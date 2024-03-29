Best Buy’s Easter sale event is live now

Right in time for Easter weekend, Best Buy is offering a new sale with solid deals on everything tech.

The sale is live now and ends on Thursday, April 4th. Check out some deals from the promotion below:

Meta Quest 2 128GB VR Headset with Touch Controllers

Meta’s Quest 2 is an all-in-one immersive VR headset that was released in October 2020. It runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR2 chipset and offers a resolution of 1,832 x 1,920 pixels per eye. It supports a fast 120Hz refresh rate for smooth VR gaming alongside grayscale passthrough via tracking cameras.

It includes two touch controllers with AA batteries included, a charging cable, a power adapter a glasses spacer and a silicone cover.

Best Buy currently has the headset on sale for $279.99 (save $70). Learn more about the headset here.

LEGO Disney: The Little Mermaid Royal Clamshell – 1808 Pieces

A great gifting option for any Little Mermaid.

The set includes 1,808 pieces, including Disney’s Ariel, King Triton, Karina, Indira, and Ursula LEGO minifigures, plus Sebastian and Flounder LEGO figures. It also features three distinct areas inside an open shell, including King Triton’s throne rock, Ariel’s hidden treasure sanctuary, and Ursula’s lair.

The set is currently available for $175.99, saving you $44.

Oura Ring Gen3 (Gold)

The Oura Ring Gen 3 is a smart ring that tracks your sleep, activity, heart rate and a lot more.

It features a durable and comfortable design, paired with advanced sensors and machine learning that track and provide accurate readings and recommendations related to your health and overall well-being. The ring can track metrics like heart rate and temperature, offer guided wellness sessions, and personalized activity goals.

The ring is available in Heritage and Horizon styles in sizes 6-13.

The Oura Ring Gen3 (Gold) is currently available for $569.99 (save $80). You can learn more about it below:

Garmin Epix (Gen 2) 47mm Smartwatch

The January 2022-released Garmin Epix (Gen 2) is a 47mm smartwatch designed especially for fitness enthusiasts, with features like performance and stamina tracking, workout suggestions, and wellness sensors. Additionally, it connects to your smartphone, allowing you to check notifications on the go.

The watch has built-in GPS for easy outdoor navigation and route tracking, paired with metrics like time spent in light.

The watch is currently listed for $599.99 ($350 off). Learn more about the wearable here.

eufy Touch & Wi-Fi Smart Lock

eufy’s smart Wi-Fi lock works with the eufy security app, allowing you to open or lock your doors from afar.

It can also be integrated with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for easy control via your smart home hub. The device also has a built-in sensor that automatically locks the door when it detects that the door has been closed, paired with a fingerprint sensor for fast unlocking. The battery pack is included with the package, and it lasts up to a year when fully charged.

You can learn more about the smart lock here. Purchase it for $249.99 (save $50) here.

Find all Easter sale deals at Best Buy here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links, helping fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Image credit: Best Buy