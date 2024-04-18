Bell refreshes MyBell app with improved navigation, new home screen and more

Bell has overhauled its MyBell mobile app with a suite of new features and UI changes.

First, the app now has a reimagined home screen containing a summary view of accounts and services with customer-specific alerts and reminders. There’s also a new dedicated area so customers can manage their subscribed services.

Across the board, meanwhile, the app now includes an improved navigation system to offer streamlined pathways to common actions like accessing support and shopping for services and producers. Bell says the main landing pages also have a more “modern” visual design and more improvements are coming “throughout” the app down the line.

The MyBell app is available on iOS and Android.

Additionally, following its partnership with No Frills on No Name data plans, Bell has teamed up with Sobeys and Freshco on prepaid Lucky Mobile and Virgin Plus plans. You can read more on that here.