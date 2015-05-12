News
Telus, Videotron big winners in 2500Mhz spectrum auction

May 12, 2015

9:18 AM EDT

122 comments

Three weeks and 50 bidding rounds later, the 2500Mhz spectrum auction results are in.

Telus took away the biggest winnings from a rather uneventful auction that saw Rogers and Bell unable to bid in many regions of the most populated regions.

Having already reached the limit set out by Industry Canada for this space from a previous auction, Rogers and Bell were relatively sidelined, Telus, as the only other national carrier flush with spending money, was free to act like a kid in a candy store.

The B.C.-based company spent $479 million for 122 licenses, over 63% of the total revenue raised for the government. The $755 million haul wasn’t close to the amount raised by the 700Mhz and AWS-3 auctions, at $5.27 billion and $2.11 billion respectively, but with Rogers and Bell sitting out many of the rounds, the proceeds were bound to decline.

And though Wind Mobile was the primary acquirer in the AWS-3 auction, where a set-aside allotment practically gave it away, the new entrant failed to secure any licenses in this most recent round.

Along with Telus, which took prime spectrum in every province, which it will likely share with Bell as part of its ongoing agreement, Videotron spent $187 million on 18 licenses, some of which, such as those in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Edmonton, Calgary and Vancouver, were probably being contested by Wind, driving up the price. Videotron now owns a sizable swath of 700Mhz, AWS-3 and 2,500Mhz spectrum, but the company said recently in light of the CRTC’s decision to regulate domestic roaming rates that while it was “a step in the right direction… the final rates set by the CRTC will be decisively important for the viability of genuine competition.”

Eastlink, the Bragg family-owned upstart out of the Maritimes, spent $5 million on 11 licenses, including some outside of its East Coast corridor. It picked up a single license in each of North Bay, Subdury, Kirkland Lake and Grand Prairie, though it’s unclear what it plans to do with the airwaves at this point.

Lest you think Rogers and Bell got sidelined completely for this auction, the two companies picked up 41 and 51 licenses respectively, filling gaps in areas they hadn’t yet reached the cap. Much of the spectrum they purchased was in rural parts of Ontario, as well as areas in the Prairies and Maritimes they hadn’t yet breached. Considering both carriers already have a large Band 7 deployment in many larger cities, these purchases will add between 20Mhz of additional bandwidth in many active areas around the country. Bell also picked up spectrum in Nunavut, Yukon and the Northwest Territories.

Rural providers Tbaytel, Corridor Communications and Xplornet spent $1.7m, $2.3m and $25.7m on various licenses, the latter gaining the relatively undesirable unpaired Band I in most parts of the country. MTS also picked up two licenses in its home province.

Because 2500Mhz spectrum is used in a variety of ways, the winners will perceive this as both a victory for rural fixed wireless internet, or an enabler for greater mobile LTE speeds on existing cellular networks. While the U.S. does not have any Band 7 support at the moment, the proliferation of devices that support nearly every established LTE band, including 4, 13, 17 and 7 made it a relatively safe bet for companies like Videotron and Telus to spend so much (in absolute terms) in this recent auction.

Source: Industry Canada

Comments

  • Erik T.

    Another auction regulated to “foster competition” and one of the Big Three walks away with the lion’s share of the spectrum. What a joke.

    • It’s Me

      And if unregulated, the same thing would have happened. At least with it regulated there was a chance that Wind might win some.

    • Matt

      And Wind still went cheap letting Videotron out bid them, so much for aggressive growth

    • It’s Me

      I wish they hadn’t been outbid, but no matter how much they might want to bid high, there are constraints on how high they are able to bid.

    • MassDeduction

      Some went unsold though, even some where Wind has service (such as Kingston Ontario). They clearly didn’t even bid at all in more than a few places. I guess even the reserve amount was too rich for their blood in many places?

    • It’s Me

      Either that or they focused their bids in areas that are most critical to them (i.e. Toronto). It would be a big risk to overbid and end up winning more than they could pay for.

    • Canucks Canucks

      I wonder what’s the reserve lowest amount would be. If it was low and Wind didn’t even bid on them, then we know Wind’s intention.

    • Jean B.

      The reserve is in $/MHZ/pop; In this auction, it varied between 0.051$/MHz-pop (PEI 3-02) and 0.140$/MHz-pop (Toronto 3-25) depending on the Tier 3 region.

    • rick

      But with the government forcing roaming rates on the big players – why would Wind foot the bill to build anything at all. Isn’t it a better business model to just take that cut rate but not pass it on to your customers? ie – why not just line their pockets? I mean the only reason Wind is there is to turn a profit for its investors. It has no humanitarian mandate to reduce cellular rates for the average canadian. They could care less…….unless its somehow making them money.

    • Art Broomes

      And Rogers , Bell , Telus ,are in the business for what ?

    • rick

      Same thing – just when i’m on one of those carriers I get coverage. My point was – government has stepped in and made concessions for the likes of Wind but I doubt that will translate into better coverage or better prices from Wind. or at least marginally better.

      Need a google or apple to truly disrupt the current state of affairs.

    • RLC

      I think the new owner’s business model is to charge more for less service thereby increasing their profitability and payout when the sell the company.

      This is the normal way private equity firms operate.

    • George

      Do you think their new investors have so much of money to waste for those left over Egyptians?

    • Erik T.

      It’s true. If the gov’t was actually serious about increasing competition in wireless, they shouldn’t have let any of the Big Three pick up anything more than a few scraps, though.

    • It’s Me

      A set aside would have helped. But I get why they would be hesitant to be too overt.

    • Trexson

      So your suggestion is that the government make less money by basically giving away spectrum to a business owned by private equity. So that Canadian tax payers in essence pay for some already rich guys to get richer by selling prime real estate for cents on the dollars instead of maximizing money the government can get from their asset and thus lower the overall tax burden on Canadians?
      They did that in the last auction and the set aside went for something like 30 times lower then the competitive bid which cost the government a billion or so dollars.
      Now the private equity group that owns Wind can sell that spectrum in a few years and make themselves some nice cash off our backs.

      Woohoo so happy they did that to potentially foster ‘competition’.

    • Erik T.

      Rough napkin math suggests that $1b set aside cost taxpayers around $30. And looking at ARPU figures from 2014, WIND averages around $26 lower than the big three. So, for those that can use WIND, that’s a pretty big benefit.

      Keep in mind also that even that relatively small competitor has forced the other carriers to offer slightly better plans, in turn decreasing their ARPU as well, leaving more money in consumer pockets than otherwise would have been there.

      Selling the spectrum to a highest bidder that will either sit on it or pass the acquisition costs directly to their customers provides an extremely short term benefit to government. Set asides on the other hand have already proven the possible long term benefits.

    • will

      As if WIND, Videotron are not sitting on their Spectrum. Videotron has been sitting on its Spectrum in AB since The first AWS auction. They never deployed a network here. Now they own even more spectrum here, but no network.
      And WIND, probably will sit on the newly acquired AWS3 for another 2 years before they have money to deploy LTE, and its customer will suffer with congested network until them.

    • Goran Mihajlović

      Working on deploying a network is not the same as sitting on it and never using it. There aren’t even any aws-3 compatible phones yet. If Wind decides against working on deploying said spectrum, then you can say that they are sitting on it as well.

    • MassDeduction

      Wind is sitting on AWS-1 spectrum in Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Canada’s North, Atlantic Canada, and (if memory serves) Northern Quebec. That’s a bigger concern.

    • Jean B.

      You are right for almost all of those except Northern QC.

    • Chris

      Wind owns blocks G and I AWS-1 in Northern Quebec. Not that useful i’m guessing but spectrum is spectrum.

    • Goran Mihajlović

      They have nothing in Quebec. Vidéotron spent more acquiring all the spectrum in the original aws auction than Wind did in the rest of the country, locking out all other new entrants. Since Orascom and later Vimpelcom stopped giving all the funding needed to launch a comprehensive network in the smaller demographic provinces, Wind has the choice of launching tiny home networks in urban centres around the country or focusing on areas where they can get the most bang for their buck, as they only have their own revenue and whatever small investments come their way. So sure, they launch in smaller cities in Southern Ontario, but it’s a small area of 12 million people that can be interconnected relatively cheaply, and will garner the most subs with a solid home network area. They can barely keep up with growth and despite network improvements you still are lucky to get over 4mbps on your phone. They aren’t profitable on their own right yet. If say they are at 1.5 million subs and finally have most of southern Ontario covered and they still don’t launch their own networks elsewhere, sure. Also, if you instead used the interview where one of Wind’s execs said they intend to use roaming agreements outside of the three provinces and that’ll make them a national carrier, then I’d have bought that for a dollar. Not to mention I don’t care much if they sit on spectrum, as the impact is…? Compared to the big 3 sitting on spectrum and doing everything possible to maintain their little oligopoly, I’m not going to worry about wind “sitting” on spectrum as somehow detrimental to Canada or being a concern.

    • mai

      your right
      videotron has all spectrum other region and they barely use the spectrum because they don’t have network Alberta and BC and Ontario and its useless. Gov said to telecom use it or lose it.

    • Chris

      Videotron only owns some 700 Mhz and now some 2500 Mhz outside of Quebec and Ottawa (and a 10Mhz block of AWS-1 in Toronto)
      Also, I do believe there is a 10 year time period before the “use it or lose it” comes into affect

    • will

      Wind has 50Mhz of AWS-1 in the territories…..for what if they are not even there!

    • Chris

      Wind owns at least 10 Mhz of AWS-1 across all of Canada with the exception of Quebec.
      Edit: Shaw owns a lot of AWS-1 and it just sitting on it it too.

    • will

      Correct

    • will

      Question is…..use it or lose it by WHEN?

    • Jean B.

      Videotron has AWS1 spectrum in AB? Thats new….

    • MassDeduction

      Small amounts of set-aside spectrum can actually increase what the government gets from auctions, as it forces more intense bidding on what remains. The AWS-3 auction was an exception because so much was set aside that Rogers appears to have decided not to pursue what remained very aggressively.

    • RLC

      Based on your logic the taxpayers, at your estimate of 33 million, is subsidizing less than 1 million Wind subscribers. There is better use of public money than subsidizing cell phone users.

    • Erik T.

      The tl;dr version: if ARPU at the Big Three went down by $2,50 or more, that $1b set aside has been paid back to taxpayers in lower communications fees years ago.

    • Karl Dexx

      I don’t think anything can help wind at this point.. hear me out on this. If you look at the complaints it is mostly the customer service, the way people are lied to in stores and the lack of quality. Fix those and I know people will be more open to wind.

    • will

      Roaming in some ares connect but wont work. In store they promise speeds of over 6mbps….in reality you only get 1-1.5 mpbs and 0.02 mbps upload speed. What a joke!

    • deltatux

      If the gov’t was really serious about competition, then they would allow & build a framework for MVNOs to operate in this country.

    • fmradio68

      They should have used the same AWS-3 rules in this auction. Wind would have LTE spectrum that is already supported on many phones. This was more to get more money and to solidify Videotron’ s presence.Harper and Mulroney.

    • Jean B.

      That is easy to say…

      I.C should hire you as a consultant.

      **Sarcasm**

    • fmradio68

      You clearly are a Videotron fanboy but I want to see real competition in ROC.like the pricing of Sasktel or MTS. Not Videotron or Eastlink.
      And that sarcastic remark of yours just shows you have no regard for others.
      Why would the AWS-3 rules be bad for the 2500mhz?

    • Jean B.

      I has hopping i would have to give you the basics, but here it is.

      I hold people in high regard …… until they say
      stupid things, that is. You are over-simplifying extremely complex issues which
      you do not fully comprehend.

      The AWS-3 auction was based on a Tier 2 mechanism
      in which only two licences were awarded per region (30MHz set aside and 20MHz
      non-set aside).

      But, contrary to the AWS-3, the 2500 MHz band was already
      partially allocated in tier 3 regions (a lot more regions than Tier 2), and to
      make things even more complicated some Regions had 5 unpaired available and
      others 3. Consequently making the 2500 MHz the same as the AWS-3 auction would
      be technically impossible as there would be more than 600 individual sealed
      bids to send. Consequently, making it almost impossible for participants to
      obtain exploitable packages (same lice bloc in different regions).

      And that is exactly what CCA auctions are for
      (That’s Combinatorial Clock Auction for you fmradio68) they allow players to
      bid and win PACKAGES (and not a single licences). And since there are a lot
      more regions in the 2500 MHz auction it makes sense to use this type of auction
      type. This means that at the end of the CCA winners don’t have patch holes in
      their coverage due to losing one Tier 3 region, they also have similar band
      placement (i.e. C/D/E/F/G).

      So as I was saying, these auctions are build this
      way for a good reason and your way of thinking isn’t revolutionising anything.

    • MassDeduction

      Yes and no. Some of the available spectrum was band 7 which has good device support. Not mentioned in the article, but nonetheless true, is that some of the spectrum was band 28 which has lesser device support. Sasktel has deployed band 28 spectrum, but Rogers and Bell have deployed band 7.

    • gommer strike

      well you realize that the govt could have just handed the spectrum over to WIND and not had the auction at all, right?

      Don’t hate the playa. Hate the game.

    • Canucks Canucks

      The biggest joke I found is everyone knows Telus and Bell share the same network. By letting Telus bid like crazy and freely without competitions, it’s at disadvantage to all small providers, as well as for Rogers.

      We, the taxpayers, end up getting axed. Small guys don’t have enough money to outbid Telus and big players like Rogers can’t join the bid. These are considered low prices for spectrum blocks.

      Either only small providers can bid or everyone can bid, that’s the fair way to do it.

    • soeffingweird

      I assume the spectrum can only have one owner, i.e. Bell for most of the Bellus network if they’re capped. I’m unsure if Industry Canada could restrict Telus from bidding even knowing that this spectrum would end up in Bell’s hands somehow.

  • Surveillance

    As a rural customer of Rogers, i’d love to see some improvements to their rural service. Although their EXT domestic roaming agreement with Bell has certainly helped.

    • Jonavin

      If they really wanted to improve rural coverage this BRS band wouldn’t make a difference. They have all that 700 and 850Mhz soectrum they could’ve used years ago. Don’t believe the hype.

  • vn33

    Disappointed Wind didn’t make any gains in this frequency. Hope they will make use of those AWS-3 band !!

    • MassDeduction

      BRS would have been useful for immediate deployment of LTE, but only if Wind managed to get band 7. If they had got the band 28 chunk then that would be less useful.

  • Nexzen

    What in the world is videotron planning…

    • Sylvain Larive

      To become Quebec’s premier propaganda tool, that it is what it is doing.

    • alexb88

      To expand nationwide maybe?

    • mai

      they never use 700 mhz outside there network and might lose it and if they don’t use it.
      videotron is like the big 3
      wind moblie is last hope for cellphone plan
      they got aw3 spectrum and they can depoly next year or after that. wind has lte and they just need to built the towers.
      videotron only has cell services at Quebec. 700 and Aw3 an 2500 and what videotron gonna do with. they only have towers own region. what the gonna use they spectrum outside never use

    • Karl Dexx

      If they do not have the money to bid what makes you think they have the money to build a tower? I can not find the link but it was said the infrastructure is the $$$ part. Wind needs $$$

    • mai

      just stay calm with wind because they will be the future of telecom. wind will be first national carrier for cheap plans and just wait for the wind. they surpass rogers at the future. there plans is the best plans of any of other carrier. just wait guys. the people sign up with wind please because they need 1 mil sub and they have around 800 to 900 thousand. if win gets 1 mill subs and they will have money to spend. videotron has money because they charge data like the big there and u go over the cap data and they will charge u

    • Al Chui

      Wind’s problems are a lot bigger than the revenue of an extra 200k subscribers can solve. I live in the GTA and was one of their customers for the past 4 months and had enough.

      To get a signal in my office I had to hug the windows, any further into the building and I got squat.

      I had their $44 plan which included $10 credit for things like roambing, but roaming was an unusable joke. Even making a call while roaming was hit & miss.

      There were so many coverage gaps on my daily commute through the centre of the GTA that trying to do anything was nearly impossible.

      As for service, in 4 months I had to interact 3 times with them. The first was with a tech who basically was reading from a manual. The 2nd was their online service, which to their credit called back qucikly. However, the number of security questions they asked including info that I would not disclose for a simple ID check went well beyond absurd. The last one was the only one where I can honestly say I got great service. She was fast and competent and did what she could to resolve a billing issue.

    • Benny X

      Wind is for the customer for whom the services works. I really believe that is their business plan. They simply have built a low-cost network as thinly as possible and are selling access to it for a lower price. Not everyone is going to be satisfied, but they aren’t trying to satisfy everyone. It isn’t possible to do so, because Wind doesn’t have that kind of capital.

    • Al Chui

      You really can’t believe that their business plan was based on “We’re only going after customers that are cheap and don’t care if they can’t make calls, or send texts, or check e-mails when they aren’t sitting on top of one of our towers”. If you do, I have a lucrative ice selling franchise for you located in Nunavut.

      If they can’t cover the most populace area of Canada properly, what hope does anyone have that they’ll ever become the 4th national carrier.

    • Benny X

      I’m saying Wind is set up to do business with people who don’t want to pay much (compared to the Big 3), and are satisfied with ‘good enough’ in terms of service/reception/speeds. In general you get what you pay for, and people considering signing up for Wind should keep this in mind. For some, they’ll be more than satisfied, and others will not be. For those who need better (more reliable/widespread) service/reception/speeds, obviously Wind is not for them and they may need to go with one of the Big 3.

      But yes, in a way I am very much saying that Wind is going after the cheap customers whose needs are easily met, will settle for ‘good enough’ and can tolerate some hiccups or inconvenience in service at times in return for a low monthly bill.

    • Al Chui

      You are truly hilarious. Maybe you should consider a career in stand-up comedy. You’d be bigger than Russel Peters.

      I’m willing to bet that if you asked 1000 Wind customers if inconsistent service and bad customer support is acceptable because it’s cheaper than Robelus you wouldn’t get more than 1% that would agree with you.

      If you truly believe that Wind is for cheap people that are happy with inconsistent service and bad customer service, do everyone on this site a favour and start telling everyone that whines about them to S.T.F…U. and be happy with what the get (or don’t get).

    • Benny X

      If inconsistent service and bad customer support wasn’t acceptable, they wouldn’t be Wind customers, would they? Unless they just enjoy complaining about it.. heck, you see plenty of that and Wind’s subscribers keep increasing so it can’t all be that bad, right?

      People choose Wind because it’s lower cost. With that comes some tradeoffs, but obviously for many people it’s a case of being ‘good enough’ that they can live with it. Sure, they’ll complain, but they’re too cheap to switch to the more costly/reliable competition.

    • Jean B.

      Do some research, they can’t deploy 700 MHz yet as the ecosystem for the
      C1 band doesn’t exist yet.

      You also need to work on your syntax; most of your
      comment is not worded properly.

    • Chris

      700 Mhz C1 is band 13 I do believe.
      Eastlink owns the same block and have deployed it on 7 towns NB, NFLD and Northern Ontario

    • Jean B.

      Sorry, you are right.

      C1 is being deployed by Eastlink right now. This said, they have very very few sites up and running.

    • alexb88

      mai, Videotron made it clear that they’re waiting for the final CRTC decision and pricing for wholesale roaming before expanding to the rest of the country. I’m guessing their plan is to build towers where they’ve won spectrum, fill in the gaps with wholesale roaming and limit new subscriptions to people residing within their home network. Basically what they’re doing now for the province of Quebec and Ottawa. I highly doubt they’ll let their millions of dollars in spectrum go to waste.

  • djino

    Wow. So Wind Mobile Ottawa gets shafted for any chance of a LTE Network. Looking at you -> Back to school promos… Looking for Wind alternatives… BYE FELICIA!!!!

    • Anon-e-mouse

      Sorry to see you go. Do you have access to those cheap corporate plans? Otherwise you’re going to be looking at $85/month for 6 GB data with Videotron.

    • MOUE

      How cheap are these corporate plans and what do you get with them?

    • djino

      There is no alternative at this point. There will come a point where you need to pay a bit more than to stay on a forever 3G regional Network while the rest of the planet moves up.

      But I’ll stick around until the end of the summer/early fall to see if anything happens with a Mobilicity acquisition. If that falls through, I’m out! 🙂

  • Motoroid

    WIND may be a disappointment in this auction but it maybe because they need the $ to buy Moblicity soon!

    • Karl Dexx

      Mobilicity already has a buyer, and at more than wind is offering. I think it is fair to say this wind experiment is not working. The key here is AWS, NFG.

    • alexb88

      Who is this supposed buyer?

    • Anon-e-mouse

      Karl probably means Telus……..good luck with that one! The gov’t is not going to let it happen that easily. The only acceptable offer for Mobilicity would have to be from Videotron, Eastlink, or some other non-big 3 entity.

    • Motoroid

      WIND and Videotron will have to battle it out for Moblicity.

    • Anon-e-mouse

      lol, Wind might as well hand over Mobilicity to Videotron on a silver platter because Wind doesn’t even seem to be trying (and they don’t have enough money either). They should have won the BRS spectrum if only to have leverage against Videotron.

  • nekkidtruth

    I’m a little disturbed that WIND keeps dropping the ball on the important auctions. The AWS-3 is important, but this auction and the 700Mhz auction are just as important.

    I guess only time will tell…

    • Columbo

      Blame the government, WIND just spent millions in March on the AWS-3 auction. Why on earth would the government hold another major auction just two months later? Obviously that favours the companies with the most capital.

    • Jean B.

      Looking at the results, Wind could have obtained spectrum for close to reserve price (which it also did thanks to set-aside in AWS-3 auction). If Wind is cash-strapped to the point where it can’t bid 20cents/MHz/pop, they don’t deserve to operate in this industry.

    • Columbo

      It’s well known that they’ve been in debt since they were founded. Do you know how many billions it takes to set up a wireless network? It takes a while to make that back with $35/mo plans. It’s doable, but these auctions need to be spread out further.

    • Jean B.

      So what you are saying is that Wind’s current ARPU is artificially low?

      I.C doesn’t schedule auctions that “fit” with the smaller players’ financial agenda, that’s what bank loans are for.

    • Al Chui

      Funny how people like you throw out the “it costs billions to setup a wireless network” to excuse the shortcomings of Wind. Yet you’ll argue that the others don’t have a right to earn a return on their billions worth of investment. Or even better, you’ll deny that setting up wireless networks is cheap. SMH.

    • Columbo

      When the first wireless companies were set up, they were given spectrum literally for free to help them build a national network. They spent a couple hundred million (in today’s dollars) building infrastructure and then they had the whole untouched market before them. When Wind was founded, they spent $400 million for their first bits of spectrum and had to go up against 3 massive companies that had decades to build up reserves and controlled 100% of the market. Including the cost of towers, they were already over $600 million in debt before they even started operating, through no fault of their own. So yeah, it’s fair to say they had different histories.

    • Al Chui

      Care to provide a source for your “couple of hundred million in today’s dollars”? And what about their investments in upgrading and expanding their networks since then? Do they sprinkle magical pixie dust and it all morphs into modern equipment magically?
      As for getting spectrum “literally for free”, what is the value of something in the mid 80s before cellphones even existed? As much as we may hate Rogers & Bell, back then they were pioneers that took on a huge risk, and yes the government needed to do something to incent them to take that risk.
      You also conveniently ignore the fact that the gov’t ensured that the new guys had access to install their gear on Robelus’ towers. Imagine being able to set up equipment in locations that your competition already did all the work to ensure optimal geographical placement, and taken care of the pesky little detail of leasing/purchasing said sites. Wind would still be in the planning phase if they had to negotiate each antenna site for themselves.

    • Who Needs Facts

      By your numbers, the creation of Wind would seem like a questionable business decision.

    • nekkidtruth

      So basically, no one but the government is to be held responsible for anything that happens in the industry? While I certainly agree it was too soon for another auction, it certainly isn’t the government’s responsibility to ensure the carriers have the capital to bid. WIND has to hold some of that responsibility here.

    • Columbo

      WIND was set up to fail in this auction. The money they used for the AWS-3 was already borrowed money. They needed at least a year and a half to start making some of that back.

      “WIND has to hold some of that responsibility” – yes, but to their stakeholders too. They can’t just go deeper and deeper into debt every month. They also need to find lenders. Again, having these auctions so close together set them up to fail.

    • Al Chui

      You sound like a Wind apologist (or employee). Wind knows what spectrum auctions are coming and when.

      Wind chose to concentrate on a spectrum that won’t be supported by handsets until at least 2016, instead of going light on that one and betting bigger on the one that they could implement now to fix some of their immediate needs.

      The reality is that this was fully within Wind’s control and they bet on the future, so if you think that they were wrong then blame Wind.

    • nekkidtruth

      BINGO!

    • Jean B.

      +2

    • Who Needs Facts

      The fact is though, that they could not go light on AWS-3 as, with the set asides, it was the cheapest spectrum they were likely to ever acquire.

      The fact is, in light of the roaming price caps, I seriously doubt Wind has any plans whatsoever of building it’s own network. They can pass on roaming costs to customers and still be cheaper than the incumbents.

      Welcome to the world of MVNO.

    • Al Chui

      If you’re right, then I made a smart move by ending my 4 months as a Wind customer.
      MVNO’s don’t need any spectrum so I doubt Wind will become one. As for roaming on Robelus’ networks there is problem. As things are now, it’s a hard handoff between Wind & anyone else’s network and while it is technically possible to do a soft handoff between disparate networks there is no incentive for other guys to make life easy for Wind.
      The extended roaming agreements work because they each help plug each others weak spots, so unless Wind starts to acquire spectrum on bands that are shared amongst the others this probably won’t change for the better because Wind doesn’t have anything to offer the others.

  • Karl Dexx

    You have to have money to bid, and this makes it look like wind has none! I thought they would have set aside spectrum that they can just grab for cheap. No surprise really. Wind needs to focus on fixing what they can and deal with what they can not. Fix the customer service, pathetic staff interaction and hiding behind the fine print.

    • Columbo

      They just spent a huge amount bidding on the most recent auction.

    • Sérgio Da Silva

      Huge? They were who spend less money in the last auction

  • Columbo

    So much for the CRTC really shaking things up and promoting competition!

    To those disappointed WIND didn’t spend more, they spent millions in the AWS-3 auction which was literally held this March. Obviously they haven’t had time to see a single dime return on that investment and now this auction comes up right on its heels.

    Why did the government have these 2 major auctions 2 months apart? What kind of strategy is that?

    • Jean B.

      The 56M$ they spend in the AWS-3 auction is peanuts in the spectrum
      world.

      I wonder who Wind had in their War-room to drop
      the ball so easily on this spectrum acquisition. This could well be the biggest FAIL in the last decade
      regarding international spectrum auctions.

    • nekkidtruth

      The auctions were certainly too close together, but that doesn’t excuse WIND’s abysmal decision making skills as of late. They sat out of the 700Mhz spectrum (which was their ace in the hole) after causing a huge stink about the government shunning them.

      They are tripping over themselves and it’s becoming irritating. These auctions aren’t entirely a surprise. Did this auction spring up over night? I’m sure there is a requirement to inform possible bidders of the auction months in advance?

    • Columbo

      They literally couldn’t secure any money to bid on the 700MHz. Their hands were tied. They’ve since come under new ownership and put a lot of money together for the AWS-3. Money doesn’t just come out of thin air, where should they have got even more money for 2 auctions in 2 months? Do you have a couple hundred million in the bank that you’re willing to give them with basically no assurance that you’ll see it again?

    • nekkidtruth

      Don’t be ridiculous. I already agreed they were too close together. That doesn’t excuse WIND and their piss-poor decisions as of late. They were all ready to go for the 700Mhz auction and it was THE spectrum that was going to give them their VERY MUCH NEEDED boost.

      They blew that. Regardless of the reason and at the last minute to boot. Perhaps if they weren’t so busy whining about the government, they would have been able to procure what was needed. Now they have AWS-3 (which they can’t even deploy yet) and they get to sit on their hands for all other auctions for at least the next 2 years. Poor decisions, poor management and poor timing. The government can’t be blamed for everything, every time WIND fails. I’m sorry.

    • mai

      just stay calm people and wind is the future for telecom and will surpass rogers and other carrier on the future

    • nekkidtruth

      I’m already a WIND subscriber. I don’t need your sales pitch. Now I’m a disappointed WIND subscriber because they keep making bad decisions. There is no FUTURE for WIND if they keep screwing it up.

    • mai

      i am not talking about people have wind. its the people sign up with the big 3 and they need sign with wind. help wind get better. if the whining about rogers, telus and bell plans. just sign with wind. stay calm.

    • nekkidtruth

      That has absolutely nothing to do with this conversation.

    • will

      Especially when sales reps lie about the speeds you get on their network….the increase in subscribers number and poor network will make people leave, that’s why they keep doing promotions to hold people even when their services are getting worse and worse.

    • Columbo

      You can rail on them all you want but if they don’t have the money in the bank (for obvious reasons, it takes billions of dollars to set up a network and they’re a new company with low prices), and they can’t find lenders (again for obvious reasons, they’re a high risk borrower) then there’s not TOO much they can do in this sort of environment where they’re asked to spend hundreds of millions every few months bidding with companies 100x bigger than them.

    • nekkidtruth

      The funding is only part of the puzzle Columbo. WIND is in charge of making it’s decisions. Their decisions have been to put it bluntly, dumb. Of course I’m going to “rail on them”. When they procured funding for the AWS-3, it wasn’t necessary for them to go full tilt on that auction. I will agree that there are other factors that play their parts, but to absolve WIND of any responsibility is just plain silly.

    • will

      Go public……IPO…then issue bonds…they could raise tons of money….Telus for instance issued bonds to raise money for the AWS3 auction.

    • deltatux

      You can fully blame VimpelCom for pulling the funding for WIND’s 700 MHz bid.

    • nekkidtruth

      Sure, let’s blame VimpelCom. So now that VimpelCom backed out, feel free to enlighten me on whom we should be laying blame for the poor decisions WIND has been making?

    • mai

      great comment columbo. wind said they will reach 1mil sub end the of the year and people keep sign up with wind. they will have money.

    • nekkidtruth

      Which means absolutely nothing if they don’t have the spectrum to be able to handle one million subs. You do understand that, right? The AWS-3 they acquired will certainly help with that, but there are no compatible headsets with this spectrum yet. Hence why it was a poor decision for WIND to box themselves in, AGAIN.

    • mai

      wind back out 700 auction former investor is back for the bid 700 and they have new investor back them up

    • Jean B.

      wut?

  • It is actually not a bad thing for Wind not winning this round. 2500 band is worst than AWS for indoor reception. Save some money and get ready for the 600 band auction.

    • mai

      yes 2500 band is worst than aws. don’t worry people about wind. thats good they didn’t spend on this auction and they have aw3 .

    • Jean B.

      I’d pick 2500 MHz any day before AWS-3.

      Yes the AWS-3 penetrates a little bit better
      (almost negligible), but the 2500 MHz ecosystem of devices and radios already
      exists. That on its own makes it a lot more valuable.

      So no, its not “good” Wind didn’t spend in this auction.

  • will

    The easiest way out for Wind would be buy out Mobilicity and deploy LTE on their AWS 10 MHz. Every LTE phone available would be compatible.

    • Anon-e-mouse

      I feel like Wind has given up. Videotron may be planning on buying up Mobilicity and Shaw’s AWS spectrum. They can have a network and slowly starve Wind allowing them to pick up the scraps on the cheap. Either that or Videotron will take Wind over.

    • MassDeduction

      Not every LTE phone supports LTE over AWS. Not even all the ones released in North America do, though a great many do.

  • MassDeduction

    Band 7 is awesome for phone importers like me. Most European and Asian handsets support band 7, and often that’s the only North American band they support. I bought an imported Lumia 1520 and it supported band 7 LTE (which I got at home, at work, and at 80% or so of the places I went to in my day to day life). The handset also supported HSPA over both band band 2 and 5, which are the only 3G bands that matter in Canada, so I was extremely happy with that combination and got it a *whole* lot cheaper than I could have if it had been the North or South American variant.

    • fmradio68

      And that is why I wished band 7 would have been set aside like AWS-3. There are global models that can be had for cheaper. There are many people getting cheaper phones that have band 7 instead of signing a contract.

