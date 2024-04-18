Bell brings Virgin, Lucky prepaid plans to Sobeys and FreshCo

Following up on the launch of No Name mobile this month, Bell has announced another grocery partnership with its Lucky Mobile and Virgin Plus brands.

Prepaid plans from both Lucky and Virgin will soon be available at Sobeys and FreshCo grocery stores. The plans will be available in select Ontario stores to start and expand to all Ontario locations over the coming weeks.

Bell notes the program is a pilot with possible nationwide expansion to come.

As a bonus, customers who pick up a Lucky or Virgin SIM from Sobeys or FreshCo can get 2,000 Scene+ points after two top-ups.

Those interested can learn more about Virgin here and Lucky here.

Image credit: Bell