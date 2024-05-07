fbpx
Gaming

Netflix Games adds Sonic Mania Plus, Braid Anniversary Edition and more

An adaptation of Virgin River is also coming to the platform

Bradly Shankar
May 7, 20243:42 PM EDT 0 comments
Sonic Mania Plus

Netflix Games is getting several new titles this month.

As outlined in a blog post, the five new Netflix Games are:

Sonic Mania Plus — now available
Braid, Anniversary Edition — May 14th
Paper Trail — May 21st
Netflix Stories: Virgin River — May 29th
Katana Zero — TBA May

It’s a particularly solid lineup of new titles, with Sonic Mania PlusBraid and Katana Zero all being acclaimed. Meanwhile, Paper Trail had a promising demo last year and Virgin River is the latest adaptation of a popular Netflix title.

Netflix Games are included at no additional cost with a Netflix subscription, which starts at $7.99/month.

Image credit: Sega

Source: Netflix

