Open box promotion at Best Buy discounts Apple and Samsung tech

Best Buy Canada’s ‘Outlet’ deals, which offer discounts on open-box and refurbished tech, include several Apple and Samsung products.

The products listed below aren’t on sale for long, with many promotions expiring on April 10th and April 11th.

Check out some notable open box Apple and Samsung deals below:

Apple

Open Box — iPhone 15 Pro 256GB – Natural Titanium – Unlocked: $1409.99 (save $150) — ends April 10th

Open Box — iPad 10.9-inch 64GB with Wi-Fi 6 (10th Generation) – Blue: $489.99 (save $100) — ends April 11th

Open Box — Apple Watch Ultra 2 (GPS + Cellular) 49mm Titanium Case with Blue Ocean Band: Available for $969.99

Open Box — MacBook Pro 14-inch (2023) – Space Grey (Apple M2 Pro / 512GB SSD / 16GB RAM) – English: Available for $1,999.99

Open Box — iPhone 14 128GB – Starlight – Unlocked: $849.99 (save $100) — ends April 10th

Open Box — iPad 10.2-inch 64GB with Wi-Fi (9th Generation) – Space Grey: $369.99 (save $60) — ends April 11th

Find all open-box Apple tech available at Best Buy here.

Samsung

Open Box — Galaxy S24+ 256GB – Amber Yellow – Unlocked: Available for $1,349.99

Open Box — Galaxy Watch6 (GPS) 40mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – Cream: $289.99 (save $100) — ends April 11th

Open Box — 65-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen Smart TV (UN65TU690TFXZC) – 2022: Available for $599.99

Open Box — 32-inch FHD 75Hz 4ms GTG Curved VA LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor (LC32R500): $199.99 (save $30) — ends April 11th

Open Box — Galaxy S23 FE 128GB – Graphite – Unlocked: Available for $799.99

Open Box – Galaxy A54 5G 128GB – Black – Unlocked: Available for $549.99

Open Box — 70-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen Smart TV (UN70CU7000FXZC) – 2023 – Titan Grey: $749.99 (save $75) — ends April 11th

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4-inch 64GB Android 12 Tablet with Snapdragon 720G 8-Core Processor – Blue: Available for $349.97

Open Box – Galaxy Tab S9 FE 10.9-inch 128GB Android Tablet with Exynos 1380 – Grey: Available for $569.99

Find all open-box Samsung tech available at Best Buy here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links, helping fund the journalism provided free on our website.