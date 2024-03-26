Apple may unveil AI app store at WWDC: report

Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is likely to announce its AI-related progress at its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in June or July.

As part of the grand unveiling, the tech giant will reportedly announce a new AI app store, as suggested by Melius Research’s Ben Reitzes during a CNBC segment (via AndroidAuthority).

Reitzes says that June could mark the beginning of Apple laying down the groundwork for the AI app marketplace, with the eventual launch to come at a later date. He added that “Apple is likely to introduce its own suite of apps, including an AI assistant. An upgrade to Siri seems to be on the cards. This initiative is expected to significantly contribute to the company’s services division.”

While Apple is reportedly in talks with Google to use the Mountain View, California-based tech giant’s Gemini AI in iPhones, having a separate app store exclusively for AI-related apps could put Apple on equal footing with companies like Google and Samsung, both of which already offer functional AI features on their devices.

Currently, there is no official date for Apple’s WWDC, though it will likely take place in June or July, with Siri headlining the event.

Header image credit: Shutterstock

Source: CNBC, via: AndroidAuthority