Samsung unveils Exynos 5400 modem, likely to be used by Pixel 9 series

Samsung officially announced the Exynos 5400 5G modem, with notable upgrades like support for two-way satellite connectivity and up to 14.7Gbps data throughput.

The unveiling comes after recent rumours revealed Google’s upcoming Pixel 9 series would likely sport Samsung’s newest modem. While we don’t yet know for sure whether the 5400 will end up in the Pixel 9 series, we do now know it’s real. Plus, many of the details about the 5400 align with expectations about the forthcoming Pixels.

First up, the Exynos 5400 will support ‘3GPP Release 17,’ which means it’ll work with 5G non-terrestrial networks (NTN). Thus, satellite connectivity.

The 5400 also boasts 11.2Gbps throughput with the FR1 frequency band, which aggregates up to five carriers (three of 100MHz and two of 40MHz) as a single, complete frequency. Plus, Samsung says that FR1 has “fewer signal attenuation issues compared to FR2,” allowing the 5400 to offer “more reliable and efficient” connections.

Samsung also highlighted the use of 4nm extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography and its “optimized design” that improves efficiency compared to the previous generation Exynos modem.

It’s also worth noting that Samsung confirmed to Android Authority that the Exynos 5400 was used in Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus devices that used the company’s Exynos 2400 processor. Typically, the Galaxy S devices sold in Canada usually sport Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8-series chips.

Samsung also hasn’t shared any details about satellite connectivity on the Galaxy S24 series, even though the 5400 supports it.

Image credit: Samsung

Source: Samsung Via: Android Authority