TELUS: ‘Public Mobile is becoming a self-serve value brand,’ will no longer have a retail presence

Sep 4, 2014

1:11 PM EDT

47 comments

When Public Mobile launched its wireless service in 2010 they targeted “value conscious Canadian consumers” with unlimited low-cost talk, text and data plans. Now, four years later, the carrier has sold its spectrum and 222,000 subscribers to TELUS.

The past few months have seen Public Mobile migrate from CDMA to TELUS’ 4G HSPA+ network, revamp its monthly price plans, and also launch a small selection of smartphones under the Koodo Mobile brand, which is another arm of TELUS.

Now it seems that Public is fading into the background. The majority of the physical locations in both the Toronto and Montreal area have now vanished, or will be closing, and Public Mobile is heading towards a “self serve” model where customers can top up their account online, or via a “payment voucher” purchased at various outlets such as Canadian Tire, Esso, or Hasty Market.

In a statement to us, TELUS said, “The brand will no longer have a retail presence. Customers are now able to buy service vouchers at more than 3,500 locations including gas stations and convenience stores and redeem them online or by phone for service. As part of its ongoing transition Public Mobile is becoming a self-serve value brand, offering customers more options to track usage, make changes to their plans, and make payments online and by phone.”

Comments

  • iPwn8599

    what a surprise

  • avikingdj

    Give it six months and Telus will tell us the brand is not performing as well as they expected and then kill it off.

    One down a couple more to go to get back to the way they like their Oligopoly.

    • marorun1982

      IF there is no reason for them to keep 3 brand well corporation like to cut cost right?

      Think Rogers or bell are any different?

    • Richard Wangly

      Bell still has Solo…

    • CoolGuyConnor

      Solo doesn’t take new activations, and all sales reps are encouraged to migrate those accounts to Bell any way they can. Solo will be decomissioned by the end of 2015, I guarantee it.

    • Richard Wangly

      Solo has been closed to activations for years. But since they provide HSPA I’m not sure what indication you see that they will be shuttered?

  • ericng823

    No Credit check. No Contract. No Surprises. No more stores. Nobody.

  • Dave

    Telus would make each public mobile customer to suffer, and they know how to do it very well, by making payments a painful thing, by causing issues to their network, and by making their customer service a joke.

    Of course, Telus doesn’t need public mobile’s customers, all they wanted was to kill the competition by buying the airwaves, but then – right before they proceed to buy another competitor – Mobilicity, the government stopped the angry bull, and ruined Telus fantasies. Lol.

    I’ll suggest public mobile customers to move to wind mobile.

    • i agree. i liked Public Mobile much more in its pre-Telus days, and actually wanted them in Ottawa and other cities. The CDMA network with Ev-DO was actually quite capable, theoretically up to 3.2 Mbit/s but between ½ and 2 Mbit/s in real world. Now they’ll dismante it and give customers less choice. No Internet for signups from this month on. 🙁

    • Ulysses Grant

      This reminds me of Fido back in pre-Rogers day. I used to love it until Rogers screwed it up.

    • Well, it’s not the same at all. Instead of closing stores and limiting service, FIDO now has more services, more stores, and almost three times more customers than before the Rogers merger.

    • arahman21

      To be frank, it’s because Rogers designed Fido to be the “competition” option, similar to Virgin and Koodoo.

    • Techie01

      Not sure why you’re complaining if your a voice only customer you’ve got it made for 25 bucks you have the whole Telus network for coverage. that’s amazing deal compared to public only network.

    • marorun1982

      Problem is more than half public customer are in zone where wind has no network!

  • Plazmic Flame

    Translation: “Elimination by assimilation.”

    • vn33

      Resistance is futile!!

      Sorry … can’t help myself 🙂

    • marorun1982

      Ah i wanted to say thats! 😛

      I will say the way Picard said it then.

      Resistance is and always will be… futile! 😛

  • p_lindsay

    So basically, Telus is killing Public Mobile.

    • rogue17

      Apparently they can get rid of the $19 plan by Q1 2015.

      I imagine they don’t want to continue offering the current plans because it will lower their ARPU and people would leave Koodo for the Public Mobile $40 1 GB Plan.

      Edit.
      Oh Crap!! They took out the plans with Data. There was a $40 1GB and a $60 2GB plan.

      Or maybe I just can’t see them.

    • Andrew

      Data plans are gone. Data Boosters are gone. Presumably the $19 and $25 plans will go up as soon as they’re allowed.

  • Mo Dabbas

    I noticed one in montreal downtown has gone (on guy street intersection with maisoneuve street).

    How would they take new subscribers? I doubt any would go online to buy a public Mobile plan. This is pretty much what rogers has been doing to Chatr for the past year or so.

    • Andrew

      Right now they’re offering a SIM for free by mail. Then you subscribe, either for $19 or $25 a month. No data.

    • ScooterinAB

      I suspect Public Mobile is going the way of Solo.Eventually, Telus will probably sustain PM in the same way the Bell sustains Solo, eventually closing the service to new customers. Telus already has Koodo for it’s low cost offerings, so continuing to promote PM is sort of contradictory.

    • marorun1982

      and if we take it the corporate way.. a waste of money.
      Still its not nice of them to do this.

  • Matt

    I actually don’t mind this. This is kind of like ING Driect’s approach, isn’t it? Or Tangerine I guess now. They have no actual infrastructure which allows them to provide better rates than their competition. I don’t mind if there are no stores. If I can manage everything online and have better rates as a result, I’m down. This is assuming, of course, the rates stay relatively low. I expect an increase since Public went bankrupt for a reason. But if it’s cheaper than Koodo and still on their network, this may actually be a good thing.

    Just my $0.02

    • marorun1982

      Agreed.

      As long as the price stay lower than koodo even if its get a bit higher its still a good deal.

  • ScooterinAB

    This article has nothing to do with Wind Mobile. Please take your spam elsewhere.

  • Phil Chang

    So, I have this and I like it. Don’t get me wrong, I won’t let Robellus off the hook, but I’ve been able to port a number, see my credits and pay online. They’ve got this part right so far.

  • Thomas Ramsay

    So all the Public Mobile store employees will be let go and we will see the unemployment rate go up in Ontario

    • marorun1982

      In fact almost all of them ( with some exception ) have been relocated to koodo and Telus store.
      I know we have taken one of them here at our store.

  • rgl168

    With this, Telus has also removed all data options from PM.

  • Joe

    Telus is scamming pm customers.

  • Joe

    I’m with Public Mobile since 2010. The reception wasn’t great but it was manageable. But last month, I finally made the switch to the new network and despite having a much better phone (Moto G), the reception actually got worse, especially when I’m at home. I get calls that drop and when I have 0 bars and I miss a call, it won’t even alert me that someone called. I had someone call me 5 times last week and I only found out about it on the 5th call, because I never got a missed call for the first 4. Their call center used to be in Canada, and you can get an answer within 10 minutes max. Now, they moved the call center to El Salvador and you have to wait at least 30 minutes to get someone on the line. Not to mention, if you want to pay with your credit card by telephone, you have to pay $5 if you do it with their customer service, whereas before it was free. When I bought the phone, they said you can now make payments for free at the store but since all stores are closed, that’s now impossible. I live in Montreal and unfortunately, Wind Mobile doesn’t exist here or I would switch right away.

    • dean

      Try to go with Chat-r, you can go to any future shop and you’ll be subscribed from here. My dad bought the Nokia Lumia 520 and hasn’t got any problem

    • marorun1982

      My wife was with chatr and reception was not so good.
      Switched to koodo ( pay the same price for more service ) and now she has A1 reception.

    • dean

      Maybe it depends on the region

    • marorun1982

      Joe i cannot say about everything else.

      But for reception HSPA network is 20 time better than CDMA.
      So you maybe have a defective device.

      Sold load of moto G to my customer ( Telus ) none came back with reception problem.

    • erdnafo

      Hi Joe, FYI all Koodo stores that used to be Public Mobile sell the payment vouchers as well. WHat part of the city do you spend your time in and I will post Koodo Authorized Dealer addresses for you to buy PM vouchers.

  • Gord Harding

    yes no more stores. No more phones either. Just sim cards and payment voucher locations. And what about the VIP card that was offered at 29 dollars ? what good is it ? Just a cash grab by Public Mobile. Telus said it would not raise the rate until the end of 2014. Then what ??

  • Peter

    the driving factor here is cost. PM users want to pay the lowest possible price and TELUS knows this. That is why they need to reduce their costs and eliminate infrastructure and make it self serve. Same as ING did in the banking sector. There is a market out there of people who want the bare minimum so they can pay the lowest price possible. Although that market is small, that is who Telus is catering to. Makes sense to me

  • Makkahn Mack

    This whole Transition Smells To Hell, Telus really Mucked Up

  • Makkahn Mack

    PM needs to Smarten Their Arses Up

  • Shame on you TELUS.

  • George

    what happened to PM dealers then?

    • erdnafo

      50% or more PM Dealers were closed, remaining were converted to “Koodo Authorized Dealers”. All Corporate PM locations and kiosks closed.

  • Ulysses Grant

    Translation: Guys, we will just kill it… slowly but surely.

  • Pessimistic George

    After Videotron takes over WIND, sooner or later, WIND is becoming a self-serve value brand,’ will no longer have a retail presence.
    This is fact – the gurgle rule – The bigger ones will consume smaller ones!