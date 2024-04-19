Telus will plant a tree if you buy a phone, as long as it’s not an iPhone

Vancouver-based Telus is offering a ‘Buy One, Plant One’ deal for Earth Month.

From April 18th to May 16th, Telus pledges to plant a tree for every new or certified pre-owned Android device purchased by a new or returning customer (including business customers), up to 50,000 trees. However, Telus’ website notes in the fine print that the new Android device must have a retail price of $500 or more to qualify. The carrier will plant a bonus tree if you trade in any “preloved” device.

In an email to MobileSyrup, Telus said the promotion would be available in Telus and Koodo stores, as well as online and via customer service representatives.

Telus also highlighted its sustainability efforts, noting that it has “planted over 11 million trees and more than 500k kelp plants, which is the size of 7,200 hectares of land in total, and equivalent to 18 Stanley Parks or 60% of the City of Vancouver.”

Additionally, the carrier said it has removed 15 million devices from landfills “and upcycled and recycled 15 million mobile devices since 2010.”