Reddit user turns smartwatch into makeshift gaming handheld

The display is a little small, but this is still pretty cool

Martin Oldhues
Apr 10, 20246:03 PM EDT 0 comments

A Redditor has managed to find a way to use their smartwatch as a gaming console.

The Reddit user ‘‘ posted a two-minute video showcasing an Android-based smartwatch (a copycat Apple Watch that runs full Android instead of Wear OS) to a PS5 DualSense-like Bluetooth gaming controller.

The Redditor uses the ‘My Boy!’ GBA emulator (available on the Google Play Store) to load Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow. The on-screen character follows the player’s every movement and they seem to be able to fight enemies relatively easily.

However, the size of the screen obviously isn’t ideal, as the smartwatch likely has a screen that’s under 2-inches. In comparison, the Game Boy Advance (the handheld Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow was initially released for) features a 2.9-inch display.

In other retro gaming-related news, Apple recently changed its App Store guidelines to allow retro game emulators.

Image credit: Reddit

Source: Reddit Via: Android Police

