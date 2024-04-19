Koodo texting 50GB bonus data offer to some customers

Telus-owned Koodo is texting some customers offers of 50GB of extra data.

Customers who receive the text can reply with ‘DATA’ to get the 50GB of data added to their plan “every month for FREE.” That said, the text also warns that the data will only stick around as long as customers “maintain the same plan,” so if you switch plans, you’ll lose the bonus.

A Koodo customer posted on RedFlagDeals about the text, noting that their spouse received the message as well. They were on $50/60GB 5G and $45/60GB 5G plans, respectively, though it’s not clear how much of an impact your plan has on getting this deal.

Some people responded to the RFD post to say that they also got the message but weren’t able to claim that bonus data because their “account settings have recently changed,” despite the users claiming no changes were made recently. Some were able to call Koodo and have the data added manually, however.

Though a free 50GB data bonus is nice, is it worth having if you don’t use that much data? I’d rather have a credit on my monthly bill than a ton of extra data I’ll never use.

Regardless, Koodo customers will want to keep an eye on their messages for this offer. Also, check your spam texts too — some RFD users noted their messages got sorted into spam.

Source: RedFlagDeals