoke

      Mmmm…surprising seeing as how BB are at the proverbial ‘cutting edge’ of cellular communications development…no, really.