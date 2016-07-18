Rogers is promoting its services with free Netflix Premium for a year

Rose Behar

July 18, 2016 3:00pm

Apparently free Shomi just wasn’t enticing enough.

Rogers is now offering a free 12-month subscription to Netflix Premium to encourage customers to purchase all their telecom services from the company. To be eligible for the deal, which ends September 30th, 2016, Customers must add a service that results in them subscribing to Roger’s four major tentpoles: cable, internet, a home phone line and a two-year Share Everything wireless plan.

If customers already have all of those services, they can also activate the deal by adding a line to their Share Everything plan on a two-year contract — though this line cannot be a tablet, data-only or wireless home phone.

Customers who become eligible will receive an instructional text on how to activate their four-screen Premium plan, which is valued at $143.88, within 48 hours after their activation or installation is complete. The offer then remains valid until October 31st, 2016.

Existing Netflix users don’t have to make a new account to use the plan. They can have the credit applied to their own account, though users with a Basic or Standard account will have to switch to a Premium plan before applying the credit, and will have to be wary of switching back at the end of the 12-month promotion. An email notification, Rogers promises, will be sent at the end of the promotion warning of the change.

  • David Etienne

    Ridiculous. The people who find Netflix appealing are the EXACT SAME people who don’t want cable and a land line.

  • Maestro Karajan

    Smacks of desperation from a company hemorrhaging cable customers left right and centre. Why the hell would anyone sign up for cable if they are using Netflix more for their visual entertainment?

  • AW Sudo

    @David @ Maestro It is not for people like us who know better. It is for all the smart people who see that words FREE and never bother reading the fine print.

    When there is an oligopoly, it’s inevitable that these companies will get into all facets of the communications business.

    • David Etienne

      I don’t even think this is aimed at new customers at all. I think it’s to keep existing customers for one more year while they come up with a plan for what to do next year. All the while, Netflix is probably saying “sure Rogers, we’ll go along with your stupid plan, as long as someone is paying up for the year.”

  • vn33

    So Rogers, you don’t have much confidence in your own Shomi service to attract customers??? LOL!

    • I was thinking the same thing.
      It’s a conflict of interest in a business sense.
      It’s like Apple advertising the new Nexus coming in 2016, somewhat implying the iPhone isn’t enough.

  • southerndinner

    lol. Requires home phone service and TV.

    Guess they’re going after the 65+ crowd

    • Jesus McDongswoggle

      all the grandkids better get ready to troubleshoot for them!

  • ComplacencyKills

    That’s actually pretty sad.

  • aaahhhchew

    They robbed me. I paid for a contract that came with a two year free service of shomi. It’s been less than two months and they have taken away my shomi and are only offering me 6 months of the netflix. How is that fair? I have the same services as people just signing up but they receive an entire year free. This is such a scam. How can they do this to me? to sucker me in with free two years of shomi and then flip it in less than two months and i get suckered into only a 6 month free subscription of netflix. This is bad. I am so pissed.