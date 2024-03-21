Amazon has the 10th-Gen iPad $100 off right now

Amazon Canada currently has the 2022-released 10th-gen iPad on sale.

It’s worth noting that the retailer only has the Wi-Fi version of the tablet on sale, so if you’re fine with no cellular functionality on your iPad, this is a solid deal.

The tablet features 500 nits of brightness, with a 12-megapixel camera and a USB-C port for charging. It runs on Apple’s A14 Bionic chipset, and sports a large 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display.

The iPad also features a 12-megapixel wide back camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide front camera with Center Stage enabled, paired with 4K video recording capability.

Apple iPad (10th Generation) 64GB –‘Pink:’ $499.99 (regularly $599.99)

Apple iPad (10th Generation) 256GB — ‘Pink:’ $699.99 (regularly $799)

Apple iPad (10th Generation) 256GB — ‘Blue:’ $699.99 (regularly $799)

Apple iPad (10th Generation) 256GB — ‘Silver:’ $698.98 (regularly $799)

In his review of the 10th-gen iPad, MobileSyrup reporter Bradley Bennett gave the tablet an 8/10 score and said that the device is a solidly designed iPad with a great screen.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links, helping fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Via: iPhone in Canada