fbpx
Deals

Select Google, Samsung Phones, Watches and Earbuds on sale

Ian Hardy
Mar 21, 20247:21 AM EDT 0 comments

Following up its ‘Spring Sale,’ Amazon and its partners Google and Samsung have discounted several devices, including smartphones, watches and earbuds.

Check out these deals below:

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Source: Amazon Canada

Related Articles

Deals

Best Buy is running a limited-time Flash Sale⚡ right now

Deals

Amazon’s Big Spring Sale now live, offers big deals on tech

Deals

Score big deals on iPads, AirPods, and other Apple tech at Staples

Deals

Select Anker charging accessories are up to 40 percent off

Comments