Apple offers free Beats headphones with applicable Mac, iPhone or iPad purchase

In what seems like a painfully premature back to school promotion, Apple is offering a free pair of wireless Beats headphones to anyone who purchases an eligible Mac, iPhone or iPad Pro under Apple’s education pricing. Those eligible for the special pricing are college students, parents of students, higher education employees, and K-12 educators and employees.
For mobile devices, customers will receive the Powerbeats2 wireless headphones (valued at $219.95 CAD) when purchasing the plus or regular model of an iPhone 6 or 6S, or an iPad Pro. Customers can also opt to apply that $219.95 instant credit to a pair of Beats Solo2 wireless headphones and simply pay the remaining $110 difference.
For Mac products, customers will receive a pair of Beats Solo2 wireless headphones (valued at $329.95 CAD) for purchasing an iMac, MacBook, MacBook Pro, MacBook Air and Mac Pro. The Mac mini is excluded from the deal, and so are all refurbished products.
The promotion, offered online and in stores, runs until September 5, 2016.
Source: Apple
