Uber drivers in Kitchener-Waterloo face potential $25,000 fines

Jul 28, 2015

8:01 AM EDT

28 comments

Uber

The legal drama surrounding Uber continues this week with drivers in Kitchener-Waterloo facing a potential $25,000 fine if they’re caught working for the service.

The news comes just days after a week in which the company both launched in Kitchener-Waterloo, London, Guelph and Hamilton, and became the target of a $400-million lawsuit led by Ontario’s taxicab and limousine drivers.

According to the The Record, Uber drivers are considered illegal taxi drivers under the region’s taxi bylaws. As such, any driver caught working for the company has the potential to be fined $25,000.

“Staff is not going to seek an injunction against Uber while the (taxi) bylaw review is underway, however we will continue to enforce our taxi bylaw against drivers operating without a licence,” said Councillor Jane Mitchell, the chair of the committee that oversees taxis in Kitchener-Waterloo, in an interview with the publication. “We’re not out trying to catch Uber drivers but if somebody has a complaint then bylaw will look into it,” she added.

According to Councillor Mitchell, despite the fact that the company told local politicians that it wanted to work with them when it came time to launch the service in KW, councillors were blindsided by Thursday’s surprise launch. “I felt disappointed because it shows a lack of respect for municipal bylaws and our procedure that we’re going through,” she said to the The Record

Kitchener-Waterloo is not the only city in Ontario that has said it will attempt to curtail the company’s operations within its borders. After Uber launched in Hamilton, the city quickly said that it would pursue legal against the company.

“The City’s position on this matter has not changed. Uber has to follow the City’s bylaws to operate legally within the City of Hamilton. If they do not follow them there will be enforcement action,” said a representative for the City of Hamilton in emailed statement to journalist Joey Coleman. “They can use a licensed Cab and Drivers and they would be operating legally.”

Source: The Record

Comments

  • JugoJuze

    Again, taxi companies can stick it up their arse.

  • I took four free Uber trips in Waterloo as part of their opening promotion and I was underwhelmed to be honest.

    If the trips hadn’t have been free, I figure I would only have saved a marginal sum ($1-3/trip) vs. taking a licensed cab. One of the cars (a Mercedes) was a bit nicer than your average cab, but the others were a Jetta (nothing particularly special) and two Camrys (run-of-the-mill cab vehicles). Sure the drivers were nice and friendly, but so are most taxicab drivers in my experience.

    It was also annoying to spam the “request car” button until you got a match. They should have a queue system, because it actually negates their supposed “convenience” advantage when I could just call a cab dispatch and have them send one out ASAP. I don’t have to keep calling and calling until a driver is free.

    Overall, I was underwhelmed with the experience and don’t really understand the hype surrounding Uber. The only advantage I can see for the average Uber trip is a slight price advantage, and knowing approximately when your car will arrive.

    • It’s Me

      I was reading that in KW, taxi fares make up around 0.25% of daily trips in the area. I wonder how long Uber drivers bother the area with such low ridership. It’s not like Toronto or other large urban centres with a population that actually uses taxis (and other public transit). We are a sprawling region so we pretty much all have cars. The few that don’t car their own vehicles either take public transit and very few seem to use taxi services.

    • It’s a student-oriented city. University of Waterloo and Wilfrid Laurier University are withing blocks of each other, and Conestoga College is just a few kilometers South in Kitchener. Throw in all of the young professionals working in KW’s bustling tech industry and you have a lot of people taking cabs to and from the clubs on weekends.

      Yes, students do get free bus passes, but cabs are obviously quicker and more convenient, and you can continue drinking while you wait for one to arrive, whereas you’re liable to receive an open container violation doing the same while waiting for a bus.

      I also think that Uber is trying to gain a stranglehold on the unlicensed cab market and wants to provoke a regulatory battle to get it out of the way while they still have momentum. With that strategy, it makes sense to enter weaker markets sooner than later.

    • It’s Me

      0.25%. It’s not that much.

      Unlike Toronto, we don’t have a lot of business visitors and tourists coming in everyday. No conventions, only one big festival, no real tourist attractions. These are things that drive taxi businesses. Students don’t tend to cab it much because we’re so spread out that the rides are long and it’s just too expensive. I guess nightclubs are a consistent source of business. Young proessionals have cars.

    • 0.25% isn’t much, but when it’s all concentrated around a 6-hour period 2-3 days a week, it’s more worthwhile.

      Of course it’s less than Toronto’s cab industry, and of course young professionals have cars, but they certainly aren’t (and shouldn’t be!) driving them out to the bar for a night of drinking.

    • Your comment re. Uber strategy sums it up in a nutshell–added to which is their aggressive avoidance of any existing regulation, along the by now familiar lines of “we are not a cab business–just an intermediary–and we are not enabling taxable business transactions–just joining private individuals doing business”. It’s a typical arrogant attitude of dot-com people: “we are a new paradigm, so NO rules apply to us, and to hell with people who still play by established rules.”
      I do think, however, that the cab business has many artificial business restrictions (e.g. limited numbers of taxis): what the public authorities should concentrate on is ensuring licensing, safety and insurance aspects, i.e. someone offering Uber services must have the license, testing, insurance and business practices required of a taxi cab driver, and expect these to be enforced.

    • Chris

      Yeah, I have no clue what you’re talking about.

      Cab: Phone, possibly multiple times, without luck. Also, almost always wrong on wait time. Tip expected. Smelly half the time. Sketchy drivers sometimes. Have to pay cash or touch their dirty POS to pay with a card.

      Uber: Quick and easy to get one without even making a call. Wait times, ETAs and routes always accurate and right there on your phone. Once you arrive at your destination, no need to wait to pay and tip.

      And cabs are a lot more than $1-3 dollars compared to Uber, especially including tip.

    • Gagster

      Sure, you saved $1-3 a trip but you didn’t factor in the tip you are obligated to give a taxi driver, plus if you use debit or credit card, factor in another $1.50-2.00 surcharge and you’re looking at $5 extra. It’s the convenience of not bothering to get into a dirty taxi cab, where the taxi drivers are on their Bluetooth headset talking to their buddies and ignoring you. At least with Uber everything drives off the app, no money exchange, no tip.
      Waterloo is a new area with Uber so don’t expect a ton of cars popping up. If you were in Toronto or another large city there are cars all the time available

    • Ragnar Dragonfyre

      Who cares if tip is expected? Tips aren’t mandatory.

      I only give a tip if the cabbie goes out of their way for me… otherwise, they get whatever the meter reads.

    • Omis

      Yeah but how much would you save if uber drivers had to pay the same licencing fees taxi cabs do?

    • Gagster

      that’s hypothetical so your argument is invalid.

    • Tim M

      obligated to give? a tip is not a given.

    • Gagster

      i tried to take an uber but there is no bb10 app

    • Andrew English

      The bigger question is did you get a receipt showing you the HST that was charged? Since the Uber drivers are their own business they need to have a small business number and a HST number which they must “by law” provide you on your receipt. Cab companies who are responsible for their drivers charge the HST in the price on the meter.

    • Smitty

      I often have cab drivers put up a fight if I’m not paying cash and flat out say no to giving a receipt.

  • Marc Palumbo

    That really blows. This is one of those small instances where socialism sucks and capitalism is better.

    • Marc Palumbo

      Ok.. Maybe not small 🙂

  • Andrew English

    It’s clear that Ontario and maybe Canada isn’t ready for Uber, so instead of pushing the issue Uber should back off or they and their drivers will be subjected to harsh penalties by the Supreme Court of Canada and the Cities/Towns they continue to operate in.

    • disqus_vPnVddwEMi

      Uber will just cover the fines, their objective is to become the leading player in the space at whatever cost so that when regulations finally do catch up, they’ll be in the best possible position. I think what you were trying to say is that our LAWS are not ready, Canadians are adopting Uber at a crazy pace.

  • First they say they don’t have to pay for a taxi license because “they’re not a cab company, they just send drivers to customers who pay them in exchange for a ride”, next they’ll want to avoid taxes because “they’re not *business* transactions, they’re money transfers between two individuals who happen to be going to a destination of the payer’s choosing”.

  • Jakob

    Ugh, Kitchener is such a sh*thole…

    Sorry, personal feelings got in the way.

  • Steven Stewart

    Having lived in Boston and San Francisco for the past year, I only recall using a taxi once or twice; in all other cases, I used Uber. I found the service and convenience superior to taxis, and the fares were cheaper.

    Now, having just moved back to KW, I was pleased to see UberX appear when I opened the Uber app on my phone. I then checked online to find the usual “battle” going on that seems to repeat itself in every city where Uber is launched.

    For better or worse, the most likely outcome is a “victory” for ride-sharing, once again. Why? Because eventually the customers starting choosing Uber or Lyft over traditional taxis. It happens to be my opinion that this is “for better,” but, then again, maybe taxi companies can be prompted to improve services and find a way to compete.

    What drew me to Uber as a customer: (1) the rating system, which gave me more confidence in the reliability of the driver; (2) the convenience of the app itself, which shows me where the driver is, and maps out the exact route we will take; (3) no exchange of physical cash. (Drivers are not supposed to accept tips.)

    Additionally, when I did have a complaint about the service, Uber spoke to the driver, refunded my money, and gave me credit towards future trips. Uber will not hesitate to get rid of drivers who receive poor ratings from customers. I also appreciate that we, as customers, are rated by drivers.

    All in all, it’s a proven, winning formula.

  • Dino

    Regarding a
    plate,,,Your probably aware of regulations, insurance, criminal checks,,, HST
    filing etc.,,,, that Cab drivers go through,,,,

    Insurance
    for two drivers is approximately 860 monthly,,, to carry the proper vehicle is
    $530.00 monthly (side entrance) (is what one would need to obtain TTC
    clients,,,) Hospitals don’t care if its back or side load,,, and dispatch is
    550 monthly,,, I am aware of persons I put in touch with some hospitals,,, that
    do not need dispatch as they have acquired their own, business ,, wheel-trans
    is on its way out as to expensive, for the City to carry on. Their drivers are
    paid $71,500.0 yearly and the vehicles are costly to purchase, maintain and
    run,,, its why there is such a push to convert taxis into wheel trans,,,

    then of
    course maintenance,,,

    Brokers
    promise at least $2000 a week in work,,, Persons in early can swoop their own
    contracts with hospitals,and of course can advertise,,, ,, probably why two
    drivers at least ,,, it can be pretty hectic,,, persons coming from distances
    for dialysis at Sunny-brooke for example can take up most of your day on only
    the one run,,, Uber is not allowed into this portion of the industry as
    insurance and training and licensing are a must,,, they have tried to recruit
    some of the TTL’s for the Pan-Am games,,, not sure what luck if any they
    have,,,

    Uber,,, Baird Macreger did state that they would be
    issuing insurance for Uber,,, and that the rates considering the risk, and lack
    of training and licensing are quite high so would start at $23,000.00 annually,
    However I just spoke with them today and they seem to be reluctant to
    insure at almost any price as Uber drivers operate unlawfully considering their
    HST status and are currently operating unregulated. They also operate without
    the required MTO commercial checks that are required prior to operating in
    taking passengers or any commercial enterprise,,, which are currently industry
    standards,,, even a pizza driver must have his vehicle checked under MTO
    standards at least once a year,,,

    Insurance
    companies have begun to issue notifications regarding status of persons
    insurance to ensure that they are not operating in any commercial or other
    capacity in transporting passengers for pay. This is due to the insurance
    regulations that require persons to properly notify their insurer of any
    changes in the use of their vehicles,, Initially upon requisition of an
    insurance policy one is require to identify if their will be any other drivers
    and if they intend to use their vehicle in transporting persons or commercially
    in any way. If they are found to be using their vehicles in this manner their
    insurance is made redundant and of no effect. In short when they sign up with
    Uber their insurance is now void,,,

    There are
    efforts currently underway beside the $400 million dollar lawsuit against
    Uber,,, The alliance has been approached for a unison of effort by them to
    cooperate with both the Police and the licensing commission in order to
    identify Uber drivers,,, such notifications are intended to be forwarded to the
    Insurance bureau to immediately cancel the Uber drivers insurance.

    HST

    The Taxi
    Alliance is also being approached to commit to an assignment regarding HST
    collections,,, ,,,,As you are probably aware HST is already worked into the
    taxi meter and was set as the province could not allocate the tax properly
    between persons who made over 30,000.00 ,,, this law is in the Excise Tax
    Act,,,,

    In Uber’s
    case,,, they have not paid either income tax nor registered for HST tax,,, yet
    claim well over $30,000.00 in income .,,, regardless, this is an across board
    tax,,,

    The aim
    of any application brought before the court coupled with the assignment for
    taxes,,, as described under the Excise Tax Act,, is to properly identify the
    drivers and or carriers, as well as their dispatch for the purpose of
    calculating how much is owing ,,, ,,, and to define if such breach of the
    Excise Tax Act falls under the scope of Tax Fraud,,, by both Uber and each and
    every driver,,,

    Laws

    Highway
    traffic Act,,,

    Currently
    as most are already aware and drivers are being charged and Uber is being sued
    as per the Highway traffic Act,,,

    MTO

    Uber
    drivers must have submitted under MTO restrictions for an inspection as per the
    use of their vehicles has been graded commercial regardless the Judges decision
    that they are not,,,All other involved parties have determined that they are no
    private either,,, therefore as there are the only two classifications other
    than volunteer drivers who also submit to a vehicle inspection yearly,,,

    Insurance
    Act,,,

    In
    Ontario we are governed by the Insurance act,,, where policies are granted
    based on the compliance to the use of the vehicles meeting the risk guidelines
    that have for the most part been set in place by the Insurance bureau,, They
    are actually on a drive to lower insurance rates,,, Uber has become a
    predictable outcome deficit,,,

    ,,

    Why Auto
    Insurance Rates are So High (Ontario Insurance Bureau)

    Auto insurance rates in
    Ontario are too high. The average Ontario premium is now more than 45% higher
    than Alberta’s. It’s about twice as high as the Maritime provinces. We want
    rates to come down.

    How Insurance
    Works

    Insurers use a pool of many
    premiums to pay for the home, auto and business losses of Canadians unfortunate
    enough to experience a loss. You are covered for losses outlined in your
    contract only, not for predictable events.

    Anonymity

    Currently
    Uber Drivers are hard to track because they enjoy an illegality that the
    Alliance will be approached with,,, anonymity,,, will get back to you on
    that,,,

    In the
    mean time,,,

    good
    luck,,,

  • Dino

    here we go free legal advice already and again,,, Its hard to believe that people in general do not understand the illegalities of Uber,,, not to mention that what government regulated and industry standards have been implemented by our government and imposed on the taxi cab and limo drivers industries is in the public interest,,,

    In Uber’s home state a 6 year old was killed b an uber driver,,, the story goes on on how Uber eventually paid and settled the claim,,, however what the public requires is protection against ourselves,,, such a driver should not be driving as a professional as he clearly is not,,, I as many have taken the professionalism of our taxi and limo drivers for granted,,, It seems easy enough to drive a car,,, However take the courses,,, do the exams the drivers tests ,, the CPR,, become licensed then go out fresh and drive full time – 10 and twelve hour shifts,,, stay accident, and ticket free, which is a challenge for most of us just getting to work in the morning,,,

    Have a closer look at what our government regulations have implemented in order to secure us a safe and insured ride,,,

    Currently there was,,, not sure if there is any more a brokerage that offers insurance for Uber, drivers,,,, it started at $23,000.00 dollars a year,,,,

    why,,, risk –

    currently accidents are happening people have walked into my law office and asked how they can sue for damages to their vehicle as they believe the accident was not their fault,,, and are afraid of the current investigations going on into all claims to establish if you are registered with Uber,,, which of course would automatically cancel your insurance,,,, ohh they didn’t mention that to you when you signed up,,,, let me explain,,, the moment you sign up as a driver for Uber ,,, your insurance is gone,,,,

  • Dino

    the real fine is in the insurance,,,, no insurance ,,, $250,000.00 fine,,,

    Hmmm why not start laying these charges,,,

  • Dino

