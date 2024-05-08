fbpx
Apple’s iconic iPod Nano appears in new iPad Pro ad

A blast from the past

Patrick O'Rourke
May 8, 20244:10 PM EDT 0 comments
iPod Nano

As far as I’m concerned, the iPod Nano remains one of the best products Apple has ever released.

In the era before music streaming began, iPods reigned supreme, with the Nano offering a cost-effective, colourful alternative to the pricey standard iPod/iPod Classic.

However, the once-popular device appearing in Apple’s ad for its new, ultra-thin iPad Pro, is not something I expected (check it out above, courtesy of @aaronp613).

In a recent Apple ad posted on TikTok, the tech giant compares the 5.4mm thick 2012-released iPod Nano to the 5.1mm thick iPad Pro, revealing that its latest high-end tablet is even thinner than the pint-sized music player.

Along with the powerful new M4 chip, Apple’s refreshed iPad Pro features an OLED screen. For more on the new iPad Pro, check out Bradley Bennett’s hands-on with the powerful tablet.

