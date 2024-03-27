fbpx
New on Crave: April 2024

Read on for a full breakdown of everything coming to Crave this month

Dean Daley
Mar 27, 20243:48 PM EDT 0 comments

Bell has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Crave service in April.

Highlights include The Sympathizer, We’re All Gonna Die (Even Jay Baruchel): Season 2, We’re Here: Season 4 and Starz’s Mary & George.

April 1st

  • The Synanon Fix: Season 1, Episode 1 @9pm ET
  • Little Jesus

April 5th

  • Year of the Everlasting Storm
  • Sight Unseen: Season 1
  • Empire of Light
  • The Menu
  • Sharknado
  • Sharknado 2: The Second One
  • Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No
  • Sharknado 4: The 4th Awakens
  • Sharknado 5: Global Swarming
  • The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time
  • Spencer
  • Titane
  • Hands That Bind
  • Kong: Skull Island
  • Godzilla (2014)  
  • Rio
  • Mary & George: Season 1, Episode 1 — Starz
  • One Ranger — Starz
  • 13 Going on 30 — Starz 

April 6th

  • The Garfield Show: Season 3
  • Alex Edelman: Just For Us @10pm ET

April 9th

  • Brandy Hellville & The Cult of Fast Fashion @9pm ET

April 12th

  • Legion: Seasons 1-3
  • The Pod Generation
  • Billboard Dad
  • Passport to Paris
  • Switching Goals
  • To Grandmother’s House We Go
  • Dear David — Starz
  • Sex and the City: The Movie — Starz 

April 13th

  • Fox Badger Family
  • The Other Guys — Starz

April 14th

  • The Sympathizer: Season 1, Episode 1 @9pm ET
  • Surf’s Up
  • Muppets from Space

April 16th

  • Evolving Vegan: Season 2, Episode 1
  • An American Bombing: The Road to April 19th

April 18th

  • Conan O’Brien Must Go: Season 1, Episodes 1-4

April 19th

  • We’re All Gonna Die (Even Jay Baruchel): Season 2
  • Prey (English and Comanche)
  • Pineapple Express
  • Seuss’ Horton Hears A Who!
  • Dead Man’s Hand
  • Acid
  • Comfort Food with Spencer Watts: Season 2
  • American Woman — Starz
  • Rumble Through the Dark — Starz 
  • Master & Commander: The Far Side of the World — Starz 
  • Open Season — Starz

April 20th

  • Pat the Dog: Season 2

April 21st

  • The Jinx – Part Two: Season 2, Episode 1

April 26th

  • We’re Here: Season 4, Episode 1 @9pm ET
  • Anyone But You
  • Down Low
  • Float
  • Manodrome — Starz
  • Bull Durham — Starz
  • Bad Teacher — Starz 
  • Leonard Cohen: I’m Your Man — Starz 

April 27th

  • Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go: Season 1-2

An ad-free Crave subscription is priced at $22/month, while a Starz subscription costs an additional $5.99/month. Basic and Standard with Ads memberships cost $9.99/month and $14.99/month, respectively.

Comments