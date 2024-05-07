fbpx
Deals

Get a $140 Google Store credit if you buy the Pixel 8a before May 19

The handset went up in price, but at least you can buy a Pixel Buds A with the credit

Dean Daley
May 7, 20246:16 PM EDT 0 comments

When you order the Pixel 8a before May 19th, you’ll get a $140 Google Store credit.

Google’s recently announced Pixel 8a got a price hike in Canada. Last year’s Pixel 7a launched in Canada at $599, so we’re looking at an $80 increase. However, a $140 Google Store credit is a bonus.

The Pixel 8a is available for pre-order now and goes on sale starting May 14th. The phone comes in two storage sizes (128GB and 256GB) and four colours (‘Aloe,’ ‘Bay,’ ‘Obsidian’ and ‘Porcelain’). Unfortunately, the 256GB model only comes in Obsidian.

You can also trade in a device to get up to $679 back, depending on the device you trade-in.

Google thinks it’s being smart, giving buyers $140 credit when it knows that’s the exact cost of the Pixel Buds A — we see you, Google.

MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.

Related Articles

Deals

Apple’s AirTag now on sale on Amazon for the month

Deals

Public Mobile brings back Canada-U.S. plans until May 20

Deals

Get huge savings on robot vacuums today on Amazon

Deals

These deals on smartwatches and noise-cancelling ear buds make for perfect Mother’s Day gifts

Comments