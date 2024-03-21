Microsoft, Meta, X and more back Epic’s legal complaint over new Apple App Store fees

Several notable tech companies have joined Epic Games in its ongoing legal battle with Apple over App Store fees.

As detailed by the Wall Street Journal, Meta, Microsoft, X and Match Group filed an amicus brief in the case, backing Epic. Specifically, the various companies took issue with Apple’s plan to charge up to a 27 percent commission on purchases that happen outside of the App Store.

It’s the latest development in a legal battle that has dragged on since 2020. A 2021 ruling from U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers was mostly in Apple’s favour, but notably, Rogers ordered Apple to allow software makers to direct users to alternate ways to pay outside of the app store.

Earlier this year, Apple revealed its plan to appease the order, which includes charging a 27 percent fee to developers who process purchases outside of the App Store (or 12 percent for small developers). It’s a minor change from Apple’s current 30 percent (or 15 percent for some) fee. Then, this month, Epic asked Rogers to enforce the order, claiming that Apple’s plan violated the ruling.

The companies backing Epic wrote in the amicus brief that Apple’s plan “comports with neither the letter nor the spirit of this Court’s mandate.”

Music streamer Spotify also took issue with Apple’s plan in its own filing, writing that “Apple’s conduct shows that it has no intention of complying with this Court’s directive.”

The companies claim that Apple’s plan also limits the ability to offer subscriptions and discounts and that the fee eliminates the incentive to include external links to alternate payment options.

Apple, however, says it has fully complied with the court order by giving developers the option to inform customers of alternate purchasing methods.

It will be interesting to see how Rogers responds to the allegations. Previously, Rogers said she would watch how Apple complies with the order and possibly amend the ruling.

Source: Wall Street Journal Via: Engadget