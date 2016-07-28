News
PREVIOUS|

Microsoft cutting 2,850 additional jobs in its smartphone division

Jul 28, 2016

8:00 PM EDT

13 comments

In May, Microsoft announced it would shed 1,850 jobs from its phone division and also take a restructuring charge of approximately $950 million USD. Now, according to a report in Reuters, Microsoft has found a new round of cuts to make.

Microsoft noted in its annual report that the company would reduce its employee count by a stunning 2,850 over the next twelve months, which brings the total number of job losses in the phone department to 4,700. Microsoft has 114,000 employees worldwide and this represents approximately 4 percent of its workforce.

There are no details if Canadian jobs are impacted but most are layoffs are said to be located in Finland, which is where Nokia is situated. Microsoft purchased Nokia in 2014 for $7.2 billion.

Microsoft recently announced its Q4 results and reported revenues of $22.6 billion and a net income of $5.48 billion. Unfortunately, Microsoft’s smartphone division dramatically dipped as its revenue decreased by a staggering 70 percent over the last year.

Microsoft is still committed to smartphones, the company has shifted its focus to become mobile first by releasing its apps on iOS and Android, while also investing in cloud and software services. In addition, Microsoft recently purchased LinkedIn for $26.2 billion in cash.

Related: Microsoft’s Panos Panay talks about the death and rebirth of the Surface

Related Articles

Business

Jul 6, 2017

12:45 PM EDT

Microsoft slashes 3,000 jobs as company shifts focus to cloud services

Business

Jun 23, 2017

6:51 PM EDT

Mobile retail site visits increasing year-over-year in Canada, desktop traffic decreasing

News

Jan 2, 2017

10:26 AM EDT

Samsung will reportedly soon reveal exactly why the Galaxy Note 7 caught fire

Features

Jun 28, 2017

10:58 AM EDT

Apple and Facebook to lead the mobile augmented reality charge, says expert

Comments

  • Seb

    I didn’t even think there was anyone left in that division…
    That said, I have zero sympathy for Microsoft. They put themselves in that situation. Last week my 1520 died, so I had to shop for a phone. The 950’s are too expensive, and there’s nothing in the midrange. I had to get myself an Android, and I hate it.

    • beyond

      Not looking forward to the day my 1520 dies. Its a shame because they had really solid hardware from Nokia and a killer camera that most Android phones lack. And too bad Microsoft killed Nokia along with their smartphone division, it would have been nice if we still had Nokia phones as an option in the event we were forced to switch to Android..

    • KiwiBri

      I agree. Years ago I went to a MS developers conference. They touted mobile tech and the new range of Windows phones.. And how Robbers would be supporting them. But you know what? They didn’t have devices on display, and it wasn’t until I made a posting on Twitter about how lacking they were in showing off this tech that I found the guys had the phones in their devices.
      Too bad. As a software developer the new development environment is pretty cool compare to the old days of c++ development

    • deltatux

      There are many mid-range Android devices that would have easily fit the bill like the OnePlus X, ZTE Axon, and others that would have better specs than the Moto X Play that you stated below and you likely wouldn’t hate it because it won’t be as stuttery.

    • Seb

      I don’t hate the phone, I hate the software 🙂

    • Marc Palumbo

      We both got into the same boat. In terms of OSs, Windows was definitely a treat to use. So many good features went unnoticed. I have disliked my Android experience after a year.

      What you gonna do?

    • Seb

      I bought a cheap Android to justify buying a Surface Phone day 1 🙂 Although with today’s news I’m not sure it’s gonna happens anymore.
      I’m lucky though, it’s only the cell part that doesn’t work anymore, so I can still use it as a tablet, to take pictures, etc.

    • Marc Palumbo

      Hold on. The Surface Phone will happen. The Nokia team was left in the dust because the Surface Phone got transferred to the Surface team. And we also know Panos Panay has been working on the phone.

    • JTon

      What about the 650?

  • Ronnie

    Is the Lumia 640 not an option for you? That phone is definitely mid ranged and super solid!!

    • Seb

      No I need a solid camera. An 850 would have been what I need. Or, after all this time, they could have lowered the price of the 950. I got a Moto X Play for 200$, look at the specs on that!

  • Ali F.

    Another mobile OS to the graveyard. Soon, BB will follow, and the whole industry ends up with iOS and Android. Very bad, really bad.

  • Pingback: Microsoft will cut 700 more jobs as part of previously announced layoffs | Mo.bi - Leading Brand In Mobile Business()