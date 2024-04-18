New on Disney+ Canada: May 2024

Disney has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Disney+ service in Canada in May.

Highlights include the premiere of the new Doctor Who series (featuring new Doctor Ncuti Gatwa), Welcome to Wrexham Season 3 (featuring Vancouver’s Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney) and Under the Bridge (a new miniseries focused on a Canadian murder).

May 1st

Blood Free (new episodes)

Lost Cities Revealed with Albert Lin (Season 1)

Rewind the ‘90s (all episodes)

Shardlake (all episodes)

May 3rd

Prom Dates

Welcome to Wrexham (Season 3, two-episode premiere)

May 4th

How Not To Draw Shorts (Seasons 1 and 2)

Star Wars: Tales of the Empire (all episodes)

May 5th

Monsters at Work (Season 2)

May 8th

Blood Free (new episodes)

House of the Owl (new episodes)

Let It Be

Lost Treasures of Egypt (Seasons 3 and 4)

Photographer (new episodes)

Under the Bridge (premiere)

Wicked Tuna (Season 12)

May 10th

Doctor Who (Season 1 premiere)

Past Lies (Las Largas Sombras) (Season 1)

May 13th

Crash (Season 1 premiere)

May 15th

Critter Fixers: Country Vets (Season 4)

Me & Winnie the Pooh (Season 1)

The Incredible Pol Farm (Season 1)

Queen Rock Montreal

Spidey and His Amazing Friends (Season 2)

Uncle Samsik (Season 1, five-episode premiere)

May 17th

Operation Arctic Cure

May 22nd

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life (Season 2, new episodes)

Drain the Oceans (Seasons 5 and 6)

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of X-Men ’97

Pauline (all episodes)

Secrets of the Octopus (all episodes)

May 23rd

The Kardashians (S5, Premiere Episode)

May 24th

The Beach Boys

May 29th

Heartland Docs, DVM (Season 5)

Life Below Zero: First Alaskans (Seasons 2 and 3)

May 31st

Jim Henson Idea Man

Disney+ costs $7.99/month for Standard with Ads, $11.99/month or $119.99/year for Standard (no ads) and $14.99/month or $149.99/year for Premium. The service is available on Android, iOS, Apple TV, Google TV and more.

A round-up of April's new Disney+ content can be found here.

