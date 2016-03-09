News
ZTE Grand X View tablet sales halted in Canada due to technical issue

Mar 9, 2016

4:22 PM EDT

6 comments

The 8-inch ZTE Grand X View tablet was released in Canada through Bell and Virgin last September.

While there is no indication of the number of units sold to date, sales of the Android 5.0 Lollipop slate have been halted due to a technical issue.

According to sources, ZTE has stopped selling the Grand X View late last month and due to a radio frequency related issue. All inventory has been shipped back to the manufacturer and a mandatory software update was pushed out today that will fix the issue for current owners of the tablet.

Those still interested in purchasing the Grand X View will be happy to know that Bell and Virgin have plans to replenish their inventory starting March 11th.

The ZTE Grand X View has an 8-inch 1080p display, an octa-core Snapdragon 615 chip, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of expandable storage, 5 megapixel front and rear cameras, 4,620mAh battery, and LTE connectivity, all running Android 5.0 Lollipop.

Comments

  • Mawhayden

    You get what you pay for…

    • OneHugeNinja

      Support and updates that fix the issue? Honestly for an LTE enabled tablet with mid-range specs, 240$ is a pretty great deal.

  • Mo Dabbas

    Is the lack of sales considered as a technical issue?

    • J. W.

      Technically, yes.

    • OneHugeNinja

      Lack of sales? I work at a store, with high volume of sales, that carries these, and they outsell LTE iPads by atleast 2 to 1…

  • Pingback: ZTE Grand X View 2 Tablet launching on July 12 for $179.99 | Daily Update()