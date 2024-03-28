Google Maps introduces new ‘lists’ to highlight lesser-known spots

Google has unveiled a few new quality features coming to Google Maps that deploy AI tech to help you find places worth visiting, enhance the user experience when navigating, and share travel recommendations.

Starting with select cities in Canada and the U.S., Google is making it easier for users to get recommendations that they can trust by discovering helpful lists from top sites and the Google Maps community.

When users search for a new city they’re planning to visit, they’ll be able to search for it on Google Maps and swipe to see “curated lists of recommendations from people who know the city well.”

“You’ll also see lists from sites you love, like The Infatuation’s expert-curated restaurants, Lonely Planet’s guides to iconic sites and hidden gems, The New York Times’ 36 Hours itineraries, and OpenTable’s guides to the best new restaurants,” wrote Google in its blog post.

Lists to discover include a “Trending list,” a “Top list,” and a “Gems list.”

According to the company, the Trending list is updated weekly and includes places that have recently seen a surge in user traffic and search. The Top list features places that the Maps community consistently shows love to, while the Gems list highlights lesser-known spots that deserve attention.

“In the coming months, we’ll also start highlighting some of the best lists from the Maps community, so if you’ve made a list you think others will love send it to listnominations@google.com to nominate it!” wrote Google.

