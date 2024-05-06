Apple could have plans to reveal a more capable ‘Apple Pencil Pro’

Code related to an “Apple Pencil Pro” has been uncovered on Apple’s Japan website, according to a report from MacRumors. The publication says it expects Apple to remove references to the code very quickly now that it has been uncovered.

The code reads as follows:

“Folded green, yellow, orange and blue paper forms the Apple logo. Inside the logo, you can see the creator’s hand holding the Apple Pencil Pro and drawing.”



While it’s still unclear, the code seems to describe an image of the Apple Pencil Pro in action.

Rumours surrounding an upgraded Apple Pencil have been swirling for months now. New features reportedly include haptic feedback, a new squeeze gesture and support for the Vision Pro with visionOS 2.

The “Apple Pencil Pro” will likely replace the 2nd-Gen Apple Pencil released in 2018. Apple’s stylus lineup currently includes the 2nd-Gen Apple Pencil, the Apple Pencil with USB-C and the original 2015 Lightning Apple Pencil. The tech giant will likely ditch the first Apple Pencil once it stops selling the 9th-Gen iPad that features the port.

We won’t need to wait long to know for sure, given Apple’s upcoming iPad-focused hardware event is scheduled for May 7th at 10am ET/8am PT. Apple is expected to reveal new iPad Pro models with an OLED display, possibly even the tech giant’s AI-focused M4 chip, and a refreshed iPad Air with a larger 12.9-inch option. A redesigned Magic Keyboard is also reportedly on the way.

