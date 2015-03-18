Reviews
PREVIOUS|

Samsung Galaxy S6 review

Mar 18, 2015

4:09 PM EDT

233 comments

Back in 2000, Sony released the PlayStation 2, a so-called sixth generation console that boasted 128-bit computing, its “Emotion Engine” processor running at 300Mhz. It had 32MB of RAM and, optionally, a 40GB hard drive.

At the time, the PlayStation 2 was a powerful computer, a catalyst for the modern living room revolution. It heralded games like Gran Turismo 4 and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, experiences that are considered today some of the most engrossing and well-designed pieces of entertainment ever.

Fifteen years later, smartphones possess the processing abilities to reproduce those games on touch screens, in addition to performing base actions like calls, texts, emails and social networking, all of which we take for granted.

But Moore’s Law isn’t just about shrinking die sizes and component commoditization; it’s about the availability of transformative technology in packages accessible to millions of people.

Itself in its sixth generation, the Samsung Galaxy S6 is by far the company’s best phone and, like the PS2 was at the time, a ripe conduit for the kind of experiences Android users have been waiting for. It’s not perfect — there are some infuriating design decisions within — but after the major missteps of the Galaxy S5, its successor’s foibles feel minor in comparison.

Pros

  • Beautiful, bright and accurate QHD display
  • Much improved build quality over previous Galaxy devices
  • Light and thin, with a robust frame
  • Best-in-class Cat-6 LTE network speeds
  • Superb camera speed and daylight photo quality
  • Improved low-light capabilities over previous Galaxy devices
  • Pared-back TouchWIZ experience with less bloat
  • Improved speaker
  • Wireless charging / Adaptive Fast Charging alleviates battery issues

Cons

  • Glass back is a fingerprint magnet and occasionally slippery
  • Software has some infuriatingly bad design decisions
  • Limited use for the fingerprint sensor
  • Volume buttons too high up on left side
  • Lower battery life than Galaxy S5

Note: While I’ll be tackling the Galaxy S6 edge in a separate (shorter) review, it’s important to know a few things about both products: but for the curved edges on either side of the 5.1-inch display, and a slightly larger 2,600mAh battery, the Edge is otherwise identical to its flatter counterpart.

Looking at Samsung’s quick rise, subsequent plateau and relatively recent dip in Android dominance paints a pretty bleak picture of the fickle Android market. What was once possible only at the $600-$900 price tier is now accessible for less than a third, from companies like OnePlus, Xiaomi, Huawei, ZTE and Motorola.

Pressured by Apple’s calculated dominion of the the smartphone industry’s most profitable segment, and an influx of excellent, low cost Android devices, Samsung had a choice: keep going with its massively successful, but flagging and utilitarian line of Android smartphones; or invest in design and materials, focusing on the user experience.

samsunggalaxys6s6edgereview-5681

The Galaxy S6 resembles its predecessor in many ways, but Samsung has tackled every deficiency lobbed against the series going back to the S3, which debuted in June 2012. It’s interesting to see, unlike the tick-tock iterations of the iPhone, how the Galaxy S series has morphed over the years. The Galaxy S3 debuted with what at the time was impressively forward-thinking hardware: a 4.8-inch 720p display, a Snapdragon S4 chip, 2GB of RAM and an 8MP camera.

A catalyst for smartphone growth across the industry, Samsung eventually eclipsed all other OEMs in terms of shipments, reaching 85 million in Q3 2013 after the debut of the Galaxy S4. But after two quarters of stagnancy, followed by three of worrying declines, it became apparent that despite Samsung’s vertically integrated advantages — it manufactures many of the components inside its smartphones, including the screen and battery — it needed to better position itself for the future.

samsunggalaxys6s6edgereview-5579

Few would argue that the Galaxy S4 and S5 were bad smartphones, but they suffered from feature bloat, a throw-it-and-see-what-sticks approach to smartphone design. In fact, I argued in late 2014 that the Galaxy S5 was the best boring Android smartphone out there, that it did everything reasonably well. But many consumers and analysts saw that as an inherent failing, since Samsung only controlled part of the Android stack; it struggled to differentiate itself from the hordes of other “pretty good” Android flagships.

This puts us in early 2015, when Samsung began promising big changes. We’d already seen hints of the inevitability: a metal frame in the Galaxy Alpha and, later, the Note 4; and a brand new design language, built around the curved “3D” glass of the Note Edge. But we also began hearing about a renewed focus, scaling back hardware and software features to allow the important things — speed, camera, software — to shine through.

In essence, this is the Galaxy S6. It looks like a Galaxy S5, but lighter and slimmer, with a metal frame, glass back and significant usability improvements.

samsunggalaxys6s6edgereview-5574

Specs

  • Android 5.0.2
  • 5.1-inch 2560 x 1440 pixel Super AMOLED display
  • 4 x 2.1Ghz Cortex-A57 cores / 4 x 1.5Ghz Cortex-A53 cores, Exynos 7420 SoC w/ Mali-T760 GPU
  • 3GB DDR4 RAM / 32-128GB internal storage
  • 16MP rear Sony IMX240 sensor w/ F1.9 lens, Optical Image Stabilization
  • 5MP front camera
  • UHD 4K @ 30fps, 1080p @ 60fps, 720p @ 120fps video capture
  • LTE (Band 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 12, 13, 17, 20), HSPA (Band 1, Band 2, Band 5)
  • 2,550mAh non-removable battery
  • 143.4 x 70.5 x 6.8mm
  • 138 grams

We’ll tackle the S6 edge separately, but both it and the S6 proper look monumentally and feel indescribably better than the S5. Gone is the slimy plastic and fake chrome edges of previous Galaxys, replaced with simple, high-quality materials. Though the rear glass collects fingerprints like a mirror, its separation from the finish beneath reveals a changeling colour palette that shimmers and warps in shifting light. What looks black morphs to a pleasing and playful shade of blue when exposed to sunlight. It’s actually quite beautiful.

The metal frame curves to meet the front and rear glass, with the white plastic antenna lines the only break in an otherwise clean facade. At 6.8mm, the Galaxy S6 is thinner than the iPhone 6, and as solid as the HTC One M8. It’s a clean break, both in design and structure, from anything the company has made before, though its bottom frame bears more than a passing resemblance to Apple’s latest. While it could be argued that there are only so many ways to drill speaker holes into anodized aluminum, the cynic in me doubts the results were coincidental.

samsunggalaxys6s6edgereview-5569

With such a slim device, last year’s moderate camera bulge has transformed into a stately bump. Samsung wisely opted to maintain a lithe but interrupted silhouette rather than risk camera quality with a slimmer, less capable sensor, but there’s no question the next few years will see more than a few injured camera lenses returned to stores.

Samsung has never struggled to showcase its display technology, but the Galaxy S6’s Super AMOLED display contrives to remind us that OLED can compete with LCD in nearly every way. One needn’t sacrifice colour reproduction, brightness and viewing angles for deeper blacks, and while the 2560×1440 pixel panel uses a Diamond pixel array, the individual pixels are far too small to differentiate. When the 4.8-inch Galaxy S3 pushed the industry to 720p, it seemed improbable that displays four times the resolution would be the norm only three years later.

samsunggalaxys6s6edgereview-5616

Resolution aside, it’s just a beautiful screen. Like the Galaxy S5, one can adjust colour behaviour using four predefined Screen Modes, Adaptive, Cinema, Photo, and Basic, but the default setting lends the palette a pop while avoiding extreme over-saturation. Selecting Photo or Basic mutes the vibrancy adds a warmer yellows and reds to the AMOLED’s typical blue-biased tendencies, but few will be disappointed with the gamut here. According to DisplayMate, an independent screen analysis website, the S6 reaches 101% of the standard RGB palette, a watermark for an OLED screen.

There are two criticisms lobbed against high-resolution mobile displays like this: they’re implemented more for the spec sheet than the benefit of the consumer — humans typically can’t resolve detail above 400 pixels per inch — and they put additional strain on battery-sensitive graphics processors. Apple took four years to move its flagship above what is considers Retina resolution, 326ppi, but Android manufacturers have been warring with one another for years over that spec.

samsunggalaxys6s6edgereview-5606

Most 2015 flagships will ship with Qualcomm’s 64-bit Snapdragon 810 chip, but Samsung has used allegations of its overheating — despite protests from LG and others — to replace Qualcomm with its own silicon. The S6 runs a homegrown solution called the Exynos 7420 which, while purporting to be schematically similar, runs cooler and more efficiently, due in no small part to the more compact 14nm manufacturing process. Though they run at similar clock speeds, Samsung’s chip is physically smaller, and outputs less heat than Qualcomm’s.

It also replaces Qualcomm’s Adreno 430 GPU with ARM’s own Mali-T760, a proven performer, and knocks Qualcomm’s widely-used baseband solution to the curb in favour of its own Category 6-compatible Shannon modem.

This is about as close as Samsung has come to controlling its entire hardware stack, and it’s the first North American device the company has shipped since the Note 2 that leaves Qualcomm behind. Much was made about this reversal, but performance is paramount, and the S6 does not disappoint.

galaxys6benchmarks

Subjectively, it’s difficult to quantify the sub-millisecond improvements in responsiveness from one generation to another — the Galaxy S3 still runs most apps relatively well, for example — but the Galaxy S6 truly feels like a step in the right direction for Android. Combined with Android 5.0’s new ART runtime and Samsung’s homegrown UFS 2.0 storage solution, the S6 is not only the fastest Android device I’ve ever tested, but the first in which I haven’t noticed anything resembling slowdown. From the sub-second opening of the camera app to the way (well-coded) apps scroll, the S6 achieves what Android has been striving for years towards: utter smoothness.

Benchmarking the beast, a 15-20% delta separates the Exynos 7420 from the Snapdragon 810 in some CPU tests, but the cores are cut from the same cloth, and don’t differ much in synthetic results. More 3D-biased benchmarks skew to the Adreno 430, and for some reason the Galaxy S6 suffers in browser-based benchmarks like Sunspider and Browsermark.

samsunggalaxys6s6edgereview-5576

Camera speed plays a role in making the S6 feel like a big step up from the S5, which was already fast, but quality, especially low-light photographs, separate it from most other Android devices.

Read any review of the Galaxy S5 and the refrain was uniformly thus: Great camera quality, really fast, but low-light results disappoint. This time, the addition of a wider F1.9 lens combines with optical image stabilization to achieve good results, anywhere. There are some caveats, especially when compared to the industry-leading image signal processing of the iPhone 6: white balance is not always correct, and there’s a fair amount of digital grain, owing to the small pixels of the 16MP sensor.

It can’t be overstated how much I enjoyed using the camera on the Galaxy S6. In a market where phones are differentiated by millisecond benchmarks and number of pixels, the camera continues to be the single physical (and optical) roadblock to success for many manufacturers. This time, Samsung understood its major limiting factor, the 16MP Sony IMX240 sensor, and compensated with a much more light-friendly lens.

samsunggalaxys6s6edgereview-5597

The essence of a good smartphone camera experience is broken down as: Can I open the camera quickly (yes) and take an excellent shot on Auto nearly 100% of the time (yes). And, if I want to take things a bit further, are there manual settings that allow for more granular controls (yes, mostly) that allow me to take even better photos (often, but not always).

The Galaxy S6 takes superior photos to most Android phones, and often shows up the iPhone 6, especially when it comes to spatial detail. In daylight shots, the iPhone 6 has more accurate tones, and generally less grain, but the GS6 wipes the floor with it in autofocus speed and overall resolution. The Galaxy even boasts a remarkable autofocus tracking system that, with subjects moving at moderate speed, manages to keep them in focus.

20150317_202827

In low light, things begin to get a bit more tricky. The iPhone 6 Plus, which also has optical image stabilization, combines oversampling and slower shutter speeds to bring in as much light as possible while minimizing grain. As a result, the average low-light shot on the iPhone 6 Plus has a shutter speed of 1/4 (one fourth of a second) and an ISO of between 100 and 1600 depending on how much light is available.

The Galaxy S6, on the other hand, uses a more modest form of oversampling, which activates automatically as a Night Mode setting. Like previous Samsung flagships, low-light shots obscure EXIF data, likely because they’re composites of more than one exposure.

To get over this, I had to turn to Manual Camera to manually set the shutter speed and sensitivity to attempt to match the iPhone 6 Plus, but the Galaxy S6 won’t go below 1/10. Multiple tests show that the iPhone 6 Plus is still a better low-light shooter, likely for two reasons: its 8MP sensor has larger individual pixels; and its image signal processor is superior. In scenes with limited light, for example, the iPhone almost always has less grain and more accurate white balance.

The opposite is true for shots taken in natural light: neither the iPhone 6 or 6 Plus can keep up with the Galaxy S6’s faster lens and superior spatial resolution.

Samsung has also pared back the built-in camera features, opting instead to prompt the download of additional experiences like Virtual Shot and Sport Shot. There’s also a new Pro mode which, while lacking the ability to manually select shutter speed, provides granular control over White Balance, ISO (light sensitivity), exposure and, new to Samsung, focus. Part of these improvements come from the implementation of Google’s new Camera2 API, which was developed for Android 5.0, but part of it is a realization that with great resolution comes the responsibility of using it. Many smartphone users rely on their devices for 100% of their photography, and rarely has a smartphone camera been so capable.

Users looking for a more full-featured camera experience can download Manual Camera, an app that opens up all of Camera2 API’s features, including shutter speed. While I tested the app only briefly, and several bugs still exist, it worked like a charm.

20150318_113420

The Galaxy S6 has a pretty remarkable lens. To some, including me, the ability to achieve true depth of field potential is worth the price of admission alone, as the F1.9 optics allow for the kind of authentic bokeh typically limited to sharp prime DSLR lenses.

20150318_193208

But because the device has a fixed aperture, and most users won’t want to mess with the manual controls to set focus to “infinity”, some GS6 buyers may be unhappy with just how severe the depth of field is.

IMG_20150318_085645

I had an enormous amount of fun playing with the camera’s macro abilities; its minimum distance is formidable and, combined with 16 megapixels of resolution, makes for a consummate stand-in for a dedicated macro lens.

There’s also the added bonus of being able to access the Galaxy S6’s camera from any app, any time, using the new system-wide double-tap-home-button gesture. Samsung wisely replaced the old S Voice shortcut, a service that few used, and it’s quickly become one of my favourite new features. Entering the camera app takes under a second from a cold start — just booted, without no previous openings — but that time drops when the camera app has been cached in RAM.

It’s a simple, extraordinarily useful tool that, combined with the S6’s exemplary focus and shutter speeds, improves the entire experience.

samsunggalaxys6s6edgereview-5601

Like its predecessor, Samsung has implemented 4K video capture at 30fps, but still limits individual clips to five minutes. Quality is markedly improved, thanks to more deft processing, but the company can’t quite match Apple’s slow motion capture: 720p video still maxes at 120fps.

Video quality is very good, with smoother panning than the Note 4, Samsung’s first device outfitted with optical image stabilization. Because the two devices use the same sensor, it’s likely that Samsung has upgraded the OIS module inside the phone, though it’s clear from the more sensible transitions between light and dark areas the ISP received a substantial upgrade, too.

Samsung is perpetuating a trend in the industry of distributing sensors in 16:9 ratio, which means 4:3 photos are cropped down to 12MP. HTC began this trend with the One M7, but the last few Galaxys have followed suit, likely owing to the proliferation of widescreen video sharing. But not every photo needs to be epic, and there’s a reason sensors have maintained a 4:3 or 3:2 aspect ratio in traditional digital cameras.

samsunggalaxys6s6edgereview-5604

TouchWIZ is dead; long live TouchWIZ. That’s the impression one gets from perusing Samsung’s vaguely-refreshed UI on the S6. Lighter, simpler and more user friendly, Samsung’s design language benefits from Google’s more adroit Material Design guidelines, which show themselves in the dialler, messenger and many other first-party experiences.

s6ui3

It’s in the launcher, though, where things start to fall apart. Samsung has bifurcated its home screen and app drawer into two separate and opposing areas, marking none as useful and confusing users in the process.

Traditionally, the app drawer is exactly that: a place to obtain icons for placement on one of many home screens. But for some reason, this new version forgoes any kind of sorting, opting to place apps in the drawer in the order they were downloaded. While other OEMs default to this view — Sony and HTC come to mind — it’s possible to later sort alphabetically, which makes more sense when your priority is finding an app and putting it into a folder on the home screen. Here, your only choice is to manually rearrange your icons inside the app drawer, which doesn’t align with the way Android has heretofore worked.

samsunggalaxys6s6edgereview-5614

It’s clear that Samsung has been inspired by iOS here, but instead of doing away with the app drawer entirely, you have a hybrid system that appeases few.

s6ui8

Things are better elsewhere in the launcher, though. It’s now possible to create folders by dragging an icon on top of another (why did this take so long?) and the default clock widget actually looks like something you’d be happy to look at every few minutes.

Samsung is still working with Flipboard for its Briefing product, which has thoroughly improved in accordance with the app itself. Unlike HTC’s BlinkFeed, which I generally avoid due to its standalone nature, that I already use Flipboard’s excellent Android app makes it easy to scroll over and catch up on the latest local news from outlets like The Globe & Mail, CBC, The Verge and others.

samsunggalaxys6s6edgereview-5564

But Samsung still struggles tremendously with design. Elements of the phone’s UI stick out like anachronistic sore thumbs. For example, several app icons have not undergone changes in accordance with the rest of the interface, so Phone or Messages still look like they’re straight out of 2012. Folders still have an arbitrary label limit of 11 characters per line, so the word ‘Productivity’ falls onto two. And while some apps have received the pixel-level TLC they deserve, others like Music have been neglected.

Unlike in the past, there are far more examples of where Samsung has improved than regressed. Every first party app, but for the one I mentioned, has been given the Material Redesign treatment, with Floating Action Buttons (FABs) galore. Clean and light, most apps retain a certain Samsung-ness without alienating users from Google’s overall design intentions, but there’s one last egregious change that should never have been approved: Samsung has changed all the three-dot menu buttons with the word ‘More’, another nod to iOS that does not translate to Android.

samsunggalaxys6s6edgereview-5642

Samsung also does consumers a service by letting alone many of Lollipop’s most useful elements. Lock screen notifications are in tact, and they work well with the new touch-based fingerprint sensor, as does the ability to pin apps to prevent others from tampering.

Similarly, features like Smart Lock, which allow the pairing of a phone to Bluetooth accessories or predetermined locations to temporarily bypass the lock screen, also integrates nicely with the fingerprint sensor.

Lollipop also brought new developer tools, making it easier for designers to build beautiful and functional Android apps. Samsung may have hired some better designers, but its smartphones, as are all Android handsets, are benefiting from a richer selection of third-party apps.

The takeaway from Samsung’s reevaluation of its software priorities is the presence of more practically useful features and far fewer that users will look at once and ignore thereafter. Gone are the various Hubs, and the hovering — Air View, Air Gesture, Air Scroll — but remaining are the genuinely helpful tools, like Direct Call and Palm Swipe to Capture Screenshot. The company claimed that it spent months with real customers (imagine that!) gathering data on how people used its smartphones, and the restraint shows.

While the base Galaxy S6 model comes with 32GB of internal storage, up from 16GB on the S5, Samsung has maintained a relatively low bloatware count on the device. There are some strange pre-installs, like WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger, which can only be disabled but not removed, but the worst offenders are the three Microsoft-branded apps — OneNote, OneDrive and Skype — that, while individually fine, are of little use to those entrenched in the Google ecosystem.

samsunggalaxys6s6edgereview-5663

That decision to bump the base model to 32GB and forgo the microSD is likely going to have more lasting repercussions than the other big change, the removable battery. Expandable storage has long been a rallying cry of the Android Enthusiast, with LG and HTC recently adding it back to their flagships to drum up support from that vocal minority. But expandable storage creates complexities around Android as a platform, and within Android as an experience, that Samsung is trying to avoid with its renewed Galaxy. This is the Galaxy for the iPhone lover, as Samsung has seemingly exhausted its caché from within.

Of course, the removal of microSD was also due to the decision to increase speed through a new flash memory standard called UFS 2.0, which runs the same underlying technology as the solid state drive inside a laptop or recent desktop. In our testing, the Galaxy S6 had the fastest storage benchmarks across Android, often twice as fast as some year-old flagships. This translates to faster install times and file transfers, while decreasing the time apps take to locate and activate local data. As with what happened when solid state drives began replacing physical ones in desktops and laptops, UFS-type storage brings the speed of a smartphone’s internal storage closer to that of the RAM, which in the Galaxy S6 has also been bumped to DDR4.

s6ui6

All this extra speed does marginally impact battery life, but the main takeaway here is that Samsung is hoping for frequent top-ups rather than all-day performance. The 2,550mAh battery is locked inside the chassis which, while ensuring a slimmer profile, relegates users to recharging a single cell for the phone’s duration.

Thankfully, Samsung has employed two new technologies to make charging easier and faster: Adaptive Fast Charging, which employs a higher-voltage adapter to boost charging speeds by up to 75%; and wireless charging, which makes it easier to top up in more places.

samsunggalaxys6s6edgereview-5694

The Galaxy S6 isn’t the first device to employ AFC, but it is the first to combine Fast Charging and dual-standard wireless charging in the same chassis. The latter works with any Qi or PMA pad, achieving nearly 100% compatibility with today’s consumer and commercial charging stations. Companies like Starbucks, Second Cup, McDonald’s and Tim Horton’s are all experimenting with in-store wireless charging stations, and an increasing number of third-party manufacturers, from Tylt to Microsoft, are distributing consumer product at low costs. Even Ikea is getting into wireless charging.

Of course, you can’t use your phone while it’s charging, which negates some of the usefulness, but the Galaxy S6 shouldn’t need to be topped up for more than a few minutes during the day to keep it going. I recorded slightly poorer results in our battery tests compared to last year’s S5, owing to a cell 10% smaller in the current model, but in regular daily use I didn’t once reach zero before 10pm.

samsunggalaxys6s6edgereview-5619

Much of the concern around the S6’s smaller cell doesn’t take into account its impressively forgiving 14nm system-on-a-chip, which is between 20 and 30 percent more efficient than Qualcomm’s 20nm-based Snapdragon 810, but the main source of power consumption improvement is in the display, which despite being nearly double the resolution of the S5 draws 20% less power.

The immediate outrage over a non-removable battery will hopefully be drowned out by the many ways in which the Galaxy S6 is more consumer-friendly than its predecessor, especially when one considers the S5 placed a tab over its microUSB port to prevent water ingress. Are people going to miss the Galaxy S5’s water resistance? It was prominently advertised during the first months of its lifespan, but Samsung likely made the right compromise between aesthetics and function.

On the cellular side, Samsung has undertaken to use its homegrown baseband chip, another first for the company, and on Canadian carriers the results are nothing short of spectacular.

s6ui7

Rogers and Bell (and TELUS, through its spectrum sharing with Bell) switched on LTE-Advanced networks in the months and weeks running up to the Galaxy S6’s release, and using carrier aggregation achieve theoretical speeds close to 200Mbps.

Samsung wisely only connects to the second carrier channel when the downlink is saturated, usually during a file download, but users can immediately see the benefits of multi-channel connectivity by virtue of the fact that signals are uniformly stronger in most parts of the city. I tested all three networks in Markham, downtown Toronto, and Oakville, and experienced various implementations of carrier aggregation depending on the carrier.

<technical jargon>

Rogers typically used Band 7 (2600Mhz) as a main carrier, relying on Band 4 (AWS) with CA active. Bell and TELUS, which share a network, rely on AWS as a primary carrier, with Band 2 (850Mhz) for secondary aggregation. According to Bell’s head of network technology, Bruce Rodin, the company has refarmed some of its Band 2 network, which traditionally carried HSPA+ traffic, for the purposes of LTE.

Category 6 LTE carriers a theoretical speed limit of 300Mbps, but that’s using 2x20Mhz channels. Neither Rogers nor Bell uses that much spectrum when employing carrier aggregation: Rogers uses 20Mhz of Band 7 and 10Mhz of Band 4; Bell/TELUS use 15Mhz of Band 4 and 10Mhz of Band 2.

</technical jargon>

samsunggalaxys6s6edgereview-5608

The last bit of good news is that Samsung has finally fixed up its fingerprint sensor. While the sensor’s purpose is limited to unlocking the phone and making purchases in Samsung’s tiny app store, it now works the same way as Apple’s Touch ID, by placing rather than swiping a finger on the home button.

With support for up to four fingers (one fewer than Touch ID), Samsung now has the same biometric capabilities as Apple, but it’s incumbent on the company to partner with developers to implement support in their apps. The fingerprint does stand in for anywhere one would enter a pin or security pattern, but one of Apple’s best decisions in recent years was to open up its Touch ID API to developers. With the Galaxy S6, Samsung finally has the hardware; now it needs the developer support to make biometrics more than just a passing fancy. Considering the U.S. and South Korea are the first markets to benefit from Samsung Pay, the company’s in-store payment solution, by the time it comes to Canada we’re hoping there’s an API to go with it.

galaxys6password

In its Browser app, Samsung teases the future of its biometric authentication potential. Like many browsers, it can store credentials like usernames and passwords, but Samsung taps into its fingerprint sensor to recall that data, similar to the way LastPass or 1Password integrates into desktop browsers.

Elsewhere, Samsung’s rear heart rate monitor and pulse oximeter appear to be identical to that of the S5 and Note 4, but the company has added the ability to place one’s finger over it to activate the 5MP selfie cam. While the front-facing camera rarely gets much attention, Samsung has done a fine job with it here. It won’t win any awards for speed or clarity, but its Wide-angle Selfie mode will likely appease next year’s Oscars host.

galaxys6iphone6-48

Visuals are all well and good, but how does the phone sound? With the elimination of a removable battery cover, Samsung relocated the mono speaker to the S6’s bottom frame. The quality is marginally improved over the S5, which had a rear-facing port, but when compared to the identically-placed mono speaker of the iPhone 6 the S6 was louder but muddier. Both devices lack bass, but there’s a crispness to the iPhone’s mids and highs that the Galaxy lacks.

I tested call quality on Rogers, TELUS and Bell, with all three networks sounding crisp and clear over the embedded headpiece and through Bluetooth, which retained a strong connection to anything it was connected.

TL;DR

When the Galaxy S6 is released on April 10th, many Canadians approaching the end of their three-year contracts will have a big decision to make: stay with Android, or switch to iPhone. Despite its modest declines over the past year, Samsung reportedly shares with Apple the top spot in Canadian smartphone mind- and market share. To many, the choice when buying a new smartphone is a two-horse race.

Samsung has an immediate advantage over Apple in that the Galaxy S6 is considerably cheaper than the entry-level iPhone 6, especially when one factors in the amount of available storage.

When one takes all of the Galaxy S6’s disparate features into account, it’s the first truly exciting smartphone of 2015, even if many of them are iterative improvements, or outright thefts from other devices.

It wasn’t the aluminum frame or high-resolution screen that sold me on the S6, but the camera, which has been a thorn in Android’s side for years now. Samsung has made a great smartphone, irrespective of platform: It just happens that Android is now at the point where it is both powerful and simple, beautiful and developer-friendly.

If this is the future of Samsung, I’m happy to stick around.

Related Articles

Features

Apr 13, 2017

2:16 PM EDT

The LG V20, six months later

News

Jan 19, 2017

2:49 PM EDT

Galaxy S6 and Note 5 to receive Android N in the first half of 2017, says Samsung

News

May 19, 2015

5:02 PM EDT

Samsung Galaxy S6 and S6 edge receive small software update, still Android 5.0.2

News

Jun 22, 2016

11:42 AM EDT

Bell Galaxy S6 update to Android 6.0.1 now available

Comments

  • Max Fireman

    Great review. You can’t really grasp the feeling of the phone until you play with one in person. I did today and it was glorious. Felt amazing and it was blazing fast. Excited to grab one in the near future.

    • Maxim∑

      yeah you can, just hold a Nexus 4.

    • OF

      Can’t tell if serious…

    • Max Fireman

      You living in 2009?

    • Maxim∑

      Nexus 4 came out in 2009? That’s new

    • Guest

      So why did u remove ur self from the comment above? Lol

    • BioFanatic

      Dude, don’t bring this petty attitude to Mobile Syrup, especially to a review article that doesn’t affect you as an Apple user. Trolling comments ruin it for everyone. Let’s all act like adults here… you’re more than welcome to contribute, but leave your trolling comments back at The Verge (Yes, you have a bad enough reputation from there that I recognize you).

    • The Dude

      No, that would be blackberry.

    • Dimitri

      Nexus 4 and the S6 are two different devices. Not the same.

    • Scott

      I plan on upgrading from the former to the later.

    • Dimitri

      Thats good. I used all the S devices & the Nexus devices so next device will be the S6 edge

  • That camera makes me so jealous

    • Kieser Sozay

      I want that camera right meow.

    • Charly

      LOL! mice one 😛

  • bostonphoneguy

    Wouldn’t a better comparison for the camera be the 6 Plus, as both it and the S6 have OIS?

    • andy c

      factoring screen size and price the iphone6 is the better comparison

    • Ben

      The eventual Note 5 would probably be the better comparison to the 6+

    • bostonphoneguy

      Well, if dealing in hypotheticals, then the 6S could be the better comparison.

  • JB

    It’s pretty obvious to the non apple fanboy that samsung has made the best camera on mobile here.

    Jaw dropping quality.

    • Kieser Sozay

      More like pants dropping quality.

    • Waqqas Khokhar

      Except for low-light. I still contend my Nokia Lumia 920 takes the best low-light still shots known to man (taken from a smartphone, that is).

  • OF

    I charge my G2 almost every night, so maybe this battery isn’t too bad. But that price for the 128gb though….

    • Walter

      I am the same with my N5. As long as I can get 14 – 16 hours between charges then I’ll be happy.

    • sggodsell

      Remember this is the fastest storage ever used in any mobile device UFS 2.0 storage. Not to mention it uses 50% less energy compared to older style flash storage drives.

  • d a

    There’s no such thing as “relatively low bloatware count” if there’s 1 it’s an infected phone. Samsung show less and less respect for it’s customers with every phone release thanks to bloatware/spyware on their phones.

    • youretard

      hurr

    • d a

      The only thing more vile than an Apple fanboy is a Samsung fanboy. One only has to click on your name to see ALL your posts are in defense of Samsung. You’re either a pathetic fanboy or a shill. Either way, you’re vile.

    • The Dude

      Durr.

    • BioFanatic

      That’s quite the stretch, comparing a few apps to AIDS. Tone down the Jenny McCarthy level of science, bud.
      Samsung show less and less respect? It’s less bloat that previous phones, so by your definition, it’s more respect. Also, do you understand why there is bloat on phones, laptops, etc? Those companies pay, and that helps subsidize the cost of the device. I already have almost all of those apps installed anyway, so it’s not a big deal.

      Lastly, this isn’t exclusively a Samsung problem. Lots of manufacturers of many devices include pre-installed trials or programs. Heck, If you want to argue that Samsung won’t let you uninstall apps, look no further than Apple. The recent update forces an Apple Watch app on the phone, and the Watch isn’t even on sale yet. You cannot delete the app, so you must add it to your “Apple Junk” folder, where it will hang out with the other Apple apps that you’re forced to keep on the device.

      TL;DR You’re exaggerating this issue, and Samsung is not alone, even Apple has preinstalled apps that can’t be removed.

    • d a

      You lemmings are all the same until it affects you directly. However, you’re right, Samsung phones are more like herpes than aids as the Samsung phone, like Herpes probably won’t kill you. You said it, YOU already install those apps so it doesn’t bother you so F everyone else right? Well I’m not into all those fairy apps like facebook and whatsapp and whatever else they want to put on my phone. I disabled 19 Samsung preinstalled bloatware/virus apps and would have disabled more but Samsung won’t let me disable some. Like Evernote. Now, YOU being smarter than Jenny McCarthy, whomever she is, knows why they won’t let you disable the app. Evernote is obviously loading at startup and TRACKING MY INFO. So a genius like you is now saying, so why did you buy the phone? Well unfortunately there’s no law that requires filth companies to disclose the bloat/virus third party apps. So you’re screwed, it’s not like it’s written on the box. In South Korea they were talking about banning companies from adding bloatware because it was getting so bad but I guess that didn’t happen or it’s ok to do it to everyone except South Koreans. Now on to apple, I don’t own apple but from what I’m told they don’t force third party malware on your phone like Samsung, the iwatch software is relevant to their hardware. There’s nothing wrong with that, just like there’s nothing wrong with Samsung providing an app for the ir remote. So your brilliant logic is Samsung isn’t alone so it’s ok? Just brilliant.

    • BioFanatic

      I guess we’ll have to agree to disagree.

    • thomas nguyen

      I think he was just making a comparison, or showing that even a single bloatware contribute to having too much bloatware. IE. anything > 0 is too much. Which I actually agree, but by using Aids, it is a very bad usage of the real situation in the world.

    • Kieser Sozay

      I’m trying to figure out what led up to your decision to post this. Hmm…. I’ll have to look at it it from your perspective……..”duh-huh. I make potty today and wipey my behiney. Me go post on mobilesyrup now about bloatware. Bloatware the devil……” Pfffffttttttttt!!!!!!

    • d a

      That’s so funny, and just as well you say that from behind the safety of your keyboard. Oh I just noticed your avatar, I understand your affliction now. Was it inbreeding?

    • Kieser Sozay

      Dude, quit following me around and posting on all my $hit. It makes you a stalker or a f@ggot stalker, which is it. Serious, go phuk yourself and stalker troll someone else queerdo.

    • The Dude

      I agree and support this post. The guy is a bit of a whackoff.

    • Kieser Sozay

      Thanks. The Dude abides!

    • d a

      Maybe you two should get a room…this trolling thing is fun. You actually can post without thinking. I can see why you and your boyfriend do it.

    • d a

      You started it punk, now you want to make rules? You want to troll then learn to live with it.

    • Kieser Sozay

      No it was not inbreeding. It was due to the fact that we have the same mother. d a ? is that you? after all these years? Come give your big brother a big hug and say hi to mom for me.

    • The Dude

      Dude, your retarded. Plain and simple. Just leave it at that.

    • d a

      Aren’t you the spell checking grammer donkey? Don’t you mean you’re? Not “your”? Amazing you want to troll around correcting grammer and then write your when it should be you’re. How’s being the the recipient of a trolls rath feel dummy? Having fun?

    • The Dude

      It’s grammAr, not grammer – for the third time now tool…

    • thereasoner

      Just read a comparison review of the Galaxy S6 vs the iPhone 6 on Forbes and I was surprised to see how much bloat was taken out of Samsung phones this year and in comparison how much Apple has added over the years . Apple just recently added 2 (one hidden) for the Apple watch that no one owns yet and it does nothing but acts as an advertisement currently, playing video of the Apple watch . The reviewer counted 20 different pre- installed bloatware on the iPhone now and figured that Apple may actually out do Samsung in bloatware for the first time ever!
      Wow, how times have changed, lol. There may be no such thing as a smartphone with out some pre-installed and impossible to remove manufacturer added bloat/apps.

    • Dimitri

      I was actually reading this, this morning on Forbes. A lot of changes for the S6 vs the 6 Plus or 6. Samsung toned down the bloatware but Apple was hiding and adding more bloatware.

    • barrist

      There are some annoying apps that Apple pre-installs (passbook, apple watch, newstand) but i put those in a different category than Samsung pre-installing undeletable third party apps like Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp and all the MS apps. At least the Apple ones are Apple apps; and in the 20 “bloatware” apps on iPhones he includes things like Camera, Photos, Messages(!), Contacts, Appstore, Calendar.. some of the basic functionality apps that most people probably wouldn’t think as “bloatware”. In that list were also apps that are also arguably common “system” apps like Maps, Notes, and Weather.

    • d a

      If you did the same with Samsung you’d be over 50 I’m sure.

    • d a

      Sad to know.

    • d a

      Not that I’m calling you a liar but where is it in that article that you read that the iphone has 20 different bloatware. I can’t find it. I know the Samsung Galaxy note 4 does as I’ve disable at least 20 and there’s more I wish I could disable.

    • thereasoner

      I don’t have a link but the article is titled ;
      “iPhone 6 vs Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 edge: Samsung Gatecrashes Apple ”
      The writers name;
      Gordon Kelly
      If, like me, you viewed the article on a tablet then you have to click through some 4 or so pages I think for the complete article. I’m viewing it right now on my phone while I write this on my tablet and for that you’ll need to scroll down to the section that’s titled ;
      “Software – Apple’s bloat, Samsung’s diet”

      Basically the writer lists some examples of pre-installed apps(bloat) be they proprietary or 3rd party and apparently Samsung is only pre-loading “S voice” and “S Health” to the phone from it’s stock of Samsung apps. All the other Samsung apps that were previously loaded on older devices are still made available for download in Samsungs app store(the way it should imo) but they are no longer pre-installed which, for Samsung, is a huge departure from what they used to do.

      There are of course Google’s standard apps installed as is found on all Android phones and it was reported that Samsung entered into a licensing agreement with Microsoft that has 3 of their apps installed (OneDrive, One Note, Skype). WhatsApp and Facebook are there as well but otherwise this is a very clean phone compared to what Samsung used to offer. The writer mentions the growing number of Apples pre-installed apps and comments on the “mandatory” apps associated with the Apple watch. He also listed 20 “non-removeable” Apple apps. He mentioned that despite Apple being known for “it’s lack of bloatware – actually finds itself increasingly in the role of the villain” and how “Samsung may provide a leaner software experience than Apple” now.

      You should have no problem in finding the article if you Google it. Maybe you were looking at a different one before or if you were reading it, didn’t realize that the article was 4 or more pages long.

    • d a

      ok thanks I’ll look again with the help of your clues.

    • Kieser Sozay

      Not only that, but it just was released today that the S6 will also allow you to uninstall all the other pre-loaded Google/Microsoft apps like YouTube, the 3 MS apps you mention, Google+, Gmail, etc. Kind of makes Apple look like the King of Bloatware now. I don’t think “d a” is going to know what to do with himself now. You just took away the only thing he posts about in every forum he posts in. I guess he will just make stuff up now since he can’t accept that the S6 blows the iPhoney 6 out of the water.

    • Nadefrenzy

      Go get a Nexus 6 then, and enjoy them beefy bezels circa 2012.

  • Crazyman

    ksjdfsKADuhfskjhsKJFHj …. why is the battery not removable D: D: D: D: , what if i want a 2,600mAh Battery, but my oh my i still want it

    • Kieser Sozay

      Google it, you can remove the battery. You just void the warranty and need about 20 minutes to do it.

    • d a

      because Samsung has lost the script, or maybe they’re starting to believe that Apple knows something they don’t.

    • Kieser Sozay

      The only thing Crapple knows how to do is suck and fail. Good luck with your bendable, bloatwared, out gunned iTurd 6. Now bugger off and go back to browsin g@y p0rn in your mom’s basement. There are adults here trying to talk.

    • d a

      Is your mouth open like that because of all the skull f.ching you’ve gotten?

    • Kieser Sozay

      I can’t believe you are making fun of retarded people. Not too mention that filthy and offensive language you are using. I am completely offended by your language and content. You are a monster.Your mother would be ashamed that she ever got rapped by her uncle with Downs Syndrome and had you.

  • Ryan

    When the iPhone 6+ came out, people made a fuss over the protruding camera. Now that this S6 has been revealed to have the same module sticking out but even farther, no one is talking about it. Just an example of people over-reacting? I’m surprised it didn’t get at least a passing remark in this review..

    • Ben

      It could also be because we are now used to a protruding camera in the race for a slimmer phone.

    • ShaBi

      Because Samsung has always had a protruding camera and not Apple. And because haters will find a way to hate.

    • BioFanatic

      Agreed, my Galaxy S3 has a protruding camera, this isn’t new to Samsung.

    • Kieser Sozay

      My girlfriend loves protrusions. So its all good.

    • d a

      Girlfriend? LOL, Who are you kidding numbnuts.

    • Kieser Sozay

      Doooosh! there he is, Dooooosh!, there he is.

    • d a

      and you stutter? so sad

    • Mo Dabbas

      lol…. good one

    • Kieser Sozay

      Yeah hilarious. Way to go, encouraging the sophomoric troll and his cliche troll remarks. This sh1t for brains is probably whacking it to g@y midget porn right now thinking of you.

    • Mo Dabbas

      I would say because it’s the first time apple camera protruded out of the phone. while with samsung the camera has been sticking out since the S2.

    • George Bradford

      Did you read the review?

      “With such a slim device, last year’s moderate camera bulge has transformed into a stately bump. Samsung wisely opted to maintain a lithe but interrupted silhouette rather than risk camera quality with a slimmer, less capable sensor, but there’s no question the next few years will see more than a few injured camera lenses returned to stores.”

    • bostonphoneguy

      I’d rather a slightly thicker phone to get a larger battery.

    • kahiri78

      Couldn’ agree more!

    • kahiri78

      True. All fansung kept silent about this but making noise when iphone 6/6+ made the camera potrudes

    • KiwiBri

      becauase the majority of people put a case on their slim phones and make them thick

  • craig0r

    I’d be tempted to get the S6 if it weren’t for this glaring point right from the get-go: “Software has some infuriatingly bad design decisions.” Samsung also hits a point with their older devices at which they appear to just update to say they updated, not caring if performance takes a hit. “Look, we updated the Note 8.0 to 4.4! We’re competitive!” Meanwhile, my Note 8.0 is laggier than it was with 4.1.2, and the battery dies faster. I’ve heard this with other Samsung devices as well. Meanwhile, anytime my HTC devices have been updated, they seem to improve.

    If only there were some way to get HTC’s updates on this Samsung hardware, because damn that phone’s beautiful.

    • BioFanatic

      Step One: Install different launcher. Problem mostly solved, albeit, not 100%.

      If we’re doing the anecdotal evidence thing, my GS3 still flies with Nova Prime launcher. It was starting to lag a bit last summer, so I did a complete reset and it’s been flying since. Give that a try with your Note.

    • Walter

      From what I have seen from the review the only real software piss off is that I can’t re-organize the app drawer to make it alphabetical. I have no experience with a upgraded Galaxy device, but for me I root and mod my devices so getting my phone to work right after an upgrade is a given.
      And when all else fails, never jump at a software upgrade. Wait for everyone to install it and read their experiences.

    • Mo Dabbas

      I have an S5 on Android 5.0 and you can organize the apps alphabetically. Which makes me wonder how samsung didn’t leave such an option with the S6!!!

  • Richard Lee

    It seems to me that those who really hate Samsung should just by another phone instead of commenting on this one.
    I had an S3, upgraded to the S5 then got bored with the incremental improvements by Samsung and upgraded to the HTC M8 last year. Huge mistake. I had it for about 3 months before I couldn’t take it anymore and sold it. Now I’m back to using my old S4.

    I look forward to a phone that’s as beautiful as the M8 was without the weight, piss-poor camera and easily crackable glass.
    I think any software that you don’t want could be considered bloatware. If you don’t want or use it, turn it off and never think about it again.

    • Anaron

      The design of the M8 is top notch but the weight is off-putting. I don’t have one myself but I’ve held it in my hand long enough to realize that it would bother me after awhile. As for the glass, it’s Gorilla Glass and it can crack quite easily. A tempered glass screen protector can help with it.

    • Richard Lee

      Compared to the S4 or iPhone, the M8 felt like I was carrying a brick in my pocket
      I actually cracked the camera lens (not the screen) on the M8, which really sucked because it wasn’t covered by HTC’s new cracked screen warranty. Each of the other 2 HTC phones I’ve owned have cracked the screen on impact…the One x and Inspire. Each one was a beautiful, premium feeling phone. I’ve dropped my S4 umpteen hundred times and (cross my fingers) not one crack. The plastic is beat to hell but the screen is perfect. I don’t even bother with a case anymore lol.

    • Brent

      Hey butter fingers just learn how to hold onto a phone and you won’t have any problems with cracking camera lenses. So basically you’ve cracked 3 phones! At what point do you consider dropping 50 bucks on an Otterbox? I know I would if I was you

    • Richard Lee

      I actually had one for the M8 which is probably why the screen didn’t crack but the camera wasn’t even exposed and still cracked. I was into holsters back in the Inspire days but yeah an otterbox would have helped. I’m guessing I’m not the only one weeks dropped their heavy a*s phones seeing that they started a new warranty program specifically for cracked screens.

  • truepopo

    where in the cons is the “no sd card?

    and it is ridiculous in the day and age that i need to be forcefed instagram, Facebook and other s**t..if i want them ill download them…plus i want to uninstall them..not just disable. every app should have uninstall option

    • BioFanatic

      I’m not bothered by the lack of SD card, but I’m annoyed by the price difference to upgrade internal memory. After my SD card decided to get corrupted last weekend (while still in my phone without even doing anything), I welcome a larger, single drive.

      The “cannot uninstall” issue is not only a Samsung problem. Not saying I disagree with you, though. Even the iPhone has apps that can’t be deleted. (I’m looking at you, new iOS Watch app that’s been forced onto iPhones).

    • Kieser Sozay

      It’s not a con. Pony up and get the 128GB version and be done with it already.

    • Walter

      And hopefully MS allows Android users or atleast G6 users to play music from their One Drives. That will save you a lot of space if you don’t have to store your tunes locally.

    • Kieser Sozay

      The S6 is coming with OneDrive like it or not, so hopefully that is the silver lining. Google’s music player does play offline content on Google’s music cloud service.

  • p_lindsay

    Worse battery life than the S5? That’s unacceptable these days.

    • SuperDSpamalot

      Annoying? Maybe. Unacceptable? Hardly. If battery life if so important to you, you’d already have an external battery pack anyway. Otherwise you’re just like everyone else. You charge it every night and you’ve still got plenty of juice by the time you get home from work in the evening. Non-removable batteries are clearly acceptable for a vast majority of the population.

      Also, the guy has also had the thing for a week at most, and we all know battery life improves over the first couple of dozen charge cycles anyway. To be honest, the battery life seems fine to me. Off the charger for 8 hours and still at 44% after reasonable screen on time and running benchmark software? I don’t see an immediate problem.

      All that being said, if it’s “unacceptable” why even bother being dramatic about it? Just shrug your shoulders and cross it off your shopping list. There are plenty of phones still out there with removable batteries.

    • p_lindsay

      No, I wouldn’t buy an external battery pack, I’ll just stick with my Xperia Z3. I guess you’re some kind of Samsung fanboy that wants this to be the greatest phone ever made? Why do you care so much that I’m pointing out a clear step backward for this phone? Whatever.

    • SuperDSpamalot

      So… No cogent counter-argument then? You just wanted to throw out baseless hyperbole because you don’t personally like it? Ok. Just checking.
      And for the record, no, I’m not a Samsung fanbuy. I’m currently using a Lumia and have mostly used LG phones in the past. I do, however, think the Edge concept is pretty neat.

    • p_lindsay

      Ha. Counter argument? You called me dramatic for saying its unacceptable for them to have made battery life worse (especially after sealing the battery). You’re a troll. Apparently you came here to try to argue peoples personal opinions, so go have fun doing that.

    • Richard Shin

      Considering that SuperDSPamalot had made some good points and you becoming all defensive about it and begin labeling, makes you look irrational. It especially shows that you’re biased against Samsung products. In other words, he’s not the Samsung fanboy. You’re just a Samsung hater, which is just about the same as a fanboy. Bias is bias either way.

    • The Haligonian

      CAN’T WE ALL JUSAT GET ALONG!?

    • blzd

      The LG G3 also had less battery life than the LG G2 despite having the same size battery, the S6 even has a smaller battery than the S5 while trying to render out 80% more pixels at any time.

    • thereasoner

      I would agree if not for the turbo charging feature that gets you 4 extra hours of use in just 10 minutes of charging or 80% in just one hour. That and the convenience of wireless charging that’s showing up in many places we park our butts like restaurants, airport lounges/bars, coffee shops etc. Samsung has even entered into an agreement with IKEA to develop furniture with wireless charging pads embedded. All these things make up for a slightly smaller battery or the need to change one out imo.

  • Kieser Sozay

    Is Samsung coming out with a new phone? Is it any good? what kind of specs does it have? How does it compare with the iPhone 6. Please give me details, I can’t find anything on the internet about it.

    • Guest

      A troll is a troll.

    • Kieser Sozay

      No just an obviously satirical and rhetorical question. You may consider it trolling because you had just finished proof reading your 5 page reply before you realized that I was never serious in the first place. Now wonder you posted anonymously. Don’t worry, there is still hope for you.

    • d a

      Actually, you’re a troll and a stupid one at that.

    • Kieser Sozay

      Now who’s the troll now???? The hypocrisy is palpable. If this isn’t the classic case of the gonorrhea infested ogre of a troll calling the previous poster a troll, than I don’t know what is. You win the internet for today d a. & the Troll award. It looks like you are going for the hat trick and secure the Doooosh bag award as well. Good luck!

    • d a

      Actally punk, I’m absolutely trolling BACK. it takes no brains to do it and it explains why you do it. You almost never post comments on topic and almost always attack other people. So, suck on it.

    • Kieser Sozay

      Doooosh! there he is, Doooooosh!, there he is.

    • d a

      Trying singing, it will help with your stuttering.

  • Tom.

    The things I’m most interested in with new flagship phones is the UI and software. I think we all assume that thew new Galaxy S or iPhone will always have most of the newest hardware advances. This is why I’m glad the reviewer went through some of the changes that seemed aesthetically stale or were minor annoyances because this is what I’ll notice most during day to day usage.

    The thing I really hope is that the memory leak is fixed soon because Light Flow and NiLs hasn’t worked for me on the S5 since Android 5 came along.

  • KrispyInTO

    Mistake in the review “Samsung’s homegrown EFS 2.0 storage solution”

    It’s UFS – Universal Flash Storage not EFS also its not homegrown, it’s a Universal solution by a consortium of companies(Samsung included)

  • Justin Presley

    in the article it says considrably cheaper than the iphone 6. in what world is 15-24$ less on a two year term considerably cheaper?

    • Kieser Sozay

      In a world where $15.00 buys you a heart transplant and not having that $15.00 of loose change floating around in the back of your car spells a very grizzly end to you and your heart. Moral of the story, buy the S6 or die of a severe heart attack.

    • d a

      Mental disease is horrible thing. I don’t know what you have but let me know as I will donate immediately.

    • Kieser Sozay

      It’s called magic mushrooms brother! Get on board……. (ps make your check payable to cash, $200.00 should cover your “donation”, wink)

    • Kieser Sozay

      Doooosh! there he is, Dooosh!, there he is.

    • andy c

      Once apple does their exchange rate adjustment the iPhone 6 will be over 100 more on a 2 year contract with half the storage

    • Karl Dagenais

      In the same breath he mentions the difference in storage: for 15$ less you get double storage… So it’s really 130$ cheaper if you compare similarly equipped devices.

    • Richard Shin

      Should probably pay attention to your topic more before commenting about it

  • Are people going to miss the Galaxy S5’s water resistance?

    I will. I listen to podcasts using my S5 while showering all the time. It’s nice not to have to worry about water ingress from condensation or direct wetting.

    • thereasoner

      There are cases that provide water proofing or people can opt for the Active version to be released later and get water proofing directly on the device.

    • @thereasoner:disqus I haven’t used a case since 2010.

    • Dimitri

      I said the same thing seeing as i am using my Z3 but ultimately I also have a Bluetooth speaker which is waterproof and leave it in shower. I can accept calls, change songs and volume. So really that can work for unless u actually physically use the phone in the shower which would be silly i find. Waterproofing does have its advantages I will say that.

    • Karl Dagenais

      Also, the Z3’s warranty doesn’t cover water damage so rating or not I wouldn’t be brave enough to jump in the pool with it..

    • thereasoner

      I stopped using one on my M7 recently as well.
      A friend of mine has the Active version of the Galaxy S5 and I really liked the rugged water proof design, perhaps you’ll like the S6 Active.

    • Time to get a waterproof Bluetooth speaker.

  • 56codybanks

    One thing i didn’t think you covered, is that it followed apple with the design. you can’t open the back and access the battery and you can’t add more storage with an SD card. In my mind, these should be included in any samsung phone, because of this I most likely won’t buy this phone.

    • Richard Shin

      Not really, considering there are proper reasons for this. People asked for a premium build, which means no removable battery. So how is that copying Apple? Also, the lack of the micro SD card slot is because of their new type of SSD-like storage.. You’re pretty misinformed there.

    • 56codybanks

      The microSD card slot is a must for me, otherwise there is almost no storage, the internal memory is taken up in a second, and I would hate to carry a dongle with an adapter around with me everywhere. So, I would hope to see the Note 5 to have one.

    • 56codybanks

      Isnt flash memory like ssd? If thats true havent they always had an ssd luke storage? And how am I misinformed, i just dont like what they chose, they could have put a Micro SD slot even with the “new” memory type. Also the premium build can still have an SD card slot.

  • Scott

    Great review.

    Personally, I am not a fan of Samsung, because of TW, but this looks like great hardware, and as I said, was a great review.

    Thanks

  • Mo Dabbas

    I’m having mixed feelings about the S6. Like they went a step forward in many areas, but went a step backwards in others. I guess I’ll have to wait to try one to judge myself.

  • DTangaSmall

    Great review!

    And that is wonderful camera quality! I’ve purchased enough apps on the iOS App Store to stick to iPhone so I hope that the 6S has camera quality that’s equal or better than this.

    • neo905

      You do realize those apps are on the Google Play store right? I found every single one when I switched from IOS to Android. The ones I paid for were tied to an email address and password so I log into to any platform.

  • Abhinav Kochhar

    Most of the Cons given in the review seem to be the case where the reviewer tried really hard to find some drawbacks. Nitpicking at it’s best. Moreover, the review of camera where he says in low-light iphone6 is better, is completely wrong, all over the web we have many comparisons which clearly show that galaxy s6 is by far the best camera phone on the market.

  • deltatux

    I have a problem with the spec sheet that you guys posted where Band 4 is not listed under HSPA even though Wind is launching this very device and Wind only has Band 4 for their HSPA network so there’s a mistake here…

  • blzd

    Kind of a rhetorical question, but how’s GPU performance? All these 1440p phones are rendering 80% more pixels than 1080p but they only have 20-30% more GPU horsepower than last year’s devices.

    Gaming performance should theoretically take a nose dive on 1440p devices for another 1 or 2 years even, compared to older 1080p phones.

  • Leif Sikorski

    Thanks for the review. Did the option to save a raw dng photo on manual camera work?

  • Carmen Leung

    lol wut now they are copying sony?

    • Dimitri

      And how did they copy Sony?

    • I think he’s talking about the glass back, which has also been on the Nexus 4, iPhone 4, etc.

    • Dimitri

      Exactly.. Nexus 4, iPhone 4 and 4 S have had if. So they never stole it from Sony. I guess the user is reading things wrong.

  • Old Homeless Guy

    How can this be 6.8mm if it’s noticeably thicker than the 6.9mm iPhone 6?

    • Dimitri

      You also have to put in account the camera bump on the back backing it seem that way when laying down flat…

    • Old Homeless Guy

      Seems like Apple accounted for camera, but Samsung didn’t.

      Again, SHENANIGANS

    • sosarozay300

      because the glass on the iphone is curved on the sides and it makes it look a lot thinner but it also makes it harder to grip its like soap

    • Old Homeless Guy

      That’s the sides, look at center.

  • Jamie

    I’m a bit disappointed with the review. Although it has substance and is lengthy, it fails to dive into areas that needed more scrutiny and other areas could have used less.

    Battery Life: What is average use? That’s very dependent on type of person using the phone. Aside from that only “benchmark”, what about a video loop test (something that should be done with any full review flagship device).

    Storage: You know people are going to fuss about no SD Slot so how about posting the amount of free space that comes with the pone after Samsung’s version of Android/Touchwiz and included apps that are already on the phone. 32gb version doesn’t mean a usable 32gb when you power it on.

    Durability: Drop tests, scratch tests, even a bit more insight on the view of the device and how it will hold up over time without a violent durability test.

    Specs: I have yet to see if notification light is included in the Galaxy S6. I have seen that the Edge comes with the lit side display but what about a front facing notification LED on either the S6 or S6 Edge. Something that should be included.

    Sorry if I missed the answer to a question of mine somewhere in the review but I found it drawn out and a bit of a history lesson on Samsungs road with the Galaxy line. Please stick with a more structured and even compared section (camera portion huge, battery almost non-existent yet a major player in whether to buy or go with other flagship)

    Thanks

    • Dimitri

      The Samsung Galaxy S6 and edge do have a front facing LED Notification light. If u go view the pictures on Samsung you can see the light is there but it’s not on.

      Mobilesyrup isn’t like the others that come to durability. They don’t do drop tests. You have to go to another site to see that.

      I would say about 26-28GB should be ur main internal memory after T.W and other stuff from what i have seen with the S5 and other 32GB model phones.

      Battery life as u said depends on everyone’s use. So if he puts his own use, its NOT going to be the same as urs or mine as he is using the phone in a different way as we all will. Meaning everyday use and such. Also add that battery gets better after a few cycle charges.

    • Charley Ghanem

      I think your right. Battery use is paramount. I think most people like myself need a full 12 hour day of battery power. I hope the S6 can deliver.

    • Dimitri

      It all depends. People said that the IPhone 6 Plus was giving them 8-10 hours of usage and it gave me 15-18hrs. Again different settings and usage. Same with my Z3. People complain about the battery but it’s giving me 18 hrs worth.

    • thomas nguyen

      I think giving a perspective of what they use to peg the amount of battery life they get. ex. if the author states he gets to around 10pm on average use, but he says he checks his phone often throughout the day, avg 3 hours surfing the web on LTE is urban vancouver (where there is a good constant signal limiting battery drain), listening to music off and on for 2 hours of the day, gps for 30 minutes. that can give people a baseline of what to expect, and if he uses the device more or less like the readers.
      I think we just need a bit more weight behind “average use” and what it entails

    • Vito R.

      I think all of his questions aside from the “scratch/drop test” were valid.

      Why can’t we expect more information from such a long review? Daniel said how great the phone was on the Canadian networks but stop short of explaining *why* it was so great. He did manage a reason to include “bifurcated” though.

  • Charley Ghanem

    This was a well written review. I especially liked the Toronto street cars in the video. The S6 is clearly a superior phone and will no doubt be the magnet to draw people away from Apple.
    I would buy into the cult of Apple and kneel down to the iOS but the problem is its so proprietary and you cant be free to do downloads and stuff unless you go through iTunes. Plus I despised Steve Jobs attitude.
    I will get my S6 soon enough. I suggest you go down to the store and actually use it and see how blazing fast it is.

    • Dimitri

      It’s pretty fast and seeing how Samsung, Bell and Rogers are offering u to see it device and use it physically before the launch is a plus so that way you know if u want it or not. Everyone goes by what the reviewer says but the reviewer is just one person and won’t have the same usage or review u will have per say

  • Wufai

    Thank you for the review. I like mobilesyrup reviews becuase they add a personal perspective rather than blurting out spec and comparsion charts. Thank you and keep up the good work.

  • Vito R.

    If you say it’s “considerably cheaper than an envy level iPhone 6” it would be helpful if you had a price comparison.

    • neo905

      Apple jacked up their prices because of our weak dollar. There is a $100-200 difference now.

    • Vito R.

      I read that Apple raised their pricing – also that Rogers is holding the line at the old prices for a while. However the fact that Daniel’s review specifically mentions price as a differentiating factor – but fails to provide any pricing details – is a major oversight.

    • neo905

      Telus and Bell haven’t raised their prices either. I think they will stall as long as Apple will allow. It is the hit to the contract price that hurts most. It was already at the upper limit of what people would be willing to spend.

  • iPwn8599

    fantastic review

  • danbob999

    ” Sony released the PlayStation 2, a so-called sixth generation console that boasted 128-bit computing”

    128 bit SIMD (just like x86 CPU from the time had with SSE). It was not a 128 bit CPU.

  • This may be the first non-Nexus Samsung phone I consider buying, although I’m leaning more toward the Edge.

    • Dimitri

      Alot of people will be getting the edge. I was talking to a few Rogers reps and they all told me every single person that came into the store to see the devices, leaned more towards the edge model.

      I am for sure getting the edge model.

    • thomas nguyen

      Hard to determine, it’s one of the few phones that is super different, so people going in to test it out and see it due to curiosity (myself included). though how that translate into sales may differ. We will find out April 13 when they release the first weekend sales number

    • Dimitri

      While that is true, most will test it out as you said & see if they like it. I am hoping they do good with the sale number for the first weekend. The edge isn’t the same as other devices in terms on PPI / edge screens & other features

    • thomas nguyen

      I for one am thinking very hard on my next phone, I saw some leaked renders of the z4, and based on previous model, I really want the z4! just no announcements will make this hard to decide… now or potentially later

    • Max Fireman

      Ughh the edge is so pointless. I used both models and you lose screen real estate using the edge. The S6 non-edge is the way to go. Trust me.

    • Dimitri

      Everyone has their own opinion and I have used both at the Rogers store and yes some may thing u lose the real state some love the edge like i do. To each their own. Either way many it seems are pre ordering the edge

    • Max Fireman

      Many are preordering the edge because it’s an expensive gimmick. You should know better than that, you’re a phone pro!

    • Dimitri

      That is true but as a phone pro i do get all the new devices & test them out ;). I should work for MS lol joking.

  • James Kuell

    Fantastic review. This is exactly what I’ve been scouring the internet looking for. Perfect.

  • Leda

    Amazing review. Thank you for the effort put in and all the detail. Believe me it was truly appreciated.

  • neo905

    Dan,

    Wouldn’t your app drawer/launcher issues be solved by something like Nova Launcher. The marjority of Samsung users who don’t like Touchwiz use it.

    • Dimitri

      Exactly. You can download Nova Launcher or another Launcher & do it

    • FlamesFan89

      I wonder if the same criticisms about the app drawer on these phones will be given to the next iteration of the iPhone or iOS. I highly doubt it.

    • neo905

      In a subtle way I was pointing out to Dan that unlike Apple you can change the launcher if you don’t like it. This is a simple Play Store solution not an involved rooting your phone one. His criticism was just nitpicking. He had trouble coming up with bad things to say about this phone. I’ve never considered a Samsung phone before but have this on my short list.

  • Renaud Emond

    This is the first Samsung I’ve ever wanted.

  • Vito R.

    Daniel, I’d like to know how much “Screen On” time you had by the end of the day as that’s the biggest battery drain.

  • Kaostheory

    Sorry just can’t give up my noise canceling headphones on my Z3, finally can listen to the radio or music while mowing my lawn, or being on planes and trains! Also will never go without waterproofing.

  • Andrew English

    They will likely add AWS-3 to it as well so that so that WIND mobile can use it once they start adding it to their network later this year.

  • Maxi Payne

    So the pre installed apps can be removed after all

    • Dimitri

      Yeah it seems with the new update it works that way.

  • KevLiu1980

    Good review, but shouldn’t the S6 be compared to the normal iPhone 6? The 6 Plus is a Note 4 competitor.

    Feels slighter unfair to only compare the 6 Plus for low light photography. Sure we want to know how it compares to apple’s best, but it should still have included comparison shots to the normal 6 which I assume the S6 would have won.

  • Joseph Shaun Cockran

    Great review! Thanks

  • KiwiBri

    Saw them both today in store. Edge wast as “wow” as I thought it would be and I think it will be a bit awkward to use. ?

    I did like the *fast* camera start up, that was cool. Might consider a S6 as the camera reviews have been pretty good.. going to see how things develop.

  • Pingback: Samsung Galaxy Android 5.1 Update Rumors Emerge | Somedroid()

  • Pingback: Samsung Galaxy Android 5.1 Update Rumors Emerge « UP MOBILE()

  • Pingback: Why You Shouldn’t Buy the Samsung Galaxy S6 Right Now | Somedroid()

  • Pingback: Samsung Galaxy S5 Lollipop Update: 10 Things to Expect Now | Somedroid()

  • Pingback: Galaxy Note 3 Lollipop Update: 10 Things to Expect Now | Somedroid()

  • Techguru86

    I’ve played with the device, personally I don’t like the design of it, doesn’t feel durable as the One, camera is very nice on it same with the screen, but with a poor battery, make it pointless, speaker system was a major let down, 2 different Youtube music videos and both on full volume were bad

  • Daniel Rabinovich

    I’ve had a chance to test out both the s6 and the s6 edge today they seem like great phones. Very fast, no lag, great camera. The only issue I have is that there is still a significant amount of bloatwear. There was over 2 full pages of preinstalled apps on the devices I had seen, many of them seemed like games for children. Not so sure about the “40% less bloatwear” but since the phone is really fast anyway, it didn’t bother me too much.

    • Dimitri

      Are you sure it was bloatware or were their games?. If it was a device at a Bell or Rogers store anyone can download games and apps. So this could be the reason why. The Rogers store that u went to didn’t have much bloatware apps

    • Daniel Rabinovich

      It was the demo device from a Samsung rep, but not a running in “demo” mode, it was fully functioning. I asked the rep specifically if these were the apps the phone comes with and she said yes. But I guess its possible that other people who got to mess around with the device downloaded a few things, however It is also possible that the one you used had those applications disabled and hidden.

    • Dimitri

      I checked for that and no disabled apps or hidden apps. I thought of that my self when I saw not many apps on it. Hmm who knows

  • Marco Bairos

    I need this phone in my life

  • The only way to Unlock samsung galaxy s6 at the moment
    officially is the factory unlock method and this is the best and permanent way
    to make your device SIM-Free. Unlock time for AT&T samsung
    galaxy s6 For more information go to: Support@jail-break-wizz.(com)

    Kind regards,
    AT&T iPhone Unlock Shop Team

  • Brian Abbott

    Do People really like the S6. My Wife got me one and I sure wish she had not. Fingerprint sensor does not work well. Poor battery life. Predictive typing sucks. I always put 1 before all my Contact Phone Numbers. This phone chooses to ignore that and I get that annoying blurb from the Phone Company telling me to put 1 in front of my Long Distance Numbers. Etc.
    I really want a Priv. Just too expensive right now. Instead of getting locked into a contract with the S6 I would have liked to try the Moto X Play.

  • Pingback: Google()

  • Pingback: Google()

  • Pingback: anal toy()

  • Pingback: free cash()

  • Pingback: rapid weight loss()

  • Pingback: wedding dress()

  • Pingback: desinfectionpunaisedelit()

  • Pingback: Amanda Hawkins()

  • Pingback: Toy Papi()

  • Pingback: wabbit sex toy()

  • Pingback: Amber Coleman()

  • Pingback: web series()

  • Pingback: male vacuum pump()

  • Pingback: waterproof vibrator()

  • Pingback: eshop cy()

  • Pingback: 6 healthy foods that really aren't()

  • Pingback: forex live signal()

  • Pingback: Advertise Online()

  • Pingback: amazon product rankings()

  • Pingback: Comfortable Headphones()

  • Pingback: buy youtube views usa()

  • Pingback: camere spion()

  • Pingback: Headset wireless microphones()

  • Pingback: C_THR85_1611 Certification Exam Questions and Answers()

  • Pingback: clasificadosonlines()

  • Pingback: games for windows pc download()

  • Pingback: facebook likes panel()

  • Pingback: rabbit vibrator()

  • Pingback: adult sex toy()

  • Pingback: vibrators()

  • Pingback: sex toy review()

  • Pingback: clitoral stimulation()

  • Pingback: buttplug()

  • Pingback: rabbit vibrator()

  • Pingback: buy dildos()

  • Pingback: Arduino modules()

  • Pingback: free download for windows 10()