Select Google, Samsung Phones, Watches and Earbuds on sale

Following up its ‘Spring Sale,’ Amazon and its partners Google and Samsung have discounted several devices, including smartphones, watches and earbuds.
Check out these deals below:
- Google Pixel 8 Pro — 128GB — ‘Obsidian’ for $1,099 (save 18%)
- Google Pixel 8-256GB — ‘Hazel’ for $829 (save 19%)
- Galaxy Z Flip5 256GB ‘Graphite’ for $1,079 (save 17%)
- Galaxy S23 ‘Black’ 128GB for $787 (save 28%)
- Galaxy S23 FE for $829 (save 13%)
- Galaxy Watch 6 Classic for $459 (save 16%)
- Galaxy Buds2 Pro Bora Purple for $199 (save 31%)
- Pixel Watch 2 — WiFi — Gold/Hazel for $399 (save 16%)
- Pixel Watch for $249 (save 34%)
- Pixel Buds Pro — ‘Charcoal’ for $198 (save 23%)
Source: Amazon Canada