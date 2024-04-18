New on Disney+ Canada: May 2024

Disney has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Disney+ service in Canada in May.
Highlights include the premiere of the new Doctor Who series (featuring new Doctor Ncuti Gatwa), Welcome to Wrexham Season 3 (featuring Vancouver’s Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney) and Under the Bridge (a new miniseries focused on a Canadian murder).
May 1st
- Blood Free (new episodes)
- Lost Cities Revealed with Albert Lin (Season 1)
- Rewind the ‘90s (all episodes)
- Shardlake (all episodes)
May 3rd
- Prom Dates
- Welcome to Wrexham (Season 3, two-episode premiere)
May 4th
- How Not To Draw Shorts (Seasons 1 and 2)
- Star Wars: Tales of the Empire (all episodes)
May 5th
- Monsters at Work (Season 2)
May 8th
- Blood Free (new episodes)
- House of the Owl (new episodes)
- Let It Be
- Lost Treasures of Egypt (Seasons 3 and 4)
- Photographer (new episodes)
- Under the Bridge (premiere)
- Wicked Tuna (Season 12)
May 10th
- Doctor Who (Season 1 premiere)
- Past Lies (Las Largas Sombras) (Season 1)
May 13th
- Crash (Season 1 premiere)
May 15th
- Critter Fixers: Country Vets (Season 4)
- Me & Winnie the Pooh (Season 1)
- The Incredible Pol Farm (Season 1)
- Queen Rock Montreal
- Spidey and His Amazing Friends (Season 2)
- Uncle Samsik (Season 1, five-episode premiere)
May 17th
- Operation Arctic Cure
May 22nd
- Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life (Season 2, new episodes)
- Drain the Oceans (Seasons 5 and 6)
- Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of X-Men ’97
- Pauline (all episodes)
- Secrets of the Octopus (all episodes)
May 23rd
- The Kardashians (S5, Premiere Episode)
May 24th
- The Beach Boys
May 29th
- Heartland Docs, DVM (Season 5)
- Life Below Zero: First Alaskans (Seasons 2 and 3)
May 31st
- Jim Henson Idea Man
Disney+ costs $7.99/month for Standard with Ads, $11.99/month or $119.99/year for Standard (no ads) and $14.99/month or $149.99/year for Premium. The service is available on Android, iOS, Apple TV, Google TV and more.
A round-up of April’s new Disney+ content can be found here.
Image credit: BBC