Apple reveals 2024 Pride Collection with new Watch Band

You'll be able to order the Pride collection on May 22nd

Dean Daley
May 6, 20247:00 PM EDT 0 comments

Apple has revealed its 2024 Pride Collection in celebration of the LGBTQ+ communities. The Cupertino, California-based company is introducing a new Apple Watch Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop, available to order on May 22nd alongside a matching watch face and dynamic iOS and iPadOS wallpapers that are coming in a future software update.

The new braided loop uses the colours black and brown to symbolize the Black, Hispanic and Latin communities and those impacted by HIV/AIDS. On the other hand, the pink, light blue and white hues represent transgender and nonbinary individuals.

The Pride Radiance watch face and iOS/iPadOS wallpapers offer bold, symbolic colour to the Apple Watch, iPhone and iPad, signalling hope, strength, and fellowship to the LGBTQ+ communities. The lights glow against a black background and represent the impact of LGBTQ+ activism, illuminating a patch to better equality for future generations.

The new band will be available on the Apple website in the U.S. and Canada for $99 (about $135.14 CAD).

Image credit: Apple

Source: Apple

MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.

