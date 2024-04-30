Big Xbox Games Showcase confirmed for June 9 alongside ‘Redacted Direct’

Microsoft has confirmed that its major annual Xbox Games Showcase will be held on Sunday, June 9th at 10am PT/1pm ET.

In a blog post, the company confirmed that games from its first-party studios, as well as third-party partners, will be featured. Some games that will likely be shown include Bethesda’s Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and Avowed.

Notably, this will be the first Xbox Games Showcase since the company closed its massive acquisition of Activision Blizzard in October, and Xbox says the Call of Duty publisher will be showcased during the presentation as well.

Interestingly, Xbox teased that a ‘Redacted’ Direct will take place immediately after the Xbox Games Showcase, similar to how a Starfield Direct was held after last year’s show. The company says this presentation will offer “a special deep-dive into the next installment of a beloved franchise.” A teaser image shows a wolf emblem of some kind.

The two most obvious guesses are that this is either the next Call of Duty or Gears of War game. The latter seems even more likely, considering it’s been 5 years since the last entry, Gears 5, and we haven’t yet seen what Vancouver-based developer The Coalition has been working on.

It’s worth noting that The Verge reports that this ‘Redacted Direct’ is indeed the next Call of Duty, but that we’ll also get a reveal of the next Gears during the main showcase.

In any event, we’ll learn more on June 9th. The Xbox Games Showcase and Redacted Direct will both stream on Xbox’s YouTube and Twitch channels.

The events come during Summer Game Fest, the annual Los Angeles-based event hosted by The Game Awards producer Geoff Keighley. A two-hour SGF showcase will be held on June 7th ahead of three days of media events. Ubisoft will also host its annual Forward event on June 10th.

Image credit: Xbox

Source: Xbox

Update: 30/04/2024 at 10:31am ET — Updated with a report from The Verge.