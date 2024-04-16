New Moto Buds+ are now available in Canada

While Motorola is launching the Edge 50 Ultra, Edge 50 Pro, and Edge 50 Fusion in other markets, in Canada, we’re getting the $179.99 Moto Buds+.

The Buds+ feature dual dynamic drivers and Hi-Res audio, sound by Bose, Dolby Head Tracking, Dynamic Active Noise Cancellation, a triple mic setup, and up to 38 hours of playtime and wireless charging. The wireless earbuds can survive up to eight hours on a single charge, which is pretty stellar.

Dynamic Active Noise Cancellation can block out the world around the user, but there’s also an option to turn on activate transparency mode so that you can be aware of your surroundings.

The triple microphone system should allow users to be heard clearly, and there’s ambient noise suppression to help with surrounding sounds, plus wind noise reduction to eliminate wind. Further, the Moto Buds+ feature seamless Moto ecosystem integration that lets users easily set up their listening experience.

The Moto Buds+ are available in ‘Forest Green’ in Canada.

While we won’t be getting the new Edge devices yet, it’s possible a North American version of the Edge 50 Ultra could launch later this year.