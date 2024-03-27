New on Crave: April 2024

Bell has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Crave service in April.

Highlights include The Sympathizer, We’re All Gonna Die (Even Jay Baruchel): Season 2, We’re Here: Season 4 and Starz’s Mary & George.

Read on for a full breakdown of everything coming to Crave this month.

April 1st

The Synanon Fix: Season 1, Episode 1 @9pm ET

Little Jesus

April 5th

Year of the Everlasting Storm

Sight Unseen: Season 1

Empire of Light

The Menu

Sharknado

Sharknado 2: The Second One

Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No

Sharknado 4: The 4th Awakens

Sharknado 5: Global Swarming

The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time

Spencer

Titane

Hands That Bind

Kong: Skull Island

Godzilla (2014)

Rio

Mary & George: Season 1, Episode 1 — Starz

One Ranger — Starz

13 Going on 30 — Starz

April 6th

The Garfield Show: Season 3

Alex Edelman: Just For Us @10pm ET

April 9th

Brandy Hellville & The Cult of Fast Fashion @9pm ET

April 12th

Legion: Seasons 1-3

The Pod Generation

Billboard Dad

Passport to Paris

Switching Goals

To Grandmother’s House We Go

Dear David — Starz

Sex and the City: The Movie — Starz

April 13th

Fox Badger Family

The Other Guys — Starz

April 14th

The Sympathizer: Season 1, Episode 1 @9pm ET

Surf’s Up

Muppets from Space

April 16th

Evolving Vegan: Season 2, Episode 1

An American Bombing: The Road to April 19th

April 18th

Conan O’Brien Must Go: Season 1, Episodes 1-4

April 19th

We’re All Gonna Die (Even Jay Baruchel): Season 2

Prey (English and Comanche)

Pineapple Express

Seuss’ Horton Hears A Who!

Dead Man’s Hand

Acid

Comfort Food with Spencer Watts: Season 2

American Woman — Starz

Rumble Through the Dark — Starz

Master & Commander: The Far Side of the World — Starz

Open Season — Starz

April 20th

Pat the Dog: Season 2

April 21st

The Jinx – Part Two: Season 2, Episode 1

April 26th

We’re Here: Season 4, Episode 1 @9pm ET

Anyone But You

Down Low

Float

Manodrome — Starz

Bull Durham — Starz

Bad Teacher — Starz

Leonard Cohen: I’m Your Man — Starz

April 27th

Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go: Season 1-2

An ad-free Crave subscription is priced at $22/month, while a Starz subscription costs an additional $5.99/month. Basic and Standard with Ads memberships cost $9.99/month and $14.99/month, respectively.

