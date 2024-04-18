fbpx
New on Disney+ Canada: May 2024

Highlights include the new Doctor Who series starring Ncuti Gatwa and Welcome to Wrexham

Bradly Shankar
Apr 18, 20243:44 PM EDT 6 comments
Doctor Who Ncuti Gatwa

Disney has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Disney+ service in Canada in May.

Highlights include the premiere of the new Doctor Who series (featuring new Doctor Ncuti Gatwa), Welcome to Wrexham Season 3 (featuring Vancouver’s Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney) and Under the Bridge (a new miniseries focused on a Canadian murder).

May 1st

  • Blood Free (new episodes)
  • Lost Cities Revealed with Albert Lin (Season 1)
  • Rewind the ‘90s (all episodes)
  • Shardlake (all episodes)

May 3rd

  • Prom Dates
  • Welcome to Wrexham (Season 3, two-episode premiere)

May 4th

  • How Not To Draw Shorts (Seasons 1 and 2)
  • Star Wars: Tales of the Empire (all episodes)

May 5th

  • Monsters at Work (Season 2)

May 8th

  • Blood Free (new episodes)
  • House of the Owl (new episodes)
  • Let It Be
  • Lost Treasures of Egypt (Seasons 3 and 4)
  • Photographer (new episodes)
  • Under the Bridge (premiere)
  • Wicked Tuna (Season 12)

May 10th

  • Doctor Who (Season 1 premiere)
  • Past Lies (Las Largas Sombras) (Season 1)

May 13th

  • Crash (Season 1 premiere)

May 15th

  • Critter Fixers: Country Vets (Season 4)
  • Me & Winnie the Pooh (Season 1)
  • The Incredible Pol Farm (Season 1)
  • Queen Rock Montreal
  • Spidey and His Amazing Friends (Season 2)
  • Uncle Samsik (Season 1, five-episode premiere)

May 17th

  • Operation Arctic Cure

May 22nd

  • Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life (Season 2, new episodes)
  • Drain the Oceans (Seasons 5 and 6)
  • Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of X-Men ’97
  • Pauline (all episodes)
  • Secrets of the Octopus (all episodes)

May 23rd

  • The Kardashians (S5, Premiere Episode)

May 24th

  • The Beach Boys

May 29th

  • Heartland Docs, DVM (Season 5)
  • Life Below Zero: First Alaskans (Seasons 2 and 3)

May 31st

  • Jim Henson Idea Man

Disney+ costs $7.99/month for Standard with Ads, $11.99/month or $119.99/year for Standard (no ads) and $14.99/month or $149.99/year for Premium. The service is available on AndroidiOS, Apple TV, Google TV and more.

A round-up of April’s new Disney+ content can be found here.

Image credit: BBC

